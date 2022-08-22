Read full article on original website
Homeowners find property falsely listed “for sale” online, again
ORLANDO, Fla. — In December, Patricia Waring found her family land listed as “for sale” online when someone showed up at her house to ask about the land. Only one problem, the land wasn’t for sale and someone had posted a photo and the address online.
A new SunPass Savings Program will help Florida’s commuters save money on tolls
Jacksonville, Florida — Governor Ron DeSantis announces a new SunPass Savings Program that will help Florida’s drivers who commute often per month. SunPass customers, who collect over 40 toll charges per month will get a 20 percent discount and those who collect 80 charges will get 25 percent off, according to Governor DeSantis.
Apopka residents say construction site is causing flooding in their neighborhood
APOPKA, Fla. - Some Apopka residents say dirt from a construction site that filled a retention pond is causing flooding in their neighborhood when it rains. According to the City of Apopka, there were six inches of rain on Wednesday and that resulted in a deluge near Kenny Pettrey's home. In a video recorded by Pettrey, you can see what looks like a gushing river next to his house in the Vistas at Waters Edge. While his home avoided damage, his pool became a muddy mess.
Seminole County to focus future growth where it can best fit in
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has boomed over the years. Back in the early 1970s, there were only about 84,000 people. Now, the county is home to well over 450,000 people. Sub-divisions are popping up all over and new homes are being built. Seminole County is updating its...
Orange County switching yield signs to stop signs in many neighborhoods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Public Works Traffic Engineering Division is converting more than 3,000 yield signs to stop signs throughout Orange County to try to improve safety in neighborhoods, county officials announced Thursday. What You Need To Know. Orange County is changing neighborhood yield signs to stop signs.
Traveling “Un”Pleasant Hill Road and other Poinciana roadways
Where do I begin when discussing Poinciana and the Pleasant Hill roadways? Nightmarish, trapped, one-way-in and one-way- out and extremely dangerous raceways. Others who travel these roads daily could also provide more descriptive words — that would not be positive. I’ve driven in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville and the District of Columbia, and have never been gripped with the fear and anxiety that I have each time I venture onto these roads. Recently I had to drive some place totally new, and I had a meltdown. My friend noticed how anxious I was, and he volunteered to drive me. The struggle is real, and the fear is gripping. Each time that I get behind the wheel, my heart races, hands get sweaty, and a sense of dread overcomes me. I even have fleeting thoughts of not returning home to my loved ones that I must quickly dismiss. I try to refocus and tell myself to get a grip. I do not want to allow fear to dictate and determine my quality of life and my ability to drive.
Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal
Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
Complaints filed against rent-control ordinance
Orange County voters will be asked if they believe controlling rent is a worthy attempt to address the affordable housing crisis in Central Florida. The Orange County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, to put a rent stabilization ordinance on the ballot come November. ORDINANCE LANGUAGE. The proposed ordinance...
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
Melbourne Fire Department becomes first in county with an ISO 1 certification
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Fire Department has a new certification that may help property owners save money. The certification from the nonprofit Insurance Services Office (ISO) recognizes the fire department as an ISO Class 1 — the highest rating a department can get. What You Need To...
Florida’s homeowner’s insurance crisis hits The Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
What’s down the tracks for Brightline
Rail operator Brightline, planning to eventually link Orlando and Tampa via its intercity trains, has made progress with its plans for expanding service in the state while facing some roadblocks. The South Florida-based company, which plans to have new stations throughout Central Florida, will now push back the completion of...
Shoppers head to Goodwill Industries of Central Florida for National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
Thursday is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness about the positive cycle of donating old clothes and shopping for new, old threads at secondhand stores. A survey says shopping at thrift stores, garage sales or flea markets has become trendy these days. Younger consumers see...
New traffic sign causes confusion in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sign in downtown Orlando on Hughey Avenue is creating confusion for some people. A new sign posted on Hughey Avenue reads “Two Vehicle Per Green”. FDOT says it’s for a new congestion management system. The new system is designed to help with...
‘Our roots are here:’ Seminole County progresses with plans to revamp former Rosenwald School
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County leaders are moving forward with plans to revitalize the former Rosenwald School after the property was left abandoned and vacant for years. If you look past the broken windows and doors and through the cobwebs, you can see what the Rosenwald School used...
🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
CrunCheese comes to Orlando, 4 Rivers opens a SoDo branch, Wellborn gets a makeover and more local food news
OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Hen & Hog, a new concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner AJ Haines, will open in the Manzano’s Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park mid-September. You’ll recall that Mason Jar Provisions closed in Thornton Park in June, but this new concept will include some old MJP items in addition to new ones … CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog, the Las Vegas-based outfit with seven locations across the country, has opened in the Waterford Lakes Town Center. The cheese pulls on the dogs are epic, with flavor combinations ranging from squid ink to potato rolled in sugar … Bacon Bitch, the Miami-based breakfast and brunch concept, will open Aug. 26 in the former Applebee’s space at 12103 Collegiate Way near UCF … Top Chef winner Hung Huynh will open Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall next to Vietnamese mainstay Anh Hong at 1114 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50.
Brevard officials expect Artemis launch to bring in huge crowds, traffic
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Brevard County is expecting hundreds of thousands of people beginning over the weekend to see the historic Artemis launch, which is scheduled for 8:33 a.m. Monday. What You Need To Know. Artemis launch, cruise ships likely to attract hundreds of thousands to Brevard. The...
Is Disney World the most popular attraction in US? Spoiler alert: These 5 rank higher
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is one of the most popular attractions in the U.S., but it’s not the most popular, according to one study. Airport Parking Reservations ranked the top 10 attractions across the country based on total annual Google searches, TripAdvisor ratings and social media mentions.
What’s Happening In Clermont
Sonic Drive-In It will be built on a 19-acre parcel of the 140-acre parcel of open land on State Route 50, northeast of Magnolia Pointe Boulevard. An exact opening date has not been set but it will be sometime in 2022. Publix Supermarket. Publix has entered into a lease agreement...
