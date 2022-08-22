Read full article on original website
Toddlers carried out from flooded Mississippi day care, fish found flopping in parking lot
Law enforcement officers in central Mississippi carried toddlers out of a flooded day care center after storms dumped rain that caused creeks to overflow, and forecasters said the threat from heavy downpours was spreading Thursday. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department posted video on Facebook of deputies walking through brown, knee-deep...
Daily record rainfall totals set in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Jackson has reported that record amounts of rainfall fell in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday. Officials report record daily rainfall amounts were set in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg. In Vicksburg, the old record of 1.71 inches set on Aug. 24, 2008, was eclipsed on Wednesday...
Flood Videos, Pictures Show Mississippi Streets Submerged
Intense weather forced a day care in Florence, Mississippi, to evacuate over 100 children and workers on Wednesday.
Dangerous flooding in Mississippi
Strong flooding leads to half-submerged cars in Mississippi. Video courtesy of Charles Peek and The Weather Channel.
Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi
File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
Now that’s a melon! Mississippi grower produces 109-pounder
Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try. “They can get...
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
Application deadline approaching for Mississippi teacher loan repayment
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Time is running out for Mississippi teachers to apply to have part of their loans repaid by the state. The second annual application cycle for the Winter-Reed Teacher Loan Repayment Program will close Sept. 15. Only first-year teachers holding a valid standard five-year Mississippi educator’s license are eligible to apply […]
MDOC searching for escaped inmate in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is currently searching for an escaped inmate. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, is said to have escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County Thursday afternoon. He has been serving a 7-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County. If anyone...
MDOT schedules temporary lane closures on portion of MS 25
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that a portion of MS Highway 25 will be closed. Both directions of MS 25 at 4 miles North of MS 43 will be closed from Wednesday, August 24 - Thursday, August 25 at 3:53 a.m. The...
Flooding affecting roadways around Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — The heavy rain has caused flooding on some roads and highways around Central Mississippi. A flash flooding emergency was declared Wednesday morning in portions of Scott County. There were reports of flooding affecting travel on Interstate 20 near the Morton exit. Tap here for traffic conditions...
Mississippi – Places Not To Miss
What is the Number One Tourist Attraction in Mississippi?. Music is a big part of Mississippi’s history, and this state offers a variety of musical experiences. Music in Mississippi includes the blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and country. Several museums honor the pioneers of these genres. The Delta Blues Museum honors the Delta Blues artists, and the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience showcases the state’s artistic legacy.
Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
Mississippi woman charged with filing false police report that triggered statewide Amber Alert
A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials say she filed a false police report that triggered a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday. Valerie Faye Lord, 43, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report by the Gulfport Police Department. Lord is accused of reporting a kidnapping that didn’t...
Mississippi man honored for life-saving measures that helped man in medical emergency
Mississippi man who rescued a man who was going into a diabetic coma was honored by his community Thursday. The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Thursday recognized James Anderson for his life-saving actions. Anderson was walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center on Aug....
Intense flooding devastating parts of Mississippi
In Central Mississippi, a desperate evacuation is underway as flood waters rush in. So far, there have been over 100 rescues across parts of the state. Intense flooding is causing cars, homes and even entire neighborhoods to be underwater. Some areas have seen as much as 12 inches of rain since just this morning with more on the way.Aug. 24, 2022.
Report: Mississippi’s 50 highest-paid public officials make more than America’s 50 governors
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new report reveals the public officials taking home the most money. And most aren’t elected. It’s the second year the Mississippi Center for Public Policy has published the “Fat Cat Report.”. “You might expect if you had a list of the highest...
Two Mississippi Museums to host historic MPAT ceremony for 17 aspiring real estate appraisers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi Museums is hosting the nation’s first Mississippi Practical Appraiser Training ceremony for 17 aspiring real estate appraisers in Mississippi at 6 p.m. on August 24. Mississippi’s leading Appraisal Educator Melissa Bond designed, developed, and implemented this MPAT program, which is administered under the...
Mississippi sheriff’s office seeks help with armed home invasion case
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in an armed home invasion. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Pontotoc Sheriff Department need your help in identifying the male in photos that were posted on Facebook. The male in the...
Mississippi’s 2nd Amendment sales tax holiday starts Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi Second Amendment Weekend (MSAW) will take place from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 26 to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Before you go shopping, make sure you know about these important guidelines first. The Mississippi Department of Revenue released a guide to let Mississippians know what’s allowed […]
