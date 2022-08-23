If You Could Cut Any Storyline From A TV Show, What Would It Be?
Hi, yes, hello. As a major TV fan, I watch a lot of TV shows, like A LOT, which means I have my absolute favorites that I often turn to when I need a pick-me-up.
But sometimes, even shows I love — or loved at one point —can have storylines that I don't vibe with. So, it got me thinking: If YOU could just magically cut a plotline from a TV show you love, what would it be and why?
Like, if you've held even one conversation with me, you probably know that One Tree Hill is my favorite show of all time. But if I was given the choice, I would rewrite Season 9 to not include the storyline where Nathan gets kidnapped.
Perhaps you'd like to erase the very last moments in the Killing Eve series finale, which included Villanelle suddenly dying moments after she and Eve finally got together. It was so unnecessary and added to the "bury your gays" trope.
Maybe you love Stranger Things , but if given the choice, you'd absolutely march down to the writers room and demand that Eddie Munson survive the Season 4 finale and that his whole storyline should have a much happier ending.
Heck, maybe you'd still like to erase the entire "Izzie sleeping with her dead boyfriend Denny" plotline on Grey's Anatomy, because even though its been almost 15 years (!!!!) since Season 5 aired, you're still upset.
So, tell me which TV show storylines you'd absolutely erase and WHY in the comments below, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post or video!
And just a friendly warning, there are likely BIG spoilers in the comments, so proceed with caution 🚨.
