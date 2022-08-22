ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

Body located at the bottom of a cliff near the Angel's Rest Trail

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been located at the bottom of a cliff just off the Angel’s Rest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Multnomah County Search and Rescue worked Wednesday afternoon and evening to recover the body. The sheriff's office said it won't have an update on the recovery until Thursday morning.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

New 'rainbow fentanyl' found in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. — "Rainbow fentanyl" was seized in Tigard, according to police. Police were called to the 7600 block of Southwest Hunziker Road around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 about a suspicious person that a witness said was screaming and acting erratically, according to officials. Police said they...
TIGARD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy