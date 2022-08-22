Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Brevard officials expect Artemis launch to bring in huge crowds, traffic
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Brevard County is expecting hundreds of thousands of people beginning over the weekend to see the historic Artemis launch, which is scheduled for 8:33 a.m. Monday. What You Need To Know. Artemis launch, cruise ships likely to attract hundreds of thousands to Brevard. The...
Bay News 9
Melbourne Fire Department becomes first in county with an ISO 1 certification
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Fire Department has a new certification that may help property owners save money. The certification from the nonprofit Insurance Services Office (ISO) recognizes the fire department as an ISO Class 1 — the highest rating a department can get. What You Need To...
Bay News 9
Governor announces SunPass Savings Program for most toll roads
ORLANDO — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a SunPass program that he said will benefit Florida drivers. Regular toll road users (40+ times per month) could see credits to their accounts. BELOW: List of roads/tolls that qualify. The "Sunpass Savings Program" will apply to Florida Department of Transportation-maintained...
Bay News 9
It's Magical Dining time, with new restaurants and hotel deals
ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 110 top Orlando area restaurants are taking part in this year’s Orlando Magical Dining, which offers Central Floridians the opportunity to savor three-course dinners at the establishments for $40 per person plus tax and gratuity beginning Friday. What You Need To Know. Twenty-three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
Bay News 9
5 things to know about Party on the Boardwalk
ORLANDO, Fla. — A local bowling and gaming attraction is turning 20 years old. To celebrate, Boardwalk Bowl is transforming into an indoor carnival. Boardwalk Bowl on East Colonial in Orlando invites guests with retro signage. It's home to 80 bowling lanes, a large arcade, a full-service restaurant and a brand new billiards lounge.
Bay News 9
Orange County voters say education and the economy brought them to the polls
Two of the biggest issues that Orange County residents said brought them to the polls Tuesday for Florida primary day, were education and the economy. Many Orange County voters said they were most concerned about education and the economy. Robert Ferrera didn’t take part in the 2018 primary election, but...
Bay News 9
Former UCF star Shaquem Griffin retires from football, takes on new challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. — Former UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from football on Wednesday in a tweet and article on The Players Tribune. “Thank you to the people who helped me achieve this dream, but it’s time to move on from the game of football,” he tweeted.
Comments / 0