The Philadelphia Eagles reporters came into Miami talking crazy, painting the narrative that the Miami Dolphins were good, but no match for Philly. Men lie, women lie, and even numbers can be funky at times. Although reporters’ job is to be unbiased they will often favor the team they cover a bit more, especially if those teams facing off are evenly matched. this was the case for the Miami Dolphins and the Eagles.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO