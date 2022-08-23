If You Could Cut Any Storyline From A TV Show, What Would It Be?

On Sept. 3, it’s all movies, all formats, all day for three bucks. The Cinema Foundation is welcoming moviegoers to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick off National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3. The upper-limit for tickets will be $3 for each admission. The one-day event will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations hosting more than 30,000 screens. On tap will be exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions. The promotion celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon,...

MOVIES ・ 34 MINUTES AGO