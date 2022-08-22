Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Police investigating shots fired at Troy Community Park
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Troy Police are trying to identify video obtained by a witness from a shooting at Troy Community Park Wednesday night. Miami County Communications Center received a 911 call of shots fired at the 200 block of Adams Street at about 7:21p.m., according to a news release.
dayton247now.com
Lytle-Five Points Road is now open
LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) - Lytle-Five Points Road, between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive/Glenridge Blvd, is now open. The closure was due to very rough pavement caused by a utility company that damaged a watermain. The counties thank everyone for their cooperation during this project. For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/...
dayton247now.com
Fugitives in Darke County homicide arrested in Florida
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two fugitives wanted in connection to a murder in Darke County have been arrested in Florida. According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, 35-year-old Dean M. Baker, and 37-year-old Ashlee Fletcher, of Greenville were taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida at about 10:15 p.m., Wednesday.
dayton247now.com
Shawnee athletes honor Deputy Matthew Yates
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A blue flag and the number 60 are on every Springfield Shawnee Helmet, it’s Deputy Matthew Yates’ unit number. “It was a no brainer for us to honor him,” said Steve Tincher, the Athletic Director at Clark-Shawnee Schools. Yates would sometimes come...
dayton247now.com
Premier Health hosting several opportunities for a mobile mammogram screening
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With its mobile mammography coach, Premier Health is making it simpler for busy women to receive their yearly mammogram screening. The coach travels to companies, public places, and events throughout Southwest Ohio. The coach offers both conventional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography™ technologies to identify breast...
dayton247now.com
Thursday Night Lights Week 2: Shawnee vs. Eaton
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Watch live as the Shawnee Braves take on the Eaton Eagles in Springfield, Ohio. On our app? Watch here: https://fb.watch/f7JqtJn14G/
dayton247now.com
6-year-old cancer survivor gets big surprise from local motorcycle clubs
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A 6-year-old Springfield girl completed her chemotherapy treatment, and a local collaboration of biker clubs joined forces to offer her the parade of a lifetime as the community honored her milestone. The Iron Misfits and five other area motorcycle clubs wanted to celebrate Annabelle for defeating...
dayton247now.com
Miracle Clubhouse members, Dayton Police get together for kickball game
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Members of the Miracle Clubhouse and the Dayton Police Department came together Thursday for some friendly competition and fellowship, during the second annual Community Kickball Game. The second-annual event, hosted by the Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, celebrated mental wellness and included free pizza. The Goodwill Easter...
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton invests over $230,000 for broadband, West Daytonians weigh in
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton announced it's investing 235,906 dollars of its American Rescue Plan funds for broadband services. ARPA Funding is being used for Dayton’s Recovery Plan which includes $55 million dollars, $2.1 million of which has been allocated to amenity improvements like the fiber inventory identifying where improvements in digital access need to be made.
dayton247now.com
New Dayton-area industrial park aims to draw companies, create jobs
TROTWOOD, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Crews working on a new industrial park in the Dayton region are making headway. The project likely will spark the arrival of companies and new workers. The Trotwood site has been cleared and concrete for the 200,000-square-foot speculative building will be poured next week,...
dayton247now.com
Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
dayton247now.com
Walmart to spend $75M on updates to Dayton-area stores
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Some area Walmart shoppers will see updates to their local stores. The retail giant announced $75 million in renovations are planned for 12 stores in the region, including Beavercreek, Moraine, Englewood and Greenville. The project will result in more area jobs. Updates will include...
dayton247now.com
Funeral services made for local entrepreneur and philanthropist, Roger Glass
UPDATE: Funeral arrangements have been made for local entrepreneur and philanthropist, Roger Glass. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 28 from 1-5 p.m. at the Routsong Funeral Home on 2100 E Stroop Rd in Kettering. The funeral will be held on Monday, August 29 at 11 a.m. at Holy...
dayton247now.com
Fiona meets baby brother Fritz face-to-face in Hippo Cove
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fritz and Fiona got to meet face-to-face in the outdoor habitat for the first time on Wednesday. Fiona was curious about this new addition, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. They say she took cues from Bibi and backed off when Fritz came in close enough for a nose boop.
dayton247now.com
KKK flyers distributed in Springfield; police and NAACP working on path forward
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- There is disturbing news in Springfield, but it’s a story the NAACP said must be told. Springfield Police put the FBI and its Joint Terrorism Task Force on alert as Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers are popping up in the city. This comes as the Southern Poverty Law Center has documented a 340% rise in public propaganda displays by hate groups across the nation since 2018.
dayton247now.com
Springboro High School teacher awarded as "Educator of the Year"
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) - The Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) selected Springboro High School (SHS) Teacher Beth Andrews as its 2022 “Educator of the Year.”. The Warren County SWCD recognized Mrs. Andrews at their annual meeting on August 24 or her commitment to collaborations and experiences...
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton making investment in broadband
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton will make an investment of more than $200,000 to close the gap in broadband access. The initial project is made possible by the Dayton Recovery Plan resulting from money granted to the city by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021. The plan...
dayton247now.com
124th Intelligence Squadron volunteers at Clark-Shawnee School District
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- On August 5, the Clark-Shawnee School District welcomed the 124th Intelligence Squadron at the 178th Wing of the Ohio National Guard of Springfield, Ohio. The squadron gave their time to help the district tidy up the school's grounds in advance of the 2022–2023 academic year.
dayton247now.com
Suburb south of Dayton getting its first Korean fried chicken restaurant
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A suburb south of Dayton is getting its first Korean fried chicken restaurant. Peter Kim is opening CM Chicken, a South Korea-headquartered restaurant franchise, in the former El Caporal restaurant space at 7206 Towne Centre Dr. in Liberty Township. His goal is to open by Sept. 28.
dayton247now.com
Sinclair Community College to host two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Sinclair Community College is hosting two free Manufacturing Boot Camps in September to introduce individuals to rewarding, in-demand careers in advanced manufacturing. The camps are designed for those who want to learn about and get a start in a manufacturing career. Each week-long boot camp offers...
