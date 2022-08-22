Read full article on original website
Jefferson Man Sentenced to Probation for Drug Incident
A Jefferson man was sentenced to probation for a drug related incident. According to court documents, 51-year-old Michael Miller received a deferred judgment for a Class D Felony for a controlled substance violation and was sentenced to two years of informal probation with Boone and Greene County Probation Services. A deferred judgment means Miller pled guilty and if he fulfills his probation period, the sentence and guilty plea can be removed from his record. County Attorney Thomas Laehn tells Raccoon Valley Radio both Assistant County Attorney Laura Snider and the defense attorney jointly recommended probation.
Several people hurt in crash following Des Moines police chase
A police chase last night in Des Moines ended in a crash and multiple injuries. A Des Moines police officer saw a car run a stop sign on the city’s east side and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off. A few blocks later, the suspect’s car hit another vehicle, then crashed into a utility pole. Five people jumped out and ran.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 22, 2022
12:24am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with the arrest of Hayley Brown 29 of Jefferson and Matthew Hurley 41 of Jefferson in the 500 block of North Olive Street. 1:33am: Hayley Brown 29 of Jefferson was booked into the jail for interference with official acts 3 counts and...
DMPD: Four apprehended in Des Moines crash, chase
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four people have been apprehended following a crash that resulted in several people being seriously injured Wednesday evening. An officer with the Des Moines Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 5 p.m. after witnessing a vehicle allegedly speeding through the intersection of East 18th Street and Capitol […]
Police: Vehicle speeds past stop sign and into another car, injuring 2
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are searching for a person involved in a traffic violation that ended in a crash, according to a Des Moines Police Department press release. Police say that a patrol officer chased a vehicle around 5 p.m. Wednesday after it ran a stop sign. It then crashed into another car at the intersection of E. 23rd Street and Capitol Avenue.
Perry Police Report August 23
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A 14-year-old male from Perry was arrested on a charge of assault-display of dangerous weapon. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 2000 block of Fourth Street. The report was unfounded, and no intentional damage occurred. August...
10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire
LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Reminds People About School Buses
School has started all across Iowa and that means motorists will have to use caution around school buses. Guthrie County Sheriff Marty Arganbright says that every year they have an issue with impatient motorists passing school buses when they have red lights and the cross bar activated. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio this is a problem the Sheriffs Office is very passionate about.
Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard Announces Retirement
A local public safety official who has served Dallas County for many years recently announced their retirement. Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard has spent almost 16 years serving as the sheriff while spending 28 years in law enforcement and four years in the Marine Corps and will be retiring on August 31st.
Urbandale child hit by car
URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale child is recovering after being hit by a car. It happened right after Olmsted Elementary students got out of class on Wednesday afternoon. The district says administrators and EMS responded quickly. The child suffered minor injuries, police reported. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone...
Man attacked by 10 people at east side QuikTrip calls for justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — A simple stop at an east Des Moines QuikTrip turned violent for one Iowa man. He says last Thursday he was randomly and brutally assaulted by about 10 juveniles in the parking lot. "It's one of those things where everywhere I go I have to...
Des Moines man charged with indecent exposure
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces charges for indecent exposure and disorderly contact after an incident near Roosevelt High School. Des Moines Police say a cheerleading coach caught 32-year-old Justin Cuevas touching himself inappropriately while watching students practice yesterday. Court documents say Cuevas then ran into...
Perry Police Department Responds To Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Morning
The Perry Police Department responded to a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Perry. The police department, along with the Perry Fire Department and Dallas County EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash at 8th Street and Highway 141 in Perry at approximately 7:48 a.m. Tuesday morning with reports of airbags being deployed.
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
DCSO Reminds People Of Anonymous Way To Deliver Tips
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is reminding residents of a safe way to deliver tips on crimes in the county. Residents who may be worried about giving out personal information can text the DCSO at 515-559-7790 and deliver tips on the sale or use of drugs or alcohol to or by an underage person, along with abuse of animals or people, theft, vandalism, illegal dumping and other illegal activity.
Greene County Needs a New Communication Tower for Law Enforcement, First Responders
The Greene County Board of Supervisors are looking to make a needed upgrade to solve some issues for law enforcement. Sheriff Jack Williams says about six years ago the state moved to a new communication system, which effectively shutdown their VHF channel to where local law enforcement could no longer communicate with state agencies. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio another issue is that once law enforcement or any other first responder leaves their in-vehicle radios that are equipped with the new system, their mobile radios are useless.
Nueva Vida en Greene County Updates on Sub-Committees and Latino Business Owner Visits
More progress continues to be made as Greene County Development Corporation looks to bring in a key demographic to the area. Nueva Vida en Greene County established four sub-committees that have been meeting this summer, which includes cultural integration, food, music and culture; interfaith activities, and soccer, events and facilities to attract the Latino population to the county. Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger says about 50 people are involved in the four sub-committees and he shares his excitement about their plans.
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
