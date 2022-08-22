Read full article on original website
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Third-year CU freshman Caleb Fauria finally healthy, and ready to contribute
More than 700 days have passed since tight end Caleb Fauria joined Colorado's football program. A majority of those days, the Buff legacy had to log time in the training room. Fauria was rehabbing a leg injury upon his arrival in 2020, he had a meniscus injury last fall, and he missed Colorado's spring practices this past April after going in for surgery to repair a torn labrum.
Janaz Jordan off Colorado's football team for violation of team rules
Senior defensive tackle Janaz Jordan is no longer with Colorado's football program after violating team rules. Jordan was expected to be one of the top three defensive tackles in the rotation this fall, behind juniors Jalen Sami and Na'im Rodman. Senior Justin Jackson, redshirt freshmen Tyas Martin and Ryan Williams, and true freshman Aaron Austin, are other Buffaloes capable of playing on the interior of the defensive line.
1310kfka.com
41’s Inside Pitch: Colorado baseball loses a legend
I never got the chance to play for Tom Petroff. I have many good friends who did. It’s unanimous. I missed out. Petroff – the legendary baseball coach at the University of Northern Colorado – passed away this week at the age of 95 at his home in Pennsylvania. There’s a good chance he was watching a baseball game in his final hours.
mwcconnection.com
2022 Colorado State Rams Season Preview
The Colorado State football team is coming off a couple of seasons led by arguably the worst coach in CSU history. After a mediocre tenure at Boston College, the hire of Steve Addazio was almost unanimously criticized at the time, and proved to be an even worse fit than the pundits predicted. Addazio didn’t recruit well, he didn’t make any effort to connect with the Fort Collins community, and he installed a boring offensive system that looked like it came straight out of a playbook from 1965.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
John Elway misses cut, Guy Boros takes lead at 23rd Inspirato Colorado Senior Open
DENVER — John Elway’s time at the 23rd Inspirato Colorado Senior Open is over. And a mainstay on the PGA Tour Champions tops the leaderboard after the second round at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club on Thursday. Elway, playing as an amateur out of Cherry Hills Country Club,...
Colorado River Crisis: Can the lifeline to the West be saved?
Known for its incredible beauty as it carves through Colorado’s central mountains, the Colorado River and its tributaries are crucial water sources vital to 40 million people. But drought and water usage have drained the river and have wide-reaching consequences across various industries.
Watch: Passengers throw punches in Denver airport brawl
New video shows a group of people getting into a fight in the middle of a Denver airport train.
Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.
A new report from the Economic Policy Institute called out Colorado as having the highest pay gap for teachers compared to the rest of the country. The report says teachers are paid less than other non-teacher college graduates and that this gap is worse in Colorado than anywhere else. Colorado teachers’ weekly pay “penalty” compared […] The post Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradofoic.org
A year after the legislature passed a law on police radio encryption, Denver-area news outlets are still blocked from listening
Following three years of failed bills, state lawmakers in 2021 finally agreed on statutory language to address the trend among Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully encrypt their radio communications. A provision inserted into police accountability legislation requires agencies to create a “communications access policy” for letting local news media...
Radio Ink
Brauchler Replaces Boyles in Denver
Salem Media Group has announced that George Brauchler has been named weekday morning host at KNUS-AM in Denver. Brauchler replaces Peter Boyles who retired earlier this year. KNUS Operations Manager Kelly Michaels conducted a nationwide search and said, “George is a great fit for the job. He has grown from his weekend morning show to a brief daily show, following Peter. Over that time, he has proved to be a powerful communicator and entertainer.”
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado
DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
Westword
Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!
There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Denver breaks 64-year-old rain record, passes significant mark for first time in 526 days
According to the National Weather Service, Denver set a new daily rainfall record on Sunday, breaking a record that has stood since 1958 while also getting its most significant rainfall in well over a year. On Sunday, Aug. 21, 1.14 inches of rain was recorded in the Mile High City....
This Colorado Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Colorado.
Video released from Lakewood shooting rampage
Police body camera video, witness videos, audio files and other documents from a shooting rampage that killed five people in December last year were released after the DA's office announced that the Lakewood agents involved in the shooting were justified in their use-of-force.
247Sports
