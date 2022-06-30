On Monday August 22nd, the Borough of Englishtown was saddened by the news of the passing of longtime Finance Clerk Jeanne Fahey Keevins. Jeanne was a fixture in the borough office. Her loyalty, dedication and hard work were appreciated and she will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of working with her. Our thoughts are with Jeanne’s family and friends during this difficult time.

ENGLISHTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO