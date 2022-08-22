Read full article on original website
Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25. According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.
Grand Rapids Police shoot armed man during theft investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Police say two officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, shot and wounded a man early Thursday after he pointed a gun at the officers as they investigated reports of car break-ins. The police shooting comes about two months after a now-fired Grand Rapids officer was charged...
Adrian police searching for suspect in suspicious fire
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a suspicious fire. Wednesday morning, the department responded to a suspicious fire call on Tecumseh Street between E Maumee and E Michigan. Once on scene, they discovered the windows...
Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two people. According to authorities, the two were involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 19. Anyone who can identify the two people in the photo is asked...
Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of the events that led to a lockdown being issued Monday morning. Around 9 a.m., Eaton County deputies responded to a domestic assault complaint involving a firearm at a home on Katelin Drive off of Durfee Road in Eaton Rapids. Once on scene, deputies found the victim was no longer at the residence, and the suspect was home alone.
No charges for East Lansing Police Department in Meijer shooting
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Neither of the officers who shot DeAnthony VanAtten in a grocery store parking lot will face charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Nessel said the Department of Attorney General will not seek charges against two East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) officers for their...
DeWitt Township police seek driver that struck mailbox near Granger Meadows Park
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a red vehicle that struck a mailbox Saturday morning. According to authorities, the vehicle was driving westbound on State Street, near Northward Drive, when it struck a mailbox at about 6:45 a.m. Police said the vehicle failed to stop and report...
Man charged with felonies in Eaton Rapids domestic assault, police standoff
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 47-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday in connection with a domestic assault that led to a shelter-in-place order issued Monday. The order was issued at about noon for residents on Katelin Drive, near Durfee Road. At the time, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to keep doors and windows closed and locked, as well as to keep pets inside.
‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been arrested after police found a gun, counterfeit money and illegal drugs in their possession. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post recently pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. During the stop, they say they found multiple items requiring charges in the possession of the 43-year-old driver from Lansing.
AG Nessel: No charges will be filed against East Lansing police officers in Meijer incident
DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel is in Detroit and set to announce the findings in public integrity cases involving use of force by law enforcement departments. The cases in question involve the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office and the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD). The ELPD case revolves around an incident at the Lake Lansing Road Meijer on April 25, 2022.
Former Hillsdale County Deputy facing trial for misconduct
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy will face trial for allegedly coercing a defendant into a sexual relationship, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, is charged with two counts of misconduct in office. Each charge is a five-year...
Missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Laingsburg found safely
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - A 16-year-old boy who has gone missing was found safely, police confirmed Wednesday. According to authorities, Brock Johnston was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Monday near Laingsburg High School. Police describe him as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He...
Michigan State University police captain starts new role as DeWitt Township police chief
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Police Department has a new chief. Matt Merony, a former Michigan State University Police and Public Safety captain, has been hired as DeWitt’s new chief of police, the university announced Thursday. His first day was Monday. Merony worked with the MSU police...
Now Desk: Keeping the sunshine going, a verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine is sticking around, leading to a pleasant week ahead. We have breaking news out of Grand Rapids in the trial of two men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a child dies after shooting themselves with a gun in Detroit, and a malnourished dog gets a second chance. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Michigan Avenue in Lansing to see closures Saturday for EastSide Summer Fest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re traveling to Lansing on Saturday, you may want to prepare for some delays. Starting at about 9 a.m., Michigan Avenue will be down to one eastbound and one westbound lane ways from Hayford to Clemens avenues for the EastSide Summer Fest. Additionally, North...
Ingham County orders recount for Meridian Township ballot proposal
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced on Wednesday that a recount will take place for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal. The recount will take place on Sept. 1 and 2 at the Community Room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds. “Recounts are a...
Now Desk: Showers possible Thursday, plus a Hollywood divorce and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki looks at our rainshower chances as we approach the weekend. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the latest in the conviction of Harvey Weinstein, a celebrity filing for divorce after 25 years, and how children reading to shelter animals benefits those on two legs and four. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash find ways to help the community
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tommy’s Express Car Wash has ways to keep your vehicle clean inside and out. In addition to the automated exterior car wash, they also keep the vehicle’s interior clean with the new Detail Kits. Tommy’s also find ways to give back. They partner with...
Michigan’s first Raising Cane’s arriving in East Lansing in October
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Raising Cane’s is planning to open its first Michigan location in early October. It’s located at MAC Street and East Grand River Avenue right in the heart of MSU’s campus. The restaurant chain is best known for its chicken and secret sauce....
University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
