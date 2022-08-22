ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Third-year CU freshman Caleb Fauria finally healthy, and ready to contribute

More than 700 days have passed since tight end Caleb Fauria joined Colorado's football program. A majority of those days, the Buff legacy had to log time in the training room. Fauria was rehabbing a leg injury upon his arrival in 2020, he had a meniscus injury last fall, and he missed Colorado's spring practices this past April after going in for surgery to repair a torn labrum.
247Sports

Janaz Jordan off Colorado's football team for violation of team rules

Senior defensive tackle Janaz Jordan is no longer with Colorado's football program after violating team rules. Jordan was expected to be one of the top three defensive tackles in the rotation this fall, behind juniors Jalen Sami and Na'im Rodman. Senior Justin Jackson, redshirt freshmen Tyas Martin and Ryan Williams, and true freshman Aaron Austin, are other Buffaloes capable of playing on the interior of the defensive line.
1310kfka.com

41’s Inside Pitch: Colorado baseball loses a legend

I never got the chance to play for Tom Petroff. I have many good friends who did. It’s unanimous. I missed out. Petroff – the legendary baseball coach at the University of Northern Colorado – passed away this week at the age of 95 at his home in Pennsylvania. There’s a good chance he was watching a baseball game in his final hours.
mwcconnection.com

2022 Colorado State Rams Season Preview

The Colorado State football team is coming off a couple of seasons led by arguably the worst coach in CSU history. After a mediocre tenure at Boston College, the hire of Steve Addazio was almost unanimously criticized at the time, and proved to be an even worse fit than the pundits predicted. Addazio didn’t recruit well, he didn’t make any effort to connect with the Fort Collins community, and he installed a boring offensive system that looked like it came straight out of a playbook from 1965.
Colorado Newsline

Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.

A new report from the Economic Policy Institute called out Colorado as having the highest pay gap for teachers compared to the rest of the country.  The report says teachers are paid less than other non-teacher college graduates and that this gap is worse in Colorado than anywhere else. Colorado teachers’ weekly pay “penalty” compared […] The post Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradofoic.org

A year after the legislature passed a law on police radio encryption, Denver-area news outlets are still blocked from listening

Following three years of failed bills, state lawmakers in 2021 finally agreed on statutory language to address the trend among Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully encrypt their radio communications. A provision inserted into police accountability legislation requires agencies to create a “communications access policy” for letting local news media...
Radio Ink

Brauchler Replaces Boyles in Denver

Salem Media Group has announced that George Brauchler has been named weekday morning host at KNUS-AM in Denver. Brauchler replaces Peter Boyles who retired earlier this year. KNUS Operations Manager Kelly Michaels conducted a nationwide search and said, “George is a great fit for the job. He has grown from his weekend morning show to a brief daily show, following Peter. Over that time, he has proved to be a powerful communicator and entertainer.”
9NEWS

Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado

DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
Westword

Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!

There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
FOX31 Denver

Video released from Lakewood shooting rampage

Police body camera video, witness videos, audio files and other documents from a shooting rampage that killed five people in December last year were released after the DA's office announced that the Lakewood agents involved in the shooting were justified in their use-of-force.
247Sports

247Sports

