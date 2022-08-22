ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 5

Related
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Beaming With Husband Bader Shammas On European Getaway

Lindsay Lohan is showing fans that both happiness and married life looks good on her. The Mean Girls star, 36, shared a joyful image of herself and her new husband, Bader Shammas, in a recent Instagram post. The redheaded was smiling from ear to ear while Shammas wrapped his arm around her. She tagged London, England as her location and wrote, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Fuming Over Kanye West's 'Appalling' Meme After Pete Davidson Break Up, Source

Kim Kardashian is putting her foot down. The reality star has reached her limit with what she will put up with when it comes to Kanye West, and the rapper trolling her recent ex, Pete Davidson, is something she will not stand.As OK! reported, Ye savagely went after the Saturday Night Live alum on Instagram early Monday, August 8, posting a doctored New York Times front page that declared, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."A source close to Kardashian has since claimed she is furious about her ex-husband's latest social media tirade targeted at the comedian following news of her...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Daily Mail

Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Kim And Kanye#Heist#French#Paris Fashion Week#H Tel De Pourtal S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th

Another baby for Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, revealed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot. Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants. The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden, 5, and daughter...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo With All 3 Children — And Gives Them a Sweet Shout-Out Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Release

The Carter crew! As Beyoncé gears up for her anticipated Renaissance album release, she credited her three children for their cooperation amid her musical process. “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” the “Crazy in Love” songstress, 40, wrote via her website on Thursday, July 28, alongside a sleepy selfie with daughter Blue […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Caitlyn Jenner Was ‘Nervous’ About Reuniting With Estranged Family At Kendall’s Tequila Party

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, had a “hard” time “being around” her ex Kris Jenner, 66, and some other members of the Kardashian family, who she’s been estranged from, when she attended Kendall Jenner‘s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, CA on Aug. 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was “nervous” at the event but pushed through it for her daughter, according to one source. “Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
MALIBU, CA
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy