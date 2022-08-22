ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
Laramie, WY
Pets & Animals
Laramie, WY
Lifestyle
City
Laramie, WY
101.9 KING FM

This September, the Higher Ground Fair Returns to Laramie

The Higher Ground Fair is returning to Laramie. The festival, presented by Action Resources International and Feeding Laramie Valley, celebrates all things Rocky Mountain Culture and draws visitors from across the region. This year, Laramie's Higher Ground Fair takes place September 17-18. Everything Happening at the 2022 Higher Ground Fair.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Horse#Travel Info
101.9 KING FM

Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast

There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

‘It’s a big day for the Walsh family’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., -- What do you do when your son is about to appear in the first college football game of his career just 157 miles down the road?. You celebrate, of course. How is Jack Walsh's family marking this special occasion when the Cowboys visit Illinois Saturday afternoon in Champaign?
CHAMPAIGN, IL
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
101.9 KING FM

Gear up for gameday: Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., -- As always, I love to utilize this space each week during the season to not only give you the important info -- game time, TV channel, betting lines, etc. -- but also drop a bit of randomness on your plate. Wyoming and Illinois have never met on...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to face rising chances of thunderstorms today and tomorrow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a high chance of thunderstorms today and tomorrow, Aug. 25 and 26, for Cheyenne. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today, Aug. 25. The high is predicted to be around 84 degrees, with winds coming from the northeast at 5–15 mph and changing to the southwest in the afternoon.
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Football: News and Notes ahead of Illinois

LARAMIE -- You might have noticed a recurring theme on the Cowboys' first depth chart of the fall. This team is young, across the board. Just how young is this roster? According to ESPN, only Mountain West foes Nevada and Hawaii are more inexperienced. "That doesn't mean we can't be...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants

A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
CORONA, CA
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy