Read full article on original website
Related
tricocanary.com
Services for Karen Ann (Vigesaa) Johnson
Karen Ann (Vigesaa) Johnson, 81, died on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Broen Nursing Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Elim Lutheran Brethren Church in Clearbrook, Minnesota with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at Elim Lutheran Cemetery in Clearbrook, Minnesota. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.
Comments / 0