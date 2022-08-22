ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
Person
Warren Buffett
Benzinga

Amazon.com And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Solid REITs With Dividend Yields Above 5%

In uncertain times, investors often gravitate toward income-producing stocks. While it’s difficult to forego the opportunity for substantial appreciation that non-dividend stocks provide, the tradeoff for income stocks is reduced risk on the downside, as well as the regular monthly or quarterly dividend. But finding high-yielding stocks without unsustainable...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Nike Inc#Soros Fund Management#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Sec#Point72 Asset Management#Capital#Brk
Benzinga

Old Republic Intl: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Old Republic Intl ORI. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 23 per share. On Wednesday, Old Republic Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 23 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

3 Factors Tesla Investors Should Consider As EV Maker Splits Its Shares On Wednesday

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is on the cusp of implementing one of the most-awaited corporate actions of 2022. For the unversed, electric vehicle pioneer Tesla announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured board approval for splitting its common stock in the ratio 3:1. The split is to be implemented in the form of a stock dividend, with each shareholder of record as of Aug. 17 receiving two additional shares for every share they hold.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Benzinga

Dow Dips Over 700 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 700 points on Friday. Powell said the Federal Reserve’s goal remains getting inflation back down to a goal of 2%. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
STOCKS
Benzinga

Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Lumen Technologies Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Lumen Technologies LUMN. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. On Monday, Lumen Technologies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Bull, Bear Case For Palantir Stock After Powell's Tone Spooks Markets

Palantir Technologies, Inc PLTR ended Friday 5.7% lower in sympathy with the general markets, which reacted bearishly to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish tone during his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The big data analytics company was on a downwardward path prior to Powell’s speech...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Rises Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.38% to 33,094.64 while the NASDAQ rose 1.23% to 12,584.52. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.93% to 4,179.10. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy