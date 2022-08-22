It was a bit of a surprise that it's this far into the summer when we first heard of a new contract for Phil Kessel, but we do finally have one. It was announced Wednesday night that the 34-year-old veteran had signed a one-year deal with the Vegas Golden Knights worth $1.5 million dollars. My guess is Kessel likely had other offers to consider, but decided to go with a team that at least has a chance of getting into the post season (although the latest news on the team's goaltending situation is far from good). In fact, in a meeting with reporters after making his decision, Kessel made it clear that the change of scenery will be a welcome one.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO