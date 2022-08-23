ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

If You Could Cut Any Storyline From A TV Show, What Would It Be?

By Nora Dominick
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zozNq_0hREoDe200

Hi, yes, hello. As a major TV fan, I watch a lot of TV shows, like A LOT, which means I have my absolute favorites that I often turn to when I need a pick-me-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148Cjm_0hREoDe200
Prime Video

But sometimes, even shows I love — or loved at one point —can have storylines that I don't vibe with. So, it got me thinking: If YOU could just magically cut a plotline from a TV show you love, what would it be and why?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNa7S_0hREoDe200

Listen, if I could erase most of the Riverdale nonsense, I would. Season 1 was perfect and then...you know...superpowers, magic, The Gargoyle King, and everything else was added to the show.

The CW

Like, if you've held even one conversation with me, you probably know that One Tree Hill is my favorite show of all time. But if I was given the choice, I would rewrite Season 9 to not include the storyline where Nathan gets kidnapped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yduYW_0hREoDe200
The CW

Perhaps you'd like to erase the very last moments in the Killing Eve series finale, which included Villanelle suddenly dying moments after she and Eve finally got together. It was so unnecessary and added to the "bury your gays" trope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHzqW_0hREoDe200
BBC America

Maybe you love Stranger Things , but if given the choice, you'd absolutely march down to the writers room and demand that Eddie Munson survive the Season 4 finale and that his whole storyline should have a much happier ending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31JfN5_0hREoDe200
Netflix

Heck, maybe you'd still like to erase the entire "Izzie sleeping with her dead boyfriend Denny" plotline on Grey's Anatomy, because even though its been almost 15 years (!!!!) since Season 5 aired, you're still upset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICEaN_0hREoDe200
ABC

So, tell me which TV show storylines you'd absolutely erase and WHY in the comments below, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post or video!

And just a friendly warning, there are likely BIG spoilers in the comments, so proceed with caution 🚨.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storylines#Bbc America#Lot#Netflix Heck#Grey S Anatomy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Salon

"House of the Dragon" and the question of queens

"House of the Dragon" aspires to treat its women better than the creators of "Game of Thrones." That shouldn't be that tough in some respects, considering the goodwill its producers earned by assuring us that it wouldn't present rape as an entertainment device. Others will take a bit more effort...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘National Cinema Day’ To Offer $3 Movies At Participating Theaters

On Sept. 3, it’s all movies, all formats, all day for three bucks. The Cinema Foundation is welcoming moviegoers to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick off National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3. The upper-limit for tickets will be $3 for each admission. The one-day event will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations hosting more than 30,000 screens. On tap will be exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions. The promotion celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon,...
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy