Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Was Killed in Upstate New York
A wild canine that was shot by a hunter in Upstate New York last winter has been confirmed to be a gray wolf after a DNA test. The male wolf weighed 85 pounds and was shot near Albany, according to Connecticut’s WTNH-TV8. The test found that the animal had...
New York State Invaded By this Bug! Have You Seen It? Kill It!
Last Summer I reported on the Spotted Lantern Fly and the danger this little pest brings to New York State. Well, our work is not done, it's just beginning and it is your duty as a New Yorker to squash this bugger if you see it. According to New York...
A Maine newspaper responded to the New York Post for publishing ‘the worst Maine travel piece of the year’
"This column checks all the wrong boxes," The Bangor Daily News Editorial Board wrote. A Maine newspaper is criticizing the New York Post for publishing an “abysmal” travel column earlier this week, calling it “the worst Maine travel piece of the year.”. New York Post columnist Cindy...
"One-in-2 million" bright blue lobster captured by father and son in Maine
Luke Rand, 36, has been fishing since he was 16, and his father Mark has been fishing for more than 40 years. But they've never caught anything comparable to what they did last week off the coast of Maine. In Casco Bay on August 11, the pair caught a rare,...
This Year-Round Indoor Farmers Market In New Hampshire is a Must-Visit
A visit to a farmers' market is a wonderful way to support farmers, check out unique artisan goods, and eat locally. Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout New Hampshire, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and handmade goods to fresh flowers and more, the largest year-round farmers' market in NH can be found in Contoocook and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
