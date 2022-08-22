Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
CEA and CCS reach conceptual agreement, students to return to classrooms Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education reached a conceptual agreement with the Columbus Education Association early Thursday morning. Teachers did not hit the picket lines Thursday morning but instead prepared to welcome students back into classrooms. Thursday would have been the fourth day of the teacher's...
dayton247now.com
Columbus City School students return to school Wednesday while teachers continue to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students at Columbus City Schools are starting the new year online Wednesday while teachers remain on the picket line for the third day. CCS students will attend classes virtually and the district continues to stress the importance of attendance. Every student must log on to...
dayton247now.com
Safelite announced as new field sponsor at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University announced Friday that Safelite is expanding its partnership with the university's athletic department with a multi-year sponsorship with Learfield's Ohio State Sports Properties. In 2014, Safelite became the first company to sponsor a logo on field goal netting, and this year will...
dayton247now.com
Tips and protocols for Ohio State's home opener against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to open the 2022 season in one of the most anticipated games in the history of The Shoe. Unlike last year when the university rolled out new technologies such as mobile ticketing and parking,...
