Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com
Ortiz Gains Ballot Access As WFP Candidate
Juliemar Ortiz might not have made it past the Democratic primary, but she will be on the ballot in November as a Working Families Party candidate. She’s running for the 23rd state Senate seat in Bridgeport. “The people of Bridgeport and Stratford need a real voice for change in...
Eyewitness News
Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
NewsTimes
Bridgeport hires former Newtown cop convicted of embezzlement in labor relations role
BRIDGEPORT — City residents and their leaders have made it clear they are open to granting second chances. And now a former Newtown police officer convicted of embezzlement has joined the payroll in an important position. Mayor Joe Ganim’s office Wednesday confirmed that ex-Sgt. Domenic Costello has been hired...
Register Citizen
Official: CT political candidate tried using names of dead people to appear on ballot
An attempt by John Flynn of Norwalk, to petition his way onto the November ballot for U.S. Senate includes the names of dead people, as well as those who say they did not sign the documents, according to voter registration officials in the state. The use of those names is now under investigation by the Secretary of the State and will be the focus of an upcoming meeting of election regulators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport assistant chief settles suit against Perez, Dunn
BRIDGEPORT - Former city assistant police chief James Nardozzi has settled his lawsuit with former Police Chief Armando Perez and personnel director David Dunn that claimed they rigged the testing process for the position of chief of police resulting in the appointment of Perez. The settlement was announced Thursday morning...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
$255.5 million State Pier Project now an issue in race for governor, Port Authority cooperating with Dept. of Justice
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On the heels of losing the cross-endorsement of the Independent party, Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is launching a new attack in the race for governor. Without offering specific evidence, Stefanowski alleged corruption in the Lamont administration on several issues, most notably surrounding the State Pier Project in New London. […]
New U.S. Attorney Sworn In At Career High
Thirty years after graduating from Hill Regional Career High School, Vanessa Avery returned to the Legion Avenue public school’s auditorium to be sworn in as the state’s next top federal prosecutor. That was the scene Tuesday afternoon as over 200 lawyers, judges, family members, friends, fellow Alpha Kappa...
RELATED PEOPLE
Inspector General finds Bridgeport officer justified in officer-involved-shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has found an officer that was involved in a shooting in Bridgeport last year was justified in their actions. On Jun. 15, 2021, officers stopped a car in Bridgeport that was believed to have a gun inside. According to the Inspector General’s report, Officer Carlos […]
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Officials Confirm Controversial Mall Deal is Dead
After years of discussion, debate and doubt, local leaders in West Haven say The Haven project won’t happen. The $200 million luxury mall was planned for the city’s waterfront. “They’re not moving forward with the project and their intention is to demolish the rest of the buildings so...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Proposal to revitalize Waterbury's downtown
John Rosen, an Economics Professor at the University of New Haven, answers questions on the president's student loan forgiveness plan.
Union Slams Frontier For Fiber Mess
Communication workers and labor-friendly politicians called out Frontier Communications for prioritizing underqualified subcontractors over full-time, well-trained employees as the telecommunications giant expands its fiber optic Internet services across the state. That was the message of a Thursday morning press conference outside of Communication Workers of America (CWA) Local 1298’s union...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Attorney: Man who was Tased by Bridgeport police claims excessive force in lawsuit
Video shows a man in Bridgeport being shot with a stun gun by police. The man's attorney says officers used excessive force.
wbfo.org
One year after her appointment as governor, Hochul is running strong to be elected to the job
Wednesday marked a year since Kathy Hochul became New York’s governor. Hochul, who was the state’s little-known lieutenant governor, is now running to win a full term and become the first female governor elected to the post. Hochul took over as governor two weeks after former Gov. Andrew...
ctexaminer.com
Neighborhood Schools and State Rules on Racial Imbalance at Odds in Towns Across Connecticut
In May, Fairfield Board of Education Chair Christine Vitale told the state Board of Education that redistricting McKinley Elementary School to reduce a racial imbalance in the public schools could actually do the students there more harm than good. “We don’t view McKinley as the problem… it is our most...
New Jersey Globe
The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers
Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
New Haven man arrested for Hamden shooting
Officers responded to the Gulf Express Station on Arch Street July 22nd at 4:00 PM. They discovered a man, 28, who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Police discovered one of the suspects shot the victim during a robbery.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport seeks $8.1M to redevelop blighted downtown property
BRIDGEPORT — As officials negotiate with a local developer to revive a key piece of blighted land on the border of downtown and the East End, adjacent to the Steelpointe peninsula, they need $8.1 million in state aid to prepare the site for new construction. The property is the...
Register Citizen
CT grads on Biden student debt forgiveness: ‘It’s small...but it’s still something to celebrate’
The announcement that President Joe Biden and his administration were canceling a portion of student debt for millions across the country was met with tepid enthusiasm from some in Connecticut Wednesday, as they said canceling up to $20,000 in student debt is a good start but doesn’t go far enough.
Comments / 0