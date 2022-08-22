Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Gwendolyn C. Duarte
Gwendolyn Cudd Duarte, 92, of Statesville, N.C., passed away, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Mrs. Duarte was born in Chesnee, S.C., and was the daughter of the late C.J. and Louise Cudd. She was a graduate of Chesnee High School and Winthrop College (The South Carolina College for Women). She received her Master’s Degree in Education from Furman University, continued her education with classes at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and at Appalachian State University. While in high school, Gwen was the class Salutatorian and DAR Good Citizen, and she had perfect attendance. At Winthrop College, she received the Mary Mildred Sullivan Scholarship and was a member of Beta Alpha Honorary Business Club. She began her career at North Greenville College as a professor of secretarial science and served as the secretary to the president of the college. While working at North Greenville in 1950, she met and married her beloved husband, Hugo Duarte. Hugo said of Gwen, “She was very cute, small and gentle.” Their wedding took place in 1952 at the home of the College President, Dr. M.C. Donnan, beginning a loving marriage that spanned more than 54 years. The Duartes welcomed two beautiful children into their family, a son, Hugo A. Duarte, and a daughter, Louise M. Duarte. The family moved to Gastonia, N.C., with their two small children and Gwen continued her teaching career at Gaston College. She retired in 1993 after 42 years as a college professor, including 27 years at Gaston College. Mrs. Duarte was a member of the “Who’s Who” of Women in Education, the Bicentennial Edition of Notable Americans, the American Business Communications Association, National Business Education Association, Southern Business Education Association, North Carolina Business Education Association, and the North Carolina Association of Educators. All throughout her professional career, Gwen continued to be a loving wife and mother to her husband and her children. She said of her children, “I am proud of my family! I like to believe that I have influenced each of their lives and have played a part in their success and accomplishments.” Her humility and kindness made Gwen dear to each person who had the pleasure of knowing her.
iredellfreenews.com
Robert Franklin Fulp
Robert Franklin Fulp, 87, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, in his home. Robert was born August 19, 1935, to Roy Fulp and Flora Caskaddon of Iredell County, N.C. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Flora; his wife, Joann G. Fulp; and great...
iredellfreenews.com
Thomas Coston “T.C.” Murdock Jr.
Mr. Thomas Coston “T.C.” Murdock Jr., 80, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on August 14, 1942, and was the son of the late Thomas Coston Murdock Sr. and Rita Tomlin Murdock. He departed this life on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C.
iredellfreenews.com
Beverly Dawn Young Hancock
Beverly Dawn Young “Beb” Hancock, 65, was born in Statesville, N.C., on May 15, 1957, and was the daughter of the late A. C. Allison and Mary Lois Young. She departed this life at Iredell Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 22, 2022. Beverly was affectionately known as “Beb”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iredellfreenews.com
Rebecca Mae Brown Robinette
Rebecca Mae Brown Robinette, 71, of Harmony, N.C., departed this world on August 23, 2022. Becky, as she was so lovingly known, was born on August 8, 1951, in Iredell County, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Allen Burt Brown and Mary Melvina Meadows Brown. In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her sons, Hoyt Bruce Jr. and Thomas Bruce, also her sisters, Allene Johnson Harrold and Patricia McCoy Douglas.
iredellfreenews.com
Jennie Ruth Lattan
On August 21,2022, Jennie Ruth Lattan was promoted from laborer to reward to sit at the right hand of our Lord and Savior. Born on January 11, 1934, to the late Mrs. Vera Mayfield Lattan and Willie Lattan. Ms. Jennie Ruth Lattan was number 18 of 19 children. She was preceded in death by her 18 siblings, Clarence Lowell Lattan, Atrice Marie Lattan Sharpe, Lula Mae Lattan, Willie Holman “Buster” Lattan, Baby Sister Lattan, Rosa Lee Lattan Rucker, Guy T. Lattan, Harper B. Lattan, Flossie Cleo Lattan Turner, Clement Maeso Lattan, Cordiel Latten Cherry, Mozella Lattan McCorkle, Nealie Conell Latten Beatty, Roberta “Leona” Lattan, Gussie Mae Lattan Carr, Hoyt Lattan, Juanita Curtis Lattan Brandon Wilson, and Leonard Lattan.
iredellfreenews.com
Allen Ray Jenkins
Allen Ray Jenkins, 89, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in the Loray community. Mr. Jenkins was born in Iredell County on August 8, 1933, the son of the late Farrell Jenkins and Eva Johnson Jenkins. Allen attended Celeste Henkel High School and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. In 1980 he married Veronica Waugh, and together they shared 42 wonderful years of marriage. The Jenkins were members at New Sterling Church. Allen was a self-employed, owner/operator of a carpentry business. He loved his time playing guitar with his group of friends.
iredellfreenews.com
Carolyn Lou Waddell Adams
Carolyn Lou Waddell Adams, 79, of Statesville, N.C., died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House following a short illness. She was born in Galax, Va., to the late Wilmont Earl Waddell and Evelyn Rebecca Siceloff Waddell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Elam Adams.
