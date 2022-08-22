Read full article on original website
More than a decade later, arrest made in murder of Tennessee woman Karen Swift
More than a decade later, an arrest has been made in the Karen Swift cold case. Wife and mother of four Karen Johnson Swift disappeared after a Halloween party in Dyersburg, Tennessee on October 29, 2011. About six weeks later, her body was found two miles away from her home in a cemetery.
DNA from newspaper letter solves 34-year-old cold case
A 1988 murder of a 26-year-old mother has been solved after DNA evidence was found on a letter sent to a local paper outlining the gruesome killing. Anna Jean Kane, 26, was found strangled and beaten to death on 23 October 1988 along the Ontelaunee Trail in Perry Township, Pennsylvania. The murderer has been identified as Scott Grim, almost 35 years after her death. The identification comes after advances in DNA genetic genealogy technology, according to Pennsylvania State Police and Berks County District Attorney John Adams. After the murder, DNA evidence was gathered from the clothes Ms Kane was...
Iowa victims of triple murder-suicide at state park, including girl, 6, were shot, stabbed, strangled: Autopsy
Three family members who were killed during what was described as a possibly "random" triple murder-suicide attack carried out by an unrelated person at an Iowa state park last month were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday. Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and...
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
Arkansas deputy was body-slammed by suspect before bystander video begins showing violent arrest outside store, attorney says
Two Arkansas deputies -- one of whom said he had been body-slammed -- followed their training to get a suspect under control during a violent encounter outside a store in the town of Mulberry, an attorney for the law enforcement officers said Tuesday in a statement.
Chilling update about hidden cameras that captured 21,000 secret videos of rental guests without consent over 20 years
A MAN has been charged with secretly filming tenants at his properties in a chilling voyeurism scandal. Accused voyeur Rhett Riviere, 66, allegedly produced “thousands” of images of unsuspecting guests spanning multiple decades. Shocking new information is now coming out about the South Carolina resident, who is currently...
Police kill 13 after capturing suspects burying one of their officers in Mexico
State police in north-central Mexico killed 13 alleged gang members in a shootout the same day they captured four people burying one of their officers and a relative, authorities said Friday. The San Luis Potosi state security agency said in a statement the clash occurred Thursday evening in the Vaqueros...
Monterey County inmate killed in Pelican Bay prison cell
DEL NORTE COUNTY (CBS SF) -- A 22-year-old inmate from Monterey County has been killed in an attack in a housing unit dayroom at Pelican Bay State Prison, officials announced Monday.The suspect in the death of Uriel Otero is Fernando Torres Lopez, who is incarcerated for second-degree murder in Santa Clara County. Both inmates had been sent to prison in crimes related to gang activity.Prison officials said that at approximately 5:33 p.m. on Friday, the facility's guards and medical staff responded when Lopez allegedly attacked Otero in a housing unit dayroom. Otero was taken to the prison's triage and medical facility...
Three Arrests in 16-Year Mystery of Decapitated Woman Found in Puget Sound
More than 16 years after the headless corpse of a 33-year-old woman was found floating inside a Rubbermaid tote container in Puget Sound, three men have been arrested for murder. The arrest warrants were issued June 2022 by Special Agent Jimmy Kilgallen with the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, who presented the dossier to the Seattle prosecutor who acted on the documents this week. A fourth man implicated in the gruesome crime died in the years after the murder, authorities said. The body of Shanan Lynn Read was discovered by local authorities on Jan. 15, 2006. Her head washed up...
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Brutal details emerge in 3-hour execution of killer whose death sentence became ‘longest lethal injection in US history’
A DEATH row inmate endured "three hours of pain" during the longest lethal injection process in US history, a report by a human rights organization claims. Joe Nathan James Jr, 50, was convicted of the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend whose family spoke out against his death sentence. James' execution...
She was already in a Florida jail. Then came a ‘horrific’ video and a sheriff’s warning
A woman has been accused of drowning her Chihuahua in her pool and later posting video of the act for her followers to see.
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Alabama prison officials block reporter from execution because her skirt was too short
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Liberal pundit Leigh McGowan, who hosts the program "Politics Girl" on YouTube, has argued that the "policing of women" — including what they're wearing — has been on the rise since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. And McGowan isn't the only one who is concerned about this type of "policing" in 2022. The Alabama Media Group and others are complaining about the treatment that AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw was subjected to on Thursday, July 28 when she covered an execution at an Alabama prison.
Popculture
JonBenet Ramsey Murder: Police Urged to Retest DNA After Breakthrough in Investigation
Did you have a JonBenet Ramsey murder case breakthrough on your 2022 bingo card? It's not likely but it is what seems to be happening. According to Fox News, a push to re-test DNA from Ramsey's murder is growing and there is a thought that it could finally close the cold case.
New Jersey toddler disappears for 3 years unnoticed; couple arrested
New Jersey authorities arrested and charged a couple after a toddler's disappearance went unreported for three years. Matthew Chiles, 29, is charged with killing the girl — one of his girlfriend's two twin 5-year-old daughters — in 2019 when she was just a toddler. The Edison, New Jersey,...
Body of Arkansas judge found at bottom of lake
A judge from Arkansas was found dead at the bottom of a lake roughly 70 miles east of Little Rock on Sunday morning in what appears to be an accidental drowning, per authorities.
Video of Arkansas Officers Beating Suspect Watched Over 10 Million Times
The three officers involved in the incident were suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.
