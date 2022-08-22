ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robot Rappers: Capitol Records Debuts First AI Signee FN Meka

By Sammy Approved
 3 days ago

Source: zhengshun tang / Getty Artificial intelligence robot


Capitol Records is the first label to sign a rapper designed from Artificial Intelligence (AI) . Many fans have their gripes about the manufactured rapper , especially its’ use of certain words. Check out the latest inside.

Robot rappers? When does technology become far too real? Capitol Records signs its first virtual AI rapper named FN Meka. It’s the world’s first augmented reality (AR) artist to sign with a major label. He already has over 10 million followers on TikTok and over a billion views as the platform’s top performing “virtual being.”

FN Meka’s debut single “Florida Water” was released this week. The song is a collaboration with top-charting artist Gunna, who’s currently dealing with charges in a RICO case alongside fellow Atlanta artist Young Thug. The two are also joined by professional Fortnite player Clix on “Florida Water.”

FN Meka is voiced by a human, but everything else about his music is based on AI. According to KKTV , Capitol Records shared that the project is a mix of music, technology and gaming culture.

Capitol Records says they are leading the charge in the evolution of music, referring to it as a “preview of what’s to come.”

One user shared a snippet from the AI rapper’s TikTok on Twitter excitedly sharing that, “AI rappers up next.” FN Meka proceeds to moonwalk virtually in front of a Gucci wrapped Lamborghini.

Fans are worried of the outcome as labels are moving toward AI rapper signees. TDE music executive and artist D-DOT reposted a tweet sharing FN Meka’s music, saying “So not only did Capitol Records sign an artificial intelligent ‘rapper’…they programmed it to say ‘Nigga’ too?”

It’s getting spooky out here:

One Twitter user is wondering how the AI rapper label meeting went down:

Same sis. Comment below with your thoughts on the new AI rapper trend.

HipHopDX.com

FN Meka: Artist Behind Virtual Rapper Snaps On Capitol Records Amid Twitter Backlash

The artist behind the voice of virtual rapper FN Meka has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the character. On Wednesday (August 24), Kyle The Hooligan — a burgeoning rapper currently based in Atlanta — hopped on Instagram to tell his side of the story. The post arrived less than 24 hours after it was announced FN Meka had been dropped from Capitol Records due to allegations of racial stereotyping.
MUSIC
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
Bossip

Ain’t It Funny: Ja Rule Finally Condemns Irv Gotti’s Ashanti Comments After Murder Inc. Head Shades Singer AGAIN

Irv Gotti still has Ashanti on the brain and the singer’s “brother” is finally putting out a statement on what’s transpired. Since his recent chatty appearance on Drink Champs, many people have urged Irv Gotti to stop discussing an alleged private relationship with Ashanti that happened twenty years ago, but Irv’s loose lips just keep on running. Even Rapper Fat Joe publicly dragging him wasn’t enough to quiet him, and in his latest interview, the record executive spoke on the songstress, AGAIN.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Tupac’s Sister Alleges Music Executive Is ‘Refusing To Comply’ in Ongoing Battle Over Rapper’s Estate

Things are not looking good for Tupac Shakur’s estate as his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, told a Los Angeles judge on Monday (July 25th) that music executive Tom Whalley, who is the current owner of Tupac’s estate, has refused to fully comply with a key court order in their ongoing legal battle according to Billboard. Sekyiwa called out the music executive for having a “disregard for transparency” and “false sense of entitlement.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

California Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot & Killed At 29

Young Slo-Be, the Stockton, California rapper behind the hits “Smurkish Mode” and “I Love You,” has been shot and killed at the age of 29. The news was confirmed by Thizzler On The Roof, the Oakland-based media company which worked with Slo-Be. The rapper (real name Disean Jaquae Victor) died on Friday morning (August 5).
STOCKTON, CA
inputmag.com

Phew, Capitol Records has already been bullied out of deal with ‘AI rapper’

In mid-August, Capitol Records signed FN Meka, a racially ambiguous virtual rapper who pairs terrible music with a litany of digital advertisements. It was reportedly the first major record label to make a deal of this kind, but over the past 48 hours, concerns over Meka’s posting history — namely the use of racial slurs and insensitivity towards issues like police brutality — have led to an internet-wide dunking, culminating in Capital Records severing ties with the project.
HIP HOP
