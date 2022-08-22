ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com

Ortiz Gains Ballot Access As WFP Candidate

Juliemar Ortiz might not have made it past the Democratic primary, but she will be on the ballot in November as a Working Families Party candidate. She’s running for the 23rd state Senate seat in Bridgeport. “The people of Bridgeport and Stratford need a real voice for change in...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Official: CT political candidate tried using names of dead people to appear on ballot

An attempt by John Flynn of Norwalk, to petition his way onto the November ballot for U.S. Senate includes the names of dead people, as well as those who say they did not sign the documents, according to voter registration officials in the state. The use of those names is now under investigation by the Secretary of the State and will be the focus of an upcoming meeting of election regulators.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Bridgeport, CT
Elections
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport assistant chief settles suit against Perez, Dunn

BRIDGEPORT - Former city assistant police chief James Nardozzi has settled his lawsuit with former Police Chief Armando Perez and personnel director David Dunn that claimed they rigged the testing process for the position of chief of police resulting in the appointment of Perez. The settlement was announced Thursday morning...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release

NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

$255.5 million State Pier Project now an issue in race for governor, Port Authority cooperating with Dept. of Justice

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On the heels of losing the cross-endorsement of the Independent party, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is launching a new attack in the race for governor. Without offering specific evidence, Stefanowski alleged corruption in the Lamont administration on several issues, most notably surrounding the State Pier Project in New London. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

New U.S. Attorney Sworn In At Career High

Thirty years after graduating from Hill Regional Career High School, Vanessa Avery returned to the Legion Avenue public school’s auditorium to be sworn in as the state’s next top federal prosecutor. That was the scene Tuesday afternoon as over 200 lawyers, judges, family members, friends, fellow Alpha Kappa...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ganim
Person
Marcus Brown
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Officials Confirm Controversial Mall Deal is Dead

After years of discussion, debate and doubt, local leaders in West Haven say The Haven project won’t happen. The $200 million luxury mall was planned for the city’s waterfront. “They’re not moving forward with the project and their intention is to demolish the rest of the buildings so...
New Haven Independent

Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess

Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Primary Election#Democratic#Superior Court
New Jersey Globe

The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers

Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Register Citizen

New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop

NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport seeks $8.1M to redevelop blighted downtown property

BRIDGEPORT — As officials negotiate with a local developer to revive a key piece of blighted land on the border of downtown and the East End, adjacent to the Steelpointe peninsula, they need $8.1 million in state aid to prepare the site for new construction. The property is the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy