The Independent

DNA from newspaper letter solves 34-year-old cold case

A 1988 murder of a 26-year-old mother has been solved after DNA evidence was found on a letter sent to a local paper outlining the gruesome killing. Anna Jean Kane, 26, was found strangled and beaten to death on 23 October 1988 along the Ontelaunee Trail in Perry Township, Pennsylvania. The murderer has been identified as Scott Grim, almost 35 years after her death. The identification comes after advances in DNA genetic genealogy technology, according to Pennsylvania State Police and Berks County District Attorney John Adams. After the murder, DNA evidence was gathered from the clothes Ms Kane was...
The Associated Press

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
CBS San Francisco

Monterey County inmate killed in Pelican Bay prison cell

DEL NORTE COUNTY (CBS SF) -- A 22-year-old inmate from Monterey County has been killed in an attack in a housing unit dayroom at Pelican Bay State Prison, officials announced Monday.The suspect in the death of Uriel Otero is Fernando Torres Lopez, who is incarcerated for second-degree murder in Santa Clara County. Both inmates had been sent to prison in crimes related to gang activity.Prison officials said that at approximately 5:33 p.m. on Friday, the facility's guards and medical staff responded when Lopez allegedly attacked Otero in a housing unit dayroom. Otero was taken to the prison's triage and medical facility...
TheDailyBeast

Three Arrests in 16-Year Mystery of Decapitated Woman Found in Puget Sound

More than 16 years after the headless corpse of a 33-year-old woman was found floating inside a Rubbermaid tote container in Puget Sound, three men have been arrested for murder. The arrest warrants were issued June 2022 by Special Agent Jimmy Kilgallen with the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service, who presented the dossier to the Seattle prosecutor who acted on the documents this week. A fourth man implicated in the gruesome crime died in the years after the murder, authorities said. The body of Shanan Lynn Read was discovered by local authorities on Jan. 15, 2006. Her head washed up...
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Salon

Alabama prison officials block reporter from execution because her skirt was too short

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Liberal pundit Leigh McGowan, who hosts the program "Politics Girl" on YouTube, has argued that the "policing of women" — including what they're wearing — has been on the rise since the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. And McGowan isn't the only one who is concerned about this type of "policing" in 2022. The Alabama Media Group and others are complaining about the treatment that AL.com reporter Ivana Hrynkiw was subjected to on Thursday, July 28 when she covered an execution at an Alabama prison.
Oxygen

Oxygen

