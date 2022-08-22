ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
dayton247now.com

CEA and CCS reach conceptual agreement, students to return to classrooms Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education reached a conceptual agreement with the Columbus Education Association early Thursday morning. Teachers did not hit the picket lines Thursday morning but instead prepared to welcome students back into classrooms. Thursday would have been the fourth day of the teacher's...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Safelite announced as new field sponsor at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University announced Friday that Safelite is expanding its partnership with the university's athletic department with a multi-year sponsorship with Learfield's Ohio State Sports Properties. In 2014, Safelite became the first company to sponsor a logo on field goal netting, and this year will...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Tips and protocols for Ohio State's home opener against Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to open the 2022 season in one of the most anticipated games in the history of The Shoe. Unlike last year when the university rolled out new technologies such as mobile ticketing and parking,...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy