iredellfreenews.com
United Way adds three new agency partners for Unite Iredell Campaign
United Way of Iredell County on Wednesday announced the addition of three new agency partners for the fall 2022 Unite Iredell campaign:. ♦ Hope of Mooresville (HOMe) provides temporary housing and support services for homeless women and children. ♦ Iredell County 4-H where youth complete projects in areas such as...
iredellfreenews.com
Robert Franklin Fulp
Robert Franklin Fulp, 87, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, in his home. Robert was born August 19, 1935, to Roy Fulp and Flora Caskaddon of Iredell County, N.C. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Flora; his wife, Joann G. Fulp; and great...
iredellfreenews.com
Beverly Dawn Young Hancock
Beverly Dawn Young “Beb” Hancock, 65, was born in Statesville, N.C., on May 15, 1957, and was the daughter of the late A. C. Allison and Mary Lois Young. She departed this life at Iredell Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 22, 2022. Beverly was affectionately known as “Beb”...
iredellfreenews.com
Retired Army general at center of ‘Black Hawk Down’ mission to speak in Mooresville on August 28
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. “Jerry” Boykin will speak in Mooresville at Trinity Baptist Church on Sunday, August 28, at 10 a.m. One of the original members of the U.S. Army’s Delta Force, Boykin was privileged to ultimately command these elite soldiers in combat operations, and he later became commander of all the Army’s Green Berets, as well as the Special Warfare Center and School. During the last four of his 36 years in the Army, he served as the Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence.
iredellfreenews.com
Ann Brawley Brown
Ann Brawley Brown, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born May 11, 1941, to William Kerr Brawley and Mary Margaret Troutman Brawley of Mooresville, N.C. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry Wayne Brown; her son, Christopher Karl Brown (Ginny); her sister, Marilyn Settlemyer (Steve); two brothers, William Kerr Brawley II (Nancy) and Robert Troutman Brawley (Vicki); and three grandchildren, Anna Gardner Brown, Ruth Elisabeth Brown, and William Henry Brown.
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Planning & Zoning Board deadlocks on zoning request for Wakefield development
At the conclusion of a marathon meeting on Monday night, the Troutman Planning & Zoning Board failed to make a recommendation on the rezoning request for the 778-acre Wakefield project in Barium Springs. Developers plan to ask Troutman Town Council to annex and rezone the property to mixed use on...
iredellfreenews.com
Robert Wayne “Bob” Stamey
Robert Wayne “Bob” Stamey, 76, of Statesville, N.C., died Monday, August 22, 2022, in an accident on his family’s farm. Bob Stamey was born in Raleigh at St. Mary’s Hospital, the first of five children to the late Howard Murray Stamey and the late Ida Frances James Stamey. But the geography of his life would come to be the land just off of Interstate 40 in Statesville where he grew up, known as Stamey Farms. Bob Stamey nurtured the family dairy farm begun by his father into an international cattle trading business, and along with his wife, established a well-loved homeplace for generations to gather.
iredellfreenews.com
Casey Marie Hickey
Casey Marie Hickey, 18, of Stony Point, N.C., departed this world unexpectedly on August 19, 2022. Casey was born on December 25, 2003, in Gloucester County, N.J. She was the daughter of Stephen Solano Hickey and Jennifer Anne (Lemelledo) Hickey. Casey graduated with high honors from West Iredell High School....
