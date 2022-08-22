ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi

File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
WJTV 12

More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon. He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County. If anyone...
MDOT schedules temporary lane closures on portion of MS 25

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that a portion of MS Highway 25 will be closed. Both directions of MS 25 at 4 miles North of MS 43 will be closed from Wednesday, August 24 - Thursday, August 25 at 3:53 a.m. The...
Flooding affecting roadways around Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — The heavy rain has caused flooding on some roads and highways around Central Mississippi. A flash flooding emergency was declared Wednesday morning in portions of Scott County. There were reports of flooding affecting travel on Interstate 20 near the Morton exit. Tap here for traffic conditions...
Mississippi – Places Not To Miss

What is the Number One Tourist Attraction in Mississippi?. Music is a big part of Mississippi’s history, and this state offers a variety of musical experiences. Music in Mississippi includes the blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and country. Several museums honor the pioneers of these genres. The Delta Blues Museum honors the Delta Blues artists, and the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience showcases the state’s artistic legacy.
Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
Intense flooding devastating parts of Mississippi

In Central Mississippi, a desperate evacuation is underway as flood waters rush in. So far, there have been over 100 rescues across parts of the state. Intense flooding is causing cars, homes and even entire neighborhoods to be underwater. Some areas have seen as much as 12 inches of rain since just this morning with more on the way.Aug. 24, 2022.
Mississippi’s 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday starts Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend (MSAW) will take place from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 26 to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Before you go shopping, make sure you know about these important guidelines first. The Mississippi Department of Revenue released a guide to let Mississippians know what’s allowed […]
