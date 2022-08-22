Read full article on original website
Police investigating shots fired at Troy Community Park
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Troy Police are trying to identify video obtained by a witness from a shooting at Troy Community Park Wednesday night. Miami County Communications Center received a 911 call of shots fired at the 200 block of Adams Street at about 7:21p.m., according to a news release.
Fugitives in Darke County homicide arrested in Florida
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two fugitives wanted in connection to a murder in Darke County have been arrested in Florida. According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, 35-year-old Dean M. Baker, and 37-year-old Ashlee Fletcher, of Greenville were taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida at about 10:15 p.m., Wednesday.
Shawnee athletes honor Deputy Matthew Yates
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A blue flag and the number 60 are on every Springfield Shawnee Helmet, it’s Deputy Matthew Yates’ unit number. “It was a no brainer for us to honor him,” said Steve Tincher, the Athletic Director at Clark-Shawnee Schools. Yates would sometimes come...
Lytle-Five Points Road is now open
LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) - Lytle-Five Points Road, between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive/Glenridge Blvd, is now open. The closure was due to very rough pavement caused by a utility company that damaged a watermain. The counties thank everyone for their cooperation during this project. For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/...
Funeral services made for local entrepreneur and philanthropist, Roger Glass
UPDATE: Funeral arrangements have been made for local entrepreneur and philanthropist, Roger Glass. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 28 from 1-5 p.m. at the Routsong Funeral Home on 2100 E Stroop Rd in Kettering. The funeral will be held on Monday, August 29 at 11 a.m. at Holy...
Premier Health hosting several opportunities for a mobile mammogram screening
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With its mobile mammography coach, Premier Health is making it simpler for busy women to receive their yearly mammogram screening. The coach travels to companies, public places, and events throughout Southwest Ohio. The coach offers both conventional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography™ technologies to identify breast...
Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
State grants will restore Spring Run Conservation Area in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Land that was formerly intended to serve as a landfill, is now one step closer to becoming a new MetroPark. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Spring Run Conservation Area Wetland Restoration Project in Trotwood is being held on Friday, August 26, by Five Rivers MetroParks and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
Clark County Sheriff's deputy is a Hometown Hero
We are kicking off our Hometown Heroes segment, highlighting a Clark County Sheriff's deputy. Jim Lisle nominated his brother Shaun Lisle and he specifically highlighted a story shared by Danielle Hudson Finch. She says her ex-husband passed away in 2015 when her daughter, Trinity, was 12. That same year she...
KKK flyers distributed in Springfield; police and NAACP working on path forward
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is disturbing news in Springfield, but it’s a story the NAACP said must be told. Springfield Police put the FBI and its Joint Terrorism Task Force on alert as Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers are popping up in the city. This comes as the Southern Poverty Law Center has documented a 340% rise in public propaganda displays by hate groups across the nation since 2018.
How abortion ban is impacting Daytonians 3 months later
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It's been three months since Ohio’s heartbeat bill became law in Ohio, banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy or if the unborn has a detectable heartbeat. Now as local pro-choice activists continue to fight for reproductive rights, Dayton Right to Life is protesting Kroger...
Thursday Night Lights Week 2: Shawnee vs. Eaton
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Shawnee Braves take on the Eaton Eagles in Springfield, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/f7JqtJn14G/
Fiona meets baby brother Fritz face-to-face in Hippo Cove
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fritz and Fiona got to meet face-to-face in the outdoor habitat for the first time on Wednesday. Fiona was curious about this new addition, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. They say she took cues from Bibi and backed off when Fritz came in close enough for a nose boop.
Family Resource Center opens location in Troy
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Family Resource Center celebrated the opening of its new location in Troy. Ginny Williams, chief culture and transformation officer for Family Resource Center, said that they are a community behavioral health treatment organization, which offers tele-counseling and case management services. They also provide services for transitional-aged youth (14-25 year olds) and family peer support.
Sinclair Community College to host two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Sinclair Community College is hosting two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September to introduce individuals to rewarding, in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing. The camps are designed for those who want to learn about and get a start in a manufacturing career. Each week-long boot camp offers...
Suburb south of Dayton getting its first Korean fried chicken restaurant
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A suburb south of Dayton is getting its first Korean fried chicken restaurant. Peter Kim is opening CM Chicken, a South Korea-headquartered restaurant franchise, in the former El Caporal restaurant space at 7206 Towne Centre Dr. in Liberty Township. His goal is to open by Sept. 28.
Springboro High School teacher awarded as "Educator of the Year"
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) - The Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) selected Springboro High School (SHS) Teacher Beth Andrews as its 2022 “Educator of the Year.”. The Warren County SWCD recognized Mrs. Andrews at their annual meeting on August 24 or her commitment to collaborations and experiences...
124th Intelligence Squadron volunteers at Clark-Shawnee School District
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- On August 5, the Clark-Shawnee School District welcomed the 124th Intelligence Squadron at the 178th Wing of the Ohio National Guard of Springfield, Ohio. The squadron gave their time to help the district tidy up the school's grounds in advance of the 2022–2023 academic year.
City of Dayton making investment in broadband
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton will make an investment of more than $200,000 to close the gap in broadband access. The initial project is made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan resulting from money granted to the city by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021. The plan...
Huber Heights City Schools superintendent addresses COVID relief funds spending concerns
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- This week marks the start of the new school year for the Huber Heights City School District, and questions are now being raised regarding the management of the district's COVID relief funds. Some people claim they spent the money on work trips to Portland, Maine,...
