ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Eaton County Sheriff: Michigan State Police to help cover shifts

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County will be relying on state police to cover early morning shifts starting Sept. 25. According to the the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), there have not been enough new employees signing up to replace retiring and transferring Eaton County deputies. As a result, the ECSO has asked the Michigan State Police (MSP) to help cover shifts in order to keep law enforcement present 24 hour per day.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Grand Rapids Police shoot armed man during theft investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Police say two officers in Grand Rapids, Michigan, shot and wounded a man early Thursday after he pointed a gun at the officers as they investigated reports of car break-ins. The police shooting comes about two months after a now-fired Grand Rapids officer was charged...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Adrian police searching for suspect in suspicious fire

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a suspicious fire. Wednesday morning, the department responded to a suspicious fire call on Tecumseh Street between E Maumee and E Michigan. Once on scene, they discovered the windows...
ADRIAN, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton County Sheriff seeks 2 in Delta Township theft case

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two people. According to authorities, the two were involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 19. Anyone who can identify the two people in the photo is asked...
EATON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eaton County, MI
City
Eaton Rapids, MI
Eaton Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Eaton County, MI
Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Man arrested following barricaded situation in Eaton County that led to lockdown

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of the events that led to a lockdown being issued Monday morning. Around 9 a.m., Eaton County deputies responded to a domestic assault complaint involving a firearm at a home on Katelin Drive off of Durfee Road in Eaton Rapids. Once on scene, deputies found the victim was no longer at the residence, and the suspect was home alone.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

No charges for East Lansing Police Department in Meijer shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Neither of the officers who shot DeAnthony VanAtten in a grocery store parking lot will face charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Nessel said the Department of Attorney General will not seek charges against two East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) officers for their...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Man charged with felonies in Eaton Rapids domestic assault, police standoff

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 47-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday in connection with a domestic assault that led to a shelter-in-place order issued Monday. The order was issued at about noon for residents on Katelin Drive, near Durfee Road. At the time, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to keep doors and windows closed and locked, as well as to keep pets inside.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilx News 10
WILX-TV

‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been arrested after police found a gun, counterfeit money and illegal drugs in their possession. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post recently pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. During the stop, they say they found multiple items requiring charges in the possession of the 43-year-old driver from Lansing.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

AG Nessel: No charges will be filed against East Lansing police officers in Meijer incident

DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel is in Detroit and set to announce the findings in public integrity cases involving use of force by law enforcement departments. The cases in question involve the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office and the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD). The ELPD case revolves around an incident at the Lake Lansing Road Meijer on April 25, 2022.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Former Hillsdale County Deputy facing trial for misconduct

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy will face trial for allegedly coercing a defendant into a sexual relationship, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, is charged with two counts of misconduct in office. Each charge is a five-year...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Laingsburg found safely

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - A 16-year-old boy who has gone missing was found safely, police confirmed Wednesday. According to authorities, Brock Johnston was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Monday near Laingsburg High School. Police describe him as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He...
LAINGSBURG, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Keeping the sunshine going, a verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine is sticking around, leading to a pleasant week ahead. We have breaking news out of Grand Rapids in the trial of two men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a child dies after shooting themselves with a gun in Detroit, and a malnourished dog gets a second chance. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County orders recount for Meridian Township ballot proposal

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced on Wednesday that a recount will take place for the Meridian Township Recreational Marijuana Opt-Out Ballot Proposal. The recount will take place on Sept. 1 and 2 at the Community Room of the Ingham County Fairgrounds. “Recounts are a...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Showers possible Thursday, plus a Hollywood divorce and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki looks at our rainshower chances as we approach the weekend. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the latest in the conviction of Harvey Weinstein, a celebrity filing for divorce after 25 years, and how children reading to shelter animals benefits those on two legs and four. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Tommy’s Express Car Wash find ways to help the community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tommy’s Express Car Wash has ways to keep your vehicle clean inside and out. In addition to the automated exterior car wash, they also keep the vehicle’s interior clean with the new Detail Kits. Tommy’s also find ways to give back. They partner with...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

University of Michigan study shows young adults using drugs more than ever

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drugs take the lives of about eight people in Michigan every day, more than the number of people who die in traffic crashes. A report from the University of Michigan found that young people are using drugs and alcohol more than ever. The study revealed that people between the ages of 19 and 30 are using drugs at the highest rate since 1988 - when they started recorded data.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy