Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Beaming With Husband Bader Shammas On European Getaway
Lindsay Lohan is showing fans that both happiness and married life looks good on her. The Mean Girls star, 36, shared a joyful image of herself and her new husband, Bader Shammas, in a recent Instagram post. The redheaded was smiling from ear to ear while Shammas wrapped his arm around her. She tagged London, England as her location and wrote, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."
I spent $397 on Kim Kardashian’s skincare & tried it for a month – there was a big issue but there’s an item I recommend
WHEN I posted my SKKN by Kim shopping haul on Instagram in June, everyone was curious: What did I really think of it? Was it worth it?. Over a month into using her line, I've made up my mind – and while I'm not all complaints, I still can't wrap my head around the prices.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kim Kardashian Fuming Over Kanye West's 'Appalling' Meme After Pete Davidson Break Up, Source
Kim Kardashian is putting her foot down. The reality star has reached her limit with what she will put up with when it comes to Kanye West, and the rapper trolling her recent ex, Pete Davidson, is something she will not stand.As OK! reported, Ye savagely went after the Saturday Night Live alum on Instagram early Monday, August 8, posting a doctored New York Times front page that declared, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."A source close to Kardashian has since claimed she is furious about her ex-husband's latest social media tirade targeted at the comedian following news of her...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella
Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
Kylie Jenner Wears A Slinky Silk Dress In Bed And Leaves Instagram Followers Speechless: 'Rise And Shine'
Kylie Jenner proved that yet another classic 90s trend is still in full swing— the silky slip dress. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, donned a curve-hugging item in a new Instagram post for her 364 million followers, and paid homage to an old meme in the process. Fans, of course, couldn’t get enough of it all, as seen in her comment section.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
Angelina Jolie Allegedly Dumped By The Weeknd, Johnny Lee Miller; Here's The Truth
Angelina Jolie's love life remains to be a hot topic. Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, numerous dating rumors have surrounded her, like that of The Weeknd and Johnny Lee Miller. However, the latest in the rumor mill is that they dump her.
Kardashian Fans Can’t Stop Roasting Kanye West’s Boots
The paparazzi recently snapped Ye out with his daughters, and Kardashian fans took to Reddit to weigh in on his big boots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th
Another baby for Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, revealed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot. Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants. The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden, 5, and daughter...
Khloé Kardashian Fans Can’t Figure out How She Can Take Care of a Baby With Her Ultra Long Nails
Here's a look at fan reactions to Khloé Kardashian keeping long nails while parenting, and Khloé's own response to the critique.
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release
The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star
Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
NME
Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Traumazine’ tracks ‘Her’ and ‘Pressurelicious’ in New York
Megan Thee Stallion has performed songs from her new album ‘Traumazine’ in New York’s Central Park – scroll down to watch footage below. The album, which follows 2020’s ‘Good News’, was released on Friday (August 12), after the Houston rapper announced its arrival only hours before.
Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party
Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
Oxygen
New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 5