The Implications of Javascript being a Single-threaded Language
If you have been using Javascript for a while then you may come across the phrase describing it to be a ‘single threaded’ language. Javascript runs on a V8 engine with a memory heap and a call stack. JS being single-threaded means only one statement is executed at a time. Before we dive into what running on a single thread means, I want to first go over the terminology that will you will encounter.
Brand Storytelling and Digital Publishing to Guide Your Audience
It isn’t enough to tell your personal brand story all over social media to get followers, if they don’t know or aren’t interested in what you are selling you won’t get ahead. Many influencers are busy trying to build a bigger following and in the process tell all sorts of stories that get ‘likes’ and comments because they tug at heartstrings, look cute, or are a trending topic.
How to Add Gamification Into a Dating App Design
UX design is more than any other design branch is based on psychology — each user should initially understand the purpose of every single icon. Speaking about the design of dating apps, the role of psychology increases several times. The design of the dating app should turn the e-space of online dating into a comfort zone for billions of users seeking for a soulmate.
Love Code and Write Words - Viacheslav Aksenov 2022 Noonies Nominee Writer Interview
I’m Viacheslav Aksenov, and I’m a senior software engineer in fintech. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories, and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
How to Implement a Dynamic Authentication Form in Flutter
Create a dynamic Input widget, a form that can transform into both sign-in and registration based on the authentication mode, animate the transition between registration and sign-in form, and validate user input. Introduction. Hello and welcome to Khadka's Coding Lounge. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. So, far in...
Top Startups With the Best Designed Third-Party APIs
As its name suggests, a third-party API is a particular application that links features from many programs. It is given to you by a third party to allow you to access their data or software features on your website or application, typically (but not always) major businesses. It can be...
Being A Better Coder With Serhii Rubets
I’m Serhii Rubets and I’m the Senior Fullstack JS Engineer. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
10 Must Have Chrome Extensions for a Web Developer
Requestly is a testing & debugging tool for frontend developers & QAs. Wappalyzer is built to help you find the underlying technologies of web pages. Available for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera, it can be used for research, research, and lead generation, such as CRMs, Safari, Edge, Safari and CRMs. It is equipped to assist you in making your page responsive. It provides you the ability to disable JS, play around with Cookies, highlight various CSS properties on your page, enable auto-completion in forms, emphasize certain parts of the web page to overcome any issue.
Google Helpful Content Update Rolled Out – All You Need to Know
All the awesome travel backpacks for women nail most, if not all, my favorite features. Look for a backpack that unzips all the way around at the front – it’ll make life so much easier. Durable materials are key in a backpack for long-term travel. The best for carry-on backpacks the most are adjustable in size with compression straps. The Tropicfeel Backpack or the Cotopaxi backpack with included compression bags with compression bags.
Creating a Todo App with NextJs & Firebase
Hey devs, welcome to this tutorial; we will build a real-time Todo App with React, NextJs + Firebase. The full code of this project is available in this repository. Before we start writing code, I want to tell you that I expect you to have basic knowledge of React.Js and Next.Js.
What is Developer Productivity? Basics and Best Practices
Collaboration in software development calls for many people to come together to create a product. And to increase productivity and improve the overall throughput, the productivity of every individual within the team matters. But what exactly is developer productivity and how to measure one’s productivity in an. ?. Demystifying...
Next vs Gatsby: Comparing Their Approach to Handling Data
Next.js and Gatsby are modern front-end frameworks based on React. Typically each is regarded as relevant for different use cases. There is a tendency to view Next.js as the go-to choice for large web applications with lots of dynamic content, while Gatsby is - to some extent correctly in my opinion - viewed as most beneficial for applications with small to medium content requirements.
4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns
The NFT boom has happened, and is still happening (as of this writing in July of 2022). Etherscan has a handy search utility which, along with its handy verification and decompiling features, lets you peek at the code of many ERC721 to compare. Along with many well-designed contracts, we can also see many make the same mistakes over and over. In this article I will give my opinions on what I think are 5 of the most common "design fails" for NFTs, that I commonly notice when viewing NFT contracts on etherscan.
Container Orchestration Trends for 2023: Kubernetes, AWS Fargate, Docker and Beyond
Containers have been around for several years now and have become an essential part of many businesses. Containers are popular because they are easy to set up, secure, and scalable—allowing companies to handle their workloads as efficiently as possible. But what does the future hold for containers? What trends should you be watching out for? At this point in time we can only speculate, but here are some of the most compelling trends we see coming down the pipeline:
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
Can You Get a Scrum Master Certification for Free?
Scrum is a “lightweight framework that helps people, teams and organizations generate value through adaptive solutions for complex problems” (as defined in the Scrum Guide). Although all members of a Scrum team are aware of how it works, the Scrum Master is the one accountable for establishing it...
Streamlining 3D Animation Creation via Rigging
I dare say there are two types of people in this world: people who love Toy Story and people who have not watched it. Well, this is just the opinion of a huge fan of the animation film. When I was a child, I always dreamed of having toys that could move and play with me, like my own Buzz Lightyear. Thanks to a fancy technique called rigging, I can now bring my toys to life, albeit I'm probably too old for them now.
Why You Should Focus on Brand Awareness Before Anything Else
Brand awareness is the foundation for all other marketing efforts. Community building is possible after brand awareness. Brand awareness helps brands weather tough times. It's the most efficient use of your marketing resources. People are more likely to buy from brands they feel connected to, so don't underestimate the power of branding. It creates brand preference and loyalty. It's important to focus on creating ads, content, and email marketing campaigns that build your brand's presence from the start. It can be confusing to decide which one to invest your time and money in first.
Setup a GraphQL API for a Firebase Realtime Database With StepZen
I’m nominated for the Noonies 2022 in the category ‘GraphQL’. Any vote would be appreciated!. The Firebase Realtime Database is a NoSQL database hosted in the cloud. Data is synchronized in real-time with every client on all platforms (Web, iOS, and Android). The data is stored as JSON and is shared by all of your customers when you create cross-platform apps.