RELATED PEOPLE
iredellfreenews.com
Olando Carl Byers
Olando Carl Byers, 65, of Mooresville, N..C, passed away on August 22, 2022, following an extended illness. He was born in Iredell County on September 22, 1956, to the late Joseph Carl Byers and Mae Helen Morrison Byers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers,...
iredellfreenews.com
David Edward Mitchell
David “Dave” Mitchell, 73, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on August 24, 2022. He was born on February 23, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Raymond and Dorothy Berenger Mitchell. Dave spent his career as the Chief Plumbing Inspector for the City of Pembroke Pines, Fla. He...
iredellfreenews.com
Michael Alexander Shinn
Michael Alexander Shinn, 72, of Mooresville, N.C., died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. He was born in Mooresville and was the son of the late Glenn C. Shinn Jr. and Montez Mayhew Shinn. Mike, or Mick as he was sometimes called, graduated from Mooresville High School in...
iredellfreenews.com
Ann Brawley Brown
Ann Brawley Brown, 81, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born May 11, 1941, to William Kerr Brawley and Mary Margaret Troutman Brawley of Mooresville, N.C. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry Wayne Brown; her son, Christopher Karl Brown (Ginny); her sister, Marilyn Settlemyer (Steve); two brothers, William Kerr Brawley II (Nancy) and Robert Troutman Brawley (Vicki); and three grandchildren, Anna Gardner Brown, Ruth Elisabeth Brown, and William Henry Brown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iredellfreenews.com
Casey Marie Hickey
Casey Marie Hickey, 18, of Stony Point, N.C., departed this world unexpectedly on August 19, 2022. Casey was born on December 25, 2003, in Gloucester County, N.J. She was the daughter of Stephen Solano Hickey and Jennifer Anne (Lemelledo) Hickey. Casey graduated with high honors from West Iredell High School....
iredellfreenews.com
Dr. Merrill retiring after devoting more than four decades to Taylorsville community
After a 45-year career in medicine, Dr. Steven Merrill with Taylorsville Family Medicine is retiring. “I consider my time at Piedmont HealthCare to be the most enjoyable over the many years I have been practicing in the Taylorsville community,” Merrill said. “I am thankful I could continue seeing my patients in a stress-free environment and leave them a place they can be happy to call their ‘doctor’s office’ for years to come.”
iredellfreenews.com
Retired Army general at center of ‘Black Hawk Down’ mission to speak in Mooresville on August 28
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) William G. “Jerry” Boykin will speak in Mooresville at Trinity Baptist Church on Sunday, August 28, at 10 a.m. One of the original members of the U.S. Army’s Delta Force, Boykin was privileged to ultimately command these elite soldiers in combat operations, and he later became commander of all the Army’s Green Berets, as well as the Special Warfare Center and School. During the last four of his 36 years in the Army, he served as the Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence.
iredellfreenews.com
SPD: Both suspects in 30-year-old double murder now in custody
Both suspects in a 1992 robbery and double murder in Statesville are now in custody. Sheldon Demetrius Summers, 54, was arrested in Hope, N.J., on August 16 during a traffic stop by New Jersey State Police, Statesville Police Chief David Onley said in a news release Friday afternoon. Summers was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iredellfreenews.com
United Way adds three new agency partners for Unite Iredell Campaign
United Way of Iredell County on Wednesday announced the addition of three new agency partners for the fall 2022 Unite Iredell campaign:. ♦ Hope of Mooresville (HOMe) provides temporary housing and support services for homeless women and children. ♦ Iredell County 4-H where youth complete projects in areas such as...
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Planning & Zoning Board deadlocks on zoning request for Wakefield development
At the conclusion of a marathon meeting on Monday night, the Troutman Planning & Zoning Board failed to make a recommendation on the rezoning request for the 778-acre Wakefield project in Barium Springs. Developers plan to ask Troutman Town Council to annex and rezone the property to mixed use on...
Comments / 0