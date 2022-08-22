ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
Evie M.

Is this the most haunted island in all of Florida?

Beautiful Florida shellsPhoto by Erin Caher on Unsplash. I’ve said it before, but I think it’s time to reiterate this statement: Florida is truly a state of “mosts”. The most famous, the most beautiful, and of course, what I’m interested in, the most haunted. Florida also has an exceptional number of islands. Of course, I’ve never been in a state that has islands before so I have nothing really to base this on (I lived on a cruise ship as a performer and went to plenty of islands, but this doesn’t count, does it?)
FLORIDA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Snorkeling for scallops on Florida's Gulf Coast is a find-and-feast underwater adventure

Snorkeling for scallops just off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico © Steven Martine / Lonely Planet. We boarded our scalloping boats at 9am. The temperature already had crossed into the 80s and the summer humidity floated at a muggy 85 percent. Less than an hour later, I was engulfed in a hide-n-seek hunt with Florida’s small and stealthy bay scallops. Ever since commercial scalloping was banned in Florida in the 90s, the only way to get a taste of this sweet meat is to strap on a snorkel and harvest them yourself.
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as it's name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Chances of development rise for tropical wave in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - The chances of a tropical wave in the Atlantic have increased as we approach the peak of hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves that have developed and are moving across the Atlantic. The first is a located to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.

All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
CHIPLEY, FL
L. Cane

The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites

Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

DeSantis announces toll savings program for Florida commuters with SunPass

TAMPA, Fla. - Toll relief is on the way for Florida drivers dealing with rising inflation costs. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the SunPass Savings Program during a Thursday morning press conference in Orlando. It's mainly focused on commuters using SunPass and other Florida transponders. Those with 40 or more tolls...
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Andrew: How Florida's Changed Since

Hurricane Andrew devastated parts of South Florida on Aug. 24, 1992. Since then, Florida's population has soared to about 22 million people. There are now about 4 million more homes statewide. Hurricane Andrew barreled ashore in South Florida 30 years ago. The storm devastated parts of what is now Miami-Dade...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Flight instructor, passenger dead in Volusia County plane crash

OSTEEN, Fla. — Officials announced Thursday that two people were killed in a plane crash in Volusia County on Wednesday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the plane, a single-engine MX Technologies MX2, sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center which notified the Daytona Beach Airport Tower staff who alerted VCSO around 6 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Nearly 20,000 protected acres added to Florida Wildlife Corridor

The Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved funding for the permanent conservation of 19,897 more acres in the Florida Wildlife Corridor, including one parcel nearby: Horse Creek Ranch in DeSoto County.The land was conserved using funds from the Florida Forever program and the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.Background: State officials and conservationists are trying to conserve land within the corridor's green network of wilderness that snakes the length of the state, which also includes pastures, citrus groves and working ranch lands.Details: Horse Creek Ranch in the Peace River Valley contains mesic hammock, bottomland forest, scrubby flatwoods, and blackwater streams, among other natural features. Two parcels — Wolfe Creek Forest, and St. Joe Timberland, near Tate's Hell State Forest — will become public lands, expanding adjacent state forests.
FLORIDA STATE

