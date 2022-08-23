ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Parties look ahead after Priola’s GOP departure

By Gabrielle Franklin
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Just before a critical election for lawmakers at the state Capitol, a shake-up: State Sen. Kevin Priola announced his departure from the Republican Party on Monday morning. The senator from Brighton said he is now a Democrat.

Priola is no stranger to working with Democrats to get bills passed, but with the power of the chamber potentially up for grabs, he decided to join them for good.

Senate Minority Leader John Cooke said he found out Priola was leaving his party via email Monday morning just before the announcement was made public.

“Very disappointed that he felt the need to do this, and I don’t think there was even really a good reason,” Cooke said.

“If it’s a pro-life issue, if it’s a Second Amendment issue, that type of thing — absolutely, I would encourage people to work with him,” Cooke said. “If it’s on more taxes and fees, and more government regulation, then I would say to my members, no, don’t work with him on those issues because we’re not going to give up our core values.”

Like other Republicans, Priola voted against the Reproductive Health Equity Act .

But on other bills like the state’s 2021 transportation bill , he was the only Republican in the Capitol standing with Democrats.

His move led FOX31 political analyst Michael Fields, president of the conservative think tank Advance Colorado Institute, to suggest a recall.

“He’s now in a district that leans Republican that he’ll be representing. I just think that his policies are out of touch with that district. I think that his decision to change parties, et cetera — voters should have a right to recall him and put somebody that represents his views more in that office,” Fields said.

Cooke said he will not be leading that effort, but voters have the right to pursue that if they wish. FOX31 political analyst Andy Boian, a Democratic strategist and former White House adviser, said he does not think that is likely.

“It would be a very hard process to get him recalled, particularly not only because he’s true to his word, and I think he’s done nothing wrong and I think voters will see that,” Boian said.

Democrats are welcoming Priola with open arms. Gov. Jared Polis said the party always welcomes good ideas from the left and the right. While Republicans were disappointed by Priola’s move, they still believe they can flip the Senate come November.

What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday

Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Trump's pick overtakes GOP House member who voted to impeach

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent, who challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, has taken a narrow lead in the race for the second spot in Washington state’s top two primary. Under the state’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters advance to the November election, regardless of party. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had already advanced to the November ballot since she was the top vote getter after the Aug. 2 primary, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Election Night, dropped to just over 22% by Monday, and was trailing Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who surged in late returns and had nearly 23% of the vote— by 960 votes. A mandatory recount would occur if the margin of votes between the No. 2 and No. 3 candidates is less than half of 1% and closer than 2,000 votes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Colorado lawmaker leaves GOP citing Jan. 6 attack and Trump

A Republican state senator in Colorado is resigning from the Republican Party and switching to become a Democrat, citing the party's complicity in the Jan. 6 insurrection and 2020 election denial as the reason. What he's saying: "I cannot continue to be a part of a political party that is...
COLORADO STATE
