Why are there so many jellyfish on Florida’s Gulf coast?
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day is a little over a week away, and for many people that means it’s time to hit the beaches. This year, many Labor Day visitors to Florida’s Gulf Coast will be met there by jellyfish — and a lot of them. WKRG News 5 spoke with a marine biologist […]
fox35orlando.com
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?
Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
lonelyplanet.com
Snorkeling for scallops on Florida's Gulf Coast is a find-and-feast underwater adventure
Snorkeling for scallops just off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico © Steven Martine / Lonely Planet. We boarded our scalloping boats at 9am. The temperature already had crossed into the 80s and the summer humidity floated at a muggy 85 percent. Less than an hour later, I was engulfed in a hide-n-seek hunt with Florida’s small and stealthy bay scallops. Ever since commercial scalloping was banned in Florida in the 90s, the only way to get a taste of this sweet meat is to strap on a snorkel and harvest them yourself.
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as it's name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
wogx.com
Chances of development rise for tropical wave in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of a tropical wave in the Atlantic have increased as we approach the peak of hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves that have developed and are moving across the Atlantic. The first is a located to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites
Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
wogx.com
DeSantis announces toll savings program for Florida commuters with SunPass
TAMPA, Fla. - Toll relief is on the way for Florida drivers dealing with rising inflation costs. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the SunPass Savings Program during a Thursday morning press conference in Orlando. It's mainly focused on commuters using SunPass and other Florida transponders. Those with 40 or more tolls...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Miami New Times
Hot Take: Experts Say Long-Range Forecast for Hotter South Florida May Be Optimistic
Summer is winding down in Miami, but the blistering hot days are not. On August 18, the heat index in Miami — or the "feels like" temperature, if you prefer — hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data from the National Weather Service. Days of similar extreme heat...
WESH
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Artemis 1 is NASA’s program to put humans back on the moon and ultimately Mars. The historic launch is set to take place Monday, Aug. 29 from Kennedy Space Center. If you're in Central Florida, you might be looking for the best viewing spots.
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Andrew: How Florida's Changed Since
Hurricane Andrew devastated parts of South Florida on Aug. 24, 1992. Since then, Florida's population has soared to about 22 million people. There are now about 4 million more homes statewide. Hurricane Andrew barreled ashore in South Florida 30 years ago. The storm devastated parts of what is now Miami-Dade...
fox35orlando.com
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
If you're in Florida you (might) want to stop eating oysters this summer
Beautiful fresh oysters in Florida"Oysters!" by Sam Howzit is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I just had a very interesting conversation with my mom. As a doctor and normal human who keeps up with the news unlike myself, she often drops warnings when we have our conversations, about what to look out for and different ways to stay healthy.
WESH
Flight instructor, passenger dead in Volusia County plane crash
OSTEEN, Fla. — Officials announced Thursday that two people were killed in a plane crash in Volusia County on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center which notified the Daytona Beach Airport Tower staff who alerted VCSO around 6 p.m.
Nearly 20,000 protected acres added to Florida Wildlife Corridor
The Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved funding for the permanent conservation of 19,897 more acres in the Florida Wildlife Corridor, including one parcel nearby: Horse Creek Ranch in DeSoto County.The land was conserved using funds from the Florida Forever program and the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.Background: State officials and conservationists are trying to conserve land within the corridor's green network of wilderness that snakes the length of the state, which also includes pastures, citrus groves and working ranch lands.Details: Horse Creek Ranch in the Peace River Valley contains mesic hammock, bottomland forest, scrubby flatwoods, and blackwater streams, among other natural features. Two parcels — Wolfe Creek Forest, and St. Joe Timberland, near Tate's Hell State Forest — will become public lands, expanding adjacent state forests.
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out From
Despite staffing issues causing flight delays and cancellations, Americans are flying in large numbers. Over the July 4th weekend, nearly 2.5 million people went through U.S. airport security checkpoints.
Florida’s homeowner’s insurance crisis hits The Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
