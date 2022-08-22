Robert Wayne “Bob” Stamey, 76, of Statesville, N.C., died Monday, August 22, 2022, in an accident on his family’s farm. Bob Stamey was born in Raleigh at St. Mary’s Hospital, the first of five children to the late Howard Murray Stamey and the late Ida Frances James Stamey. But the geography of his life would come to be the land just off of Interstate 40 in Statesville where he grew up, known as Stamey Farms. Bob Stamey nurtured the family dairy farm begun by his father into an international cattle trading business, and along with his wife, established a well-loved homeplace for generations to gather.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO