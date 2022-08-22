Karen Ann (Vigesaa) Johnson, 81, died on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Broen Nursing Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Elim Lutheran Brethren Church in Clearbrook, Minnesota with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at Elim Lutheran Cemetery in Clearbrook, Minnesota. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.

CLEARBROOK, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO