Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to add 23 suites in Kyle Field’s south end zone for 2023 season
Twenty-three new suites will be added to the south end zone at Kyle Field before the 2023 football season, Texas A&M officials announced Friday. Construction will begin following A&M’s final home game of the 2022 season, which is Nov. 26 vs. LSU. A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said by adding the suites, the athletics department is hoping to bring in $20-25 million in one-time gifts and $2 million in additional annual revenue.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Texas A&M battle for starting QB continues
Texas A&M’s starting quarterback is ... wait for it ... wait for it. Nah, let’s wait some more. The hope was head coach Jimbo Fisher would name his starting quarterback at Wednesday afternoon’s press conference. It didn’t happen. “We’ll announce it when we’re ready,” Fisher said....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team wins five-set opener over Hawaii
A revamped Texas A&M volleyball team opened the season with an 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11 victory over Hawaii on Friday afternoon in the first match of the A&M Invitational at Reed Arena. The Aggies broke a 6-6 tie in the deciding set by reeling off six straight points. Hawaii...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station to open season against No. 2 Lucas Lovejoy in Tom Landry Classic
A new era of College Station football will begin Saturday night at one of the state’s largest high school football stadiums. Stoney Pryor will make his head coaching debut for the Cougars as they kick off the season against Lucas Lovejoy at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Tom Landry Classic at Allen’s Eagle Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
South End Zone Suites Announcement
Texas A&M Athletics, the 12th Man Foundation, Texas A&M University and the Texas A&M System announce the addition of premium suites in the south end zone of Kyle Field for the 2023 season. Speakers at the event include System Chancellor John Sharp, University President M. Katherine Banks, Populous Senior Principal...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie soccer team to host Bearkats on Thursday night at Ellis Field
The Texas A&M soccer team will host Sam Houston State at 7 p.m. Thursday in nonconference action at Ellis Field. A&M (1-0-1) opened the season last week with a 0-0 tie at No. 25 Clemson last Thursday and an 8-0 shutout of McNeese State on Sunday at home. Sam Houston (0-1) opened with a 1-0 loss at McNeese on Friday in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station RB Marquise Collins out for season with injury
The College Station football team has yet to play a game this season, but the Cougars already have suffered a major loss. Senior all-state running back Marquise Collins is out for the season with an injury, he announced via social media Wednesday. Collins suffered the injury during a scrimmage against Pearland last Friday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sam Houston Postgame: Coach Guerrieri
Coach G Guerrieri meets with the local media following the 6-0 win over Sam Houston. August 25th, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Week 1 is finally here; time to pick some winners
It’s the start of a new high school football season and Week 1 features plenty of new things for the Brazos Valley. Some student-athletes are stepping into new roles and some are even making their varsity debuts. College Station and Bryan have new head coaches and revamped coaching staffs....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cougars, Vikings hope to flourish under first-year head coaches
It’s been a busy couple of months for Stoney Pryor and Ricky Tullos. Pryor and Tullos are both first-year head coaches in the Brazos Valley with Pryor taking over as the head football coach at College Station and Tullos in charge at Bryan. For Pryor, the move is a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sam Houston Postgame: Mia Pante
Sophomore midfielder Mia Pante meets with the local media following the 6-0 win over Sam Houston. August 25th, 2022.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated eyes deepest playoff run in a decade with veteran team
Last season, the A&M Consolidated football team came just short of reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013. With seven starters back on each side of the ball, including three on each of the lines, the Tigers are hopeful their depth and talent can carry them to their furthest playoff run in almost a decade this fall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cameron Yoe football team fighting to get out of losing rut
The Cameron Yoemen rolled up their sleeves during the offseason after the program’s first back-to-back losing seasons in almost six decades. The Yoe made the playoffs last year, but a 42-38 bi-district loss saddled the team with a 4-7 record. That came on the heels of a 4-5 season that ended a decade run of playoff trips that included six double-digit winning seasons, including a trio of state championships (2012-15).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan opens season with Waller tonight at Merrill Green Stadium
When Bryan and Waller take the field Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium, it will be a matchup between head coaches in their first game at their respective schools. And while there’s still some uncertainty about what both teams will look like on Friday nights under new coaches, Bryan’s Ricky Tullos knows you have to be ready to play, regardless if it’s your first or 100th game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station will try to blend new with old for another big year in 2022
Marquise Collins calls it a “blessing and a lesson.”. Last season, College Station made a heroic run all the way to the Class 5A Division I state championship game but came up short of the title in a 27-24 overtime loss to Katy Paetow. The Cougars finished the season...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Milano football team leans on large senior class including healthy Josh Millar
It’s been a trying year and a half for Milano two-way senior standout Josh Millar and the Eagle football team. Millar played only defense in 2021 while recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered as a sophomore. Now he’s 100% healthy, a big boost to a senior class that has a chance to earn the program’s first winning season since 2017.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
More experienced Bremond football team excited to continue where it left off
Bremond made a surprising three-week playoff run last year that was as rewarding for some as winning a state championship. The Tigers started slowly in 2021 because of youth and inexperience, but they managed to finish third in District 10-2A Division II highlighted by a 43-35 overtime victory at Hubbard. Bremond knocked off Quinlan Boles in a tossup bi-district game, then upset 12-2A-II champion Evadale in area to advance to regionals. That was a step further than the previous season, adding to the program’s rich history that includes 35 playoff appearances and four state championships.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lexington football team adds stellar freshman class to veteran unit
The Lexington Eagles are due some luck when it comes to injuries. Multi-talented Jarred Kerr, who was a second-team preseason pick last year on Texas Football’s Super Team, didn’t play in 2021 because of a back injury. It was a theme that Eagle fans have painfully grown accustomed to.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Why run game still rules for some of the Brazos Valley's top football teams
In the age of spread, pass-oriented offenses, some of the area’s top football teams are still leaning on their run game as four 1,000-yard rushers return to the Brazos Valley this season. A few programs still operate out of old-school formations, and several teams with spread systems tap into...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Anderson-Shiro football team motivated to return to postseason in 2022
Jacob Borski’s goal hasn’t changed. The senior has been playing football since seventh grade and has been dreaming of that first playoff win at Anderson-Shiro ever since. “We’ve got to bring our program a playoff win at least,” Borski said. “It’s the only goal I’ve got.”
Comments / 0