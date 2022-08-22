The Greene County Board of Supervisors are looking to make a needed upgrade to solve some issues for law enforcement. Sheriff Jack Williams says about six years ago the state moved to a new communication system, which effectively shutdown their VHF channel to where local law enforcement could no longer communicate with state agencies. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio another issue is that once law enforcement or any other first responder leaves their in-vehicle radios that are equipped with the new system, their mobile radios are useless.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO