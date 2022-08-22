ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Apopka residents say construction site is causing flooding in their neighborhood

APOPKA, Fla. - Some Apopka residents say dirt from a construction site that filled a retention pond is causing flooding in their neighborhood when it rains. According to the City of Apopka, there were six inches of rain on Wednesday and that resulted in a deluge near Kenny Pettrey's home. In a video recorded by Pettrey, you can see what looks like a gushing river next to his house in the Vistas at Waters Edge. While his home avoided damage, his pool became a muddy mess.
mynews13.com

Orange County switching yield signs to stop signs in many neighborhoods

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Public Works Traffic Engineering Division is converting more than 3,000 yield signs to stop signs throughout Orange County to try to improve safety in neighborhoods, county officials announced Thursday. What You Need To Know. Orange County is changing neighborhood yield signs to stop signs.
aroundosceola.com

Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways

Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
Reason.com

Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal

Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
orangeobserver.com

Complaints filed against rent-control ordinance

Orange County voters will be asked if they believe controlling rent is a worthy attempt to address the affordable housing crisis in Central Florida. The Orange County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, to put a rent stabilization ordinance on the ballot come November. ORDINANCE LANGUAGE. The proposed ordinance...
stpetecatalyst.com

What’s down the tracks for Brightline

Rail operator Brightline, planning to eventually link Orlando and Tampa via its intercity trains, has made progress with its plans for expanding service in the state while facing some roadblocks. The South Florida-based company, which plans to have new stations throughout Central Florida, will now push back the completion of...
mynews13.com

New traffic sign causes confusion in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sign in downtown Orlando on Hughey Avenue is creating confusion for some people. A new sign posted on Hughey Avenue reads “Two Vehicle Per Green”. FDOT says it’s for a new congestion management system. The new system is designed to help with...
click orlando

🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Orlando Weekly

CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
sltablet.com

What’s Happening In Clermont

Sonic Drive-In It will be built on a 19-acre parcel of the 140-acre parcel of open land on State Route 50, northeast of Magnolia Pointe Boulevard. An exact opening date has not been set but it will be sometime in 2022. Publix Supermarket. Publix has entered into a lease agreement...
