KRAKEN ADD 15-YEAR NHL VETERAN TO HOCKEY OPERATIONS STAFF
The Seattle Kraken are bringing in a freshly retired face, who spent parts of fifteen seasons in the NHL, to their hockey operations department. On Thursday, the Kraken announced that Frans Nielsen is joining the hockey operations staff as a player development consultant. Nielsen, 38, announced his retirement from professional...
FORMER DANBURY TRASHERS' ENFORCER 'NASTY MIRASTY' SIGNS PRO CONTRACT FOR 2022-23
The Federal Prospects Hockey League just a got a little bit scarier, as the Binghamton Black Bears announced today they signed F Jon Mirasty for the 2022-23 season:. Mirasty, 40, last played for the Trois-Rivieres Draveurs of the Ligue Norde Americaine de Hockey in 2018, where he played two games after a three year break from pro hockey. Now, after another four years on the sidelines, Nasty Mirasty is back in the fray.
CAROLINA HURRICANES: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide from 2019, as that's the most updated I could find. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
JOHN KLINGBERG ALMOST BECAME INVOLVED IN A SIGN-AND-TRADE BETWEEN TWO CANADIAN FRANCHISES
Anaheim Ducks defenceman John Klingberg was one of the big names among blueliners during this summer's free agency period. It was widely expected that he was going to sign a long-term deal on a higher AAV, but instead he opted to sign a one-year, $7 million deal with the Anaheim Ducks.
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION RETURNS TO CHICAGO IN TV ANALYST ROLE
The Chicago Blackhawks announced their 2022-23 broadcast crew on Thursday and among those joining the organization is three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Sharp. Sharp has been hired as a TV colour commentator, a role which he will share throughout the season with former Blackhawks forward Troy Murray. The Winnipeg native...
EA SPORTS UNVEILS COVER ATHLETES FOR NHL 23
With the full reveal of NHL 23 coming on Thursday, EA Sports decided to announce who will grace the cover of this year's edition of the game. Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and Canadian women's national team forward Sarah Nurse have been chosen as this year's cover athletes. This marks the first time that EA Sports has put a women's player on the cover of an NHL game.
FLAMES NETMINDER JACOB MARKSTROM THINKS TEAM WILL BE BETTER IN 2022-23 THAN LAST YEAR
The Calgary Flames have undergone a big facelift this off-season. Losing franchise player Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency, then just over a week later moving Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers and they followed that up by trading Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens last week.
NAZEM KADRI LEFT MONEY ON THE TABLE TO SIGN IN CALGARY, SAYS FLAMES' CENTER DEPTH IS AMONG NHL'S BEST
Nazem Kadri's decision to sign a contract with the Calgary Flames sent shockwaves around the NHL, leaving many in disbelief after it was reported by several key insiders that the Stanley Cup champion would sign with the New York Islanders. Alas, Calgary swooped in late and inked the 7x7 that had been rumored.
NHL, NHLPA MOVING FORWARD WITH PLANS FOR A 2024 WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY
During the NHL's European Player Media Tour in Paris on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly announced that the league and the NHLPA are moving forward with plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey in 2024. The tournament will be held during a 17-day window in February 2024 and will...
ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY HOCKEY STADIUM AND ARIZONA COYOTES' TEMPORARY RESIDENT TITLE REVEALED
The arena that will house the Arizona Coyotes for at least the next couple of seasons has officially been named. Arizona State's hockey team announced the identity of their new facility today:. «. «The Mullett family has supported Sun Devil Hockey through every stage of its existence and expanded their...
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide from 2019, as that's the most updated I could find. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
DEVILS PROSPECT TURNED SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER EARNS KHL TRYOUT AFTER 18-MONTH HIATUS
In 2017, the New Jersey Devils drafted Russian winger Nikita Popugaev in the fourth round out of Prince George of the WHL. He would spend two years in the KHL before coming back to North America, but he would never see NHL ice and spent most of his time over here in the ECHL. He spent a year with Dynamo Moscow and one with Neftekhimik, which is on the eastern coast of Russia, just northeast of North Korea. It's isolated enough that if I ended up there, I would probably start questioning life choices too.
BOSTON SPORTS RADIO HOST CLAPS BACK AT NOTION SUGGESTING PASTRNAK WANTS OUT
Yesterday, Czech analytic gurus Andy & Rono created quite the buzz online when they sent out a tweet suggesting David Pastrnak isn't a rush to sign an extension, and went on to say they believe it could result in bad news for the Boston Bruins. This isn't the first time...
TEXIER WON'T PLAY FOR COLUMBUS NEXT SEASON; COMMENTS ON HIS ABSENCE
It appears Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier is going through some personal things, and whatever it is, it's keeping him from playing in the NHL next season. "Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today that forward Alexandre Texier, per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program, will not join the club for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season," said the Blue Jackets in a release.
ROBIN LEHNER TO HAVE TWO SURGERIES BEFORE RETURNING TO PLAY
The news for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner is worse than it first appeared. It was announced earlier by the team that Lehner would miss all of 2022-23 due to hip surgery. Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon clarified Thursday that Lehner has already undergone surgery on one hip. He'll have a procedure done on the other soon.
MORE INFORMATION REGARDING REVERSE RETRO 2.0 LINE LEAKED BY FANATICS
Over the past month or so, details regarding the Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey line have leaked, but on Tuesday night, hockey fans got their first glimpse of some of the logos and colour schemes that will be worn by teams around the NHL this coming season. Fanatics, who produces apparel...
PHIL KESSEL TAKES A DIG AT FORMER TEAM IN LATEST INTERVIEW
It was a bit of a surprise that it's this far into the summer when we first heard of a new contract for Phil Kessel, but we do finally have one. It was announced Wednesday night that the 34-year-old veteran had signed a one-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights worth $1.5 million dollars. My guess is Kessel likely had other offers to consider, but decided to go with a team that at least has a chance of getting into the post season (although the latest news on the team's goaltending situation is far from good). In fact, in a meeting with reporters after making his decision, Kessel made it clear that the change of scenery will be a welcome one.
EA SPORTS RELEASES TRAILER FOR NHL 23, DETAILS REGARDING NEW FEATURES IN THE GAME
One day after unveiling the cover for NHL 23 featuring Trevor Zegras and Sarah Nurse, EA Sports released the trailer and details for the new game. The biggest detail is that for the first-time in the history of the EA Sports NHL franchise, gamers will be able to play over cross-platform. If you have Xbox One and your friend has a PS4, you'll be able to play an online match against each other, same with Xbox Series X|S and PS5.
AKIM ALIU TO PARTNER WITH LEBRON JAMES & DRAKE IN DOCUMENTARY ON HISTORY, INFLUENCE OF BLACK HOCKEY PLAYERS
Hockey Diversity Alliance co-founder Akim Aliu announced today that production of the 'Black Ice' documentary is set to begin, with him as a co-producer with basketball legend LeBron James and the hit music artist Drake. The documentary will illustrate the influence and cover the history of hockey's most prolific Black players.
