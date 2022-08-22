Read full article on original website
What Beaches Does Garth Brooks Sing About in Cheyenne?
It's a sad truth that Cheyenne doesn't have much water. I mean, the biggest body of water in the city is at Lions Park. So, I've always wondered - what "beaches" is Garth Brooks singing about in "The Beaches of Cheyenne?" Where Are the "Beaches of Cheyenne?" If you're from...
cowboystatedaily.com
How Ranchers Actually Live: New Film Series Features Ranches Near Laramie, Lander, Lovell
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Make it about the ranchers who actually do the work and live the stories – that’s the approach the co-producers of a new three-part wildlife conservation film series decided to take. “There hasn’t been a lot of creative content...
Summer Is Winding Down. Here Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
This is the last weekend of August. Wow. I feel like this summer has blown by. Don't be sad. You can still enjoy the last drops of August this weekend, there's a ton of stuff going on in town that will get you out of the house, enjoying the 80-degree plus weather and some sunshine. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
Um, What? Cheyenne Called The Most Boring City In The U.S.A.
Now, this can't be right. I know that there are, what we could call some slow times throughout the colder months where the wind is blowing 70 MPH every day, but if you're driving through Cheyenne this time of the year, I think I have some complaints to make. This...
This September, the Higher Ground Fair Returns to Laramie
The Higher Ground Fair is returning to Laramie. The festival, presented by Action Resources International and Feeding Laramie Valley, celebrates all things Rocky Mountain Culture and draws visitors from across the region. This year, Laramie's Higher Ground Fair takes place September 17-18. Everything Happening at the 2022 Higher Ground Fair.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
Fore! Divots And Drivers Returns To Cheyenne For It’s 3rd Year
Dust off your clubs, get some stretching in, and grab your favorite golf pals, Divots and Drivers is returning for 2022! It's your chance to strut your stuff, drive around in a golf cart and show out, you know, what you normally do on the weekends during the summer. This time, though, it's for a good cause.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Make-A-Wish Wyoming helps mom build adaptive bike for 7-year-old son Raylan
CASPER, Wyo. — A 7-year-old Cheyenne boy living with a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder known as Syngap 1 and epilepsy that makes it difficult to ride a bicycle recently received a special adaptive bike thanks to his mom and Make-A-Wish Wyoming. Raylan Sanderson was diagnosed with Syngap 1 and...
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
‘It’s a big day for the Walsh family’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., -- What do you do when your son is about to appear in the first college football game of his career just 157 miles down the road?. You celebrate, of course. How is Jack Walsh's family marking this special occasion when the Cowboys visit Illinois Saturday afternoon in Champaign?
Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crumble Cookie, Nation’s Largest Cookie Company, Opening Location In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The largest and fastest-growing cookie company in the nation is opening up its second location in Wyoming. Crumbl Cookie, which already has a location in Casper, is coming to Cheyenne and will open its doors on Friday, August 26 at the Frontier Mall.
Gear up for gameday: Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., -- As always, I love to utilize this space each week during the season to not only give you the important info -- game time, TV channel, betting lines, etc. -- but also drop a bit of randomness on your plate. Wyoming and Illinois have never met on...
Wyoming’s Un-Sweet 16: No. 1 LaVell Edwards vs. No.2 Troy Calhoun
LARAMIE -- There's a few things that can land you on a list like this one. Beating Wyoming with regularity certainly makes you a thorn in the side. Making stupid decisions will also draw the ire of fans. Being an all-round jerk will do it, too. This is our version...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to face rising chances of thunderstorms today and tomorrow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a high chance of thunderstorms today and tomorrow, Aug. 25 and 26, for Cheyenne. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today, Aug. 25. The high is predicted to be around 84 degrees, with winds coming from the northeast at 5–15 mph and changing to the southwest in the afternoon.
Mason Way In Cheyenne To Close, Restrictions On Converse
Mason Way in Cheyenne will be closed to through traffic on Monday, while a portion of Converse Avenue will be restricted to one lane of traffic. That's according to a post on the City of Cheyenne facebook page:. The city’s street and alley crew will pave Converse Avenue from Dell...
Wyoming’s Un-Sweet 16: No. 2 Kyle Whittingham vs. No. 3 Bradlee Van Pelt
LARAMIE -- There's a few things that can land you on a list like this one. Beating Wyoming with regularity certainly makes you a thorn in the side. Making stupid decisions will also draw the ire of fans. Being an all-round jerk will do it, too. This is our version...
Wyoming Football: News and Notes ahead of Illinois
LARAMIE -- You might have noticed a recurring theme on the Cowboys' first depth chart of the fall. This team is young, across the board. Just how young is this roster? According to ESPN, only Mountain West foes Nevada and Hawaii are more inexperienced. "That doesn't mean we can't be...
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
