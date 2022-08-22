Broncos claim former Saints RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers

As the running back depth battle for the New Orleans Saints approaches its close, the team moved on from veteran back Devine Ozigbo last week. Per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, the former Nebraska Cornhusker was claimed off of waivers by the Denver Broncos. Despite being let go by the Saints, Ozigbo had some promising moments throughout camp and the preseason on offense and special teams.

He now joins a promising backfield which includes young star running back Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III, Mike Boone, former Saint Stevie Scott III and JaQuan Hardy. Some believe that Scott or Hardy could be on their way out soon.

With that said, Ozigbo has a real chance to land on the Broncos’ 53-man roster. All he has to do is continue to show his prowess not only as a runner, but also in the receiving and protection game. And stay healthy of course, but that’s not been a notable issue for him.

Meanwhile, left behind in New Orleans are starters Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II, Tony Jones Jr., Dwayne Washington and Abram Smith. While still listed as wide receiver on the team’s official website, the Saints have also been trying out wide receiver Kirk Merritt at running back. Merritt looks to be on his way to a Ty Montgomery-like role should he pass the right benchmarks.