If parking at Red Rocks is particularly jammed, one might find themselves beginning their walk to the venue from the base of the mountain. That walk starts to feel less like a task and more like an adventure — friendly folks along curving roads passed out beer, and strangers in tie-dye on the heel-toe express turned into hiking buddies. As the stage got closer, the congregation got thicker and the journey realized itself to be a pilgrimage. Especially true, considering the band at the tail end of the destination — a cult-hero ensemble-turned-jam rock powerhouse, hailing from a dense forest on the other side of the country. And when that band, whose rise to stardom was catalyzed by a state with an unwavering allegiance to the genre they play, made their debut at that state’s Mecca of music last Thursday night, history was etched into sandstone.

2 DAYS AGO