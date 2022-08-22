BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The attorney for a California teenager who has accused a Buffalo Bills rookie and two of his former college teammates of gang rape last fall said Friday the NFL team has not contacted him for details despite saying it had conducted a “thorough investigation.” Dan Gilleon said he has not heard from team officials since first informing them of the allegations against Bills punter Matt Araiza in late July, when he says he had a phone conversation with team counsel Kathryn D’Angelo. “She seemed like she was concerned. She says she’ll get back to me, and then she never did,” said Gilleon, who posted and then deleted a screenshot on social media of the email he says he sent to D’Angelo. “I even followed up and said, `Hey, you guys haven’t talked to me and called me back like you said you would.′ And they just ignored that, too.” The Bills declined multiple requests for comment Friday, a day after issuing a short statement saying they were aware of the allegations and had conducted their own investigation.

