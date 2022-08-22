Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man accused of financiall exploiting elderly Mexico couple
An Audrain County man faces five felony charges for allegedly exploiting an elderly couple in Mexico. Shane Bridwell, of Mexico, is charged with one count of financial exploitation of an elderly person and four counts of forgery. He’s due in court on September 20. According to court records, Bridwell...
kjluradio.com
Mental evaluation ordered for man accused of attempted murder spree in mid-Missouri
A Colorado state man who attempted to go on a murdering spree in mid-Missouri last year must undergo a mental evaluation. Eric Townsend was arrested in October 2021 after hitting a woman’s car in Cooper County near Boonville. Court documents state Townsend then dragged the woman from her car, hit and strangled her, then stole her car. He was arrested in Saline County after he stopped at a business along I-70. As officers were arresting Townsend, he allegedly told them he only stopped to find someone else to kill.
kjluradio.com
Wrong-way driver collides with Boone County sheriff's deputy on Highway 63
A Centralia woman is arrested for driving while intoxicated after she’s caught driving the wrong way on Highway 63 in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they started receiving calls last night around 10 p.m. about a wrong-way driver on Highway 63 near Pinnacles Road south of Sturgeon.
kjluradio.com
Cole County judge files extradition order to have Jefferson City man returned home to face parental kidnapping charge
Paperwork is filed to return a Jefferson City man to Missouri to face a charge of parental kidnapping. Thomas Chee, 54, is accused of taking his three-year-old daughter from her daycare, then heading west without the mother’s knowledge. The woman contacted police after she tried unsuccessfully for hours to make phone contact with Chee. He and the child were found the following day in Utah. The child was unharmed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia
A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Wheelchair-bound woman missing from Boonville
UPDATE: Tammi Lynn Turner has been located and is safe. The Boonville Police Department is asking for your helping in locating a missing woman. Tammi Lynn Turner, 57, of Boonville, was last seen Sunday, August 21 near her home on Third Street. She was reported missing earlier today. Turner is...
kjluradio.com
Football player at CMU in Fayette shot and killed, one in custody
A football player at Central Methodist University in Fayette is shot and killed after a dispute with a roommate. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the shooting took place at an off-campus house on North Linn Street around 6:30 last night. A junior at CMU, Torrance Evans, from Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed by his roommate. The roommate has been identified as a fellow football player, Kundarrius Taylor, 23, also of Memphis. The Patrol says Taylor turned himself into police when they arrived on the scene.
kjluradio.com
Mother of seven life flighted from scene of head-on crash with semi, four children seriously injured in Gasconade County
Eight people from the southwest Missouri town of Neosho are injured, five seriously injured, when their van drives into the path of an oncoming semi in Gasconade County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ashlee Nelson, 36, was driving on Highway 50 late Thursday morning just southwest of Hermann when she crossed the center line and struck a tractor trailer driven by an Illinois man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Former officers' lawsuit against California MO Police Department scheduled for 2023 trial
A four-day jury trial is scheduled for three former mid-Missouri police officers. Jared Allen, Nick Stobbart, and Christopher Tew used to work for the California Police Department. Allen and Stobbart were fired in January 2021 and Tew resigned in protest. All three claim they were targeted because they complained about the mishandling of evidence by the police department.
kjluradio.com
Pettis County man pleads guilty to stealing car & leading officers on a chase
A Sedalia man pleads guilty to stealing a motor vehicle last fall. Jorge Esquivel, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He’ll be sentenced November 9. It was last September when officers were called...
kjluradio.com
Howard County woman, two young children, injured in head-on crash near Harrisburg
A Howard County woman and two young children are injured in a head-on crash in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 124, near Route NN, three miles east of Harrisburg, last night. Troopers say Krystal Smith, 29, of Fayette, was hit head-on by another driver that tried to pass a vehicle on a hillcrest. Fayette suffered serious injuries. Her passengers, a one-year-old girl and two-year-old girl, both from Fayette, suffered moderate injuries.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Hughesville man seriously injured when his ATV hits a drainage ditch
Two Pettis County residents are injured, one seriously, in an ATV accident just east of their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Michael Cornine, 69, of Hughesville, was driving through a pasture when he struck a drainage ditch and abruptly stopped. Both Cornine and his passenger, Jenny Cornine, 60, also of Hughesville, were ejected on impact.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
MoDOT ramp project north of Jefferson City finishes one week early
MoDOT announces some good news for motorists trying to get into Jefferson City from the Columbia area. The southbound exit ramp from Highway 63 to westbound Highway 54 has been closed since Wednesday, August 17 for MoDOT crews to repair the ramp’s driving surface. The project was originally supposed to take two weeks, but MoDOT announced Thursday that the job was completed early.
kjluradio.com
MoDOT to being work in Boone, Cooper Counties next week that could impact traffic
MoDOT will begin work in Boone and Cooper Counties next week that could affect traffic. The Department will close the Broadway bridge overpass over Highway 63 in Boone County in order to make pavement improvements. Travel from the eastside roundabout to the westside roundabout will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30. An alternate route, using J-turns on Highway 63, north and south of the interchange, will be marked.
kjluradio.com
Downtown Columbia Leadership Council wants to end overnight camping at Wabash
The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council is asking the city council to do more to end problems at the Wabash Bus Station. The city has been using the bus station as an overnight shelter for the homeless since the winter. Citizens and business leaders in the area have been complaining about fights, harassment and crimes taking place at the shelter. In July, the Downtown Community Improvement District sent letter to the city council, asking them to end sheltering at the bus station.
kjluradio.com
Local Tuskegee Airman honored after his recent death ... with museum, road signs & children's book
The family of the last living Tuskegee Airman in Missouri, who recently passed away, is taking on a labor of love in his hometown. James Shipley died July 21 at his home in Tipton. He was the last living Tuskegee Airman living in Missouri. Three of Shipley’s nephews are in...
kjluradio.com
Planned Parenthood Health Center in Columbia temporarily closed
The Planned Parenthood Health Center in Columbia is temporarily closed but hopes to reopen soon. The health center on North Providence has been closed for a few weeks due to not having a clinician available. But a spokesperson for the center says a new clinician is currently undergoing training. The center hopes to reopen by early September.
kjluradio.com
Local artist to run for Cole County Presiding Commissioner as Independent
Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman will have a challenger come November. Bushman ran unopposed as a Republican during the primary and no Democrat filed to run against him. But a local artist, Carla Steck, if running as an independent. Steck announced on social media that she had turned in more than 700 signatures on a petition to run as an Independent candidate. The Cole County Clerk verified 583 signatures, enough to secure her a spot on the ballot.
Comments / 0