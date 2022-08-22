ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Bay News 9

Brevard officials expect Artemis launch to bring in huge crowds, traffic

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Brevard County is expecting hundreds of thousands of people beginning over the weekend to see the historic Artemis launch, which is scheduled for 8:33 a.m. Monday. What You Need To Know. Artemis launch, cruise ships likely to attract hundreds of thousands to Brevard. The...
Bay News 9

Governor announces SunPass Savings Program for most toll roads

ORLANDO — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced a SunPass program that he said will benefit Florida drivers. Regular toll road users (40+ times per month) could see credits to their accounts. BELOW: List of roads/tolls that qualify. The "Sunpass Savings Program" will apply to Florida Department of Transportation-maintained...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

It's Magical Dining time, with new restaurants and hotel deals

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 110 top Orlando area restaurants are taking part in this year's Orlando Magical Dining, which offers Central Floridians the opportunity to savor three-course dinners at the establishments for $40 per person plus tax and gratuity beginning Friday. What You Need To Know. Twenty-three...
ORLANDO, FL
Brevard County, FL
Port Canaveral, FL
Titusville, FL
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Bay News 9

Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

5 things to know about Party on the Boardwalk

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local bowling and gaming attraction is turning 20 years old. To celebrate, Boardwalk Bowl is transforming into an indoor carnival. Boardwalk Bowl on East Colonial in Orlando invites guests with retro signage. It's home to 80 bowling lanes, a large arcade, a full-service restaurant and a brand new billiards lounge.
ORLANDO, FL

