‘Be Like CJ’ Foundation holding clothing drive in Texarkana
The ‘Be Like CJ’ foundation is holding a back-to-school clothing drive in Texarkana this weekend.
hopeprescott.com
Farmers Bank & Trust Back to School Bash
It looked like a Watermelon Festival Street Dance circa 1979 when Farmers Bank & Trust partnered with the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce and the Hope Public Schools for a “Back to School Bash” Thursday evening downtown. There were plenty of activites for the kids including bounce houses and a dunking booth plus $3,000 in door prizes and good things to eat such as hot dogs and snow cones. The overcast, cool weather made it a perfect night for getting downtown!
hopeprescott.com
NCRU fundraiser Sept. 10
The Nevada County Fire & Rescue will be hosting their annual fall fundraiser on Saturday September 10th at 2:00PM. They will be having smoked chicken plates for $8/ plate. There will be several competitions with prizes for first place as well as fun and games for the kids. Money from this event will go toward funding the department for equipment and upkeep.
hopeprescott.com
Kiwanis pancake supper set
PRESCOTT – The Prescott Kiwanis Club’s Annual Pancake Supper will be held Friday, September 30, at the PJHS cafeteria from 5 -7 PM.
‘Haircuts For My Homies’ Free Event Sunday In Texarkana
'Haircuts For My Homies' is a community-driven event to help the homeless in Texarkana. This event will be on Sunday, August 28th at 1618 West &th. Street in Texarkana Texas from 1 until 3 pm. There will be free haircuts, free entertainment, free clothing, free hygiene kits, and free food and drinks.
KSLA
East Texas school district arming some teachers to begin 2022-23 school year
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A small east Texas school district began the year with the goal of putting safety first for students and staff. School leaders say they do not want to have a Uvalde situation at their district. “I feel like we have one of the safest schools...
hopeprescott.com
Bobbye Henry Interprets Virginia Clinton Kelly
Some of us who are old enough to have covered the late Virginia Clinton Kelly felt like we were seeing a ghost Friday at the President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site when Bobbye Henry of Washington offered an interpretation of Mrs. Kelly. When we saw Mrs. Henry, we immediately remembered seeing Mrs. Kelly looking like these photos.
KTBS
Texarkana moms unite to stop gun violence
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A group of Texarkana moms are working to raise awareness against gun violence and rally the community to help find solutions. Several of the members are using their own heartbreak to invoke change. The group met Wednesday with city leaders and law enforcement at the Park Avenue Baptist Church.
hopeprescott.com
Jeremy Fortner
Mr. Jeremy Fortner, age 32 was called home on August 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas, from the time he was born Jeremy was loved, cherished by so many and his smile would light up a room and his laughter was contagious to just to be around him was a pure joy. His most cherished accomplishment was becoming a dad and being respected by all. He will be forever missed.
southwestarkansasradio.com
2022 Howard County Fair Pageant winners
Saturday night, the 2022 Howard County Fair Pageant was held at the Nashville Elementary School and this year’s fair queens were crowned. There were nine categories and the winners are: Baby Miss Jovi Moore, Toddler Miss Dixie Pinegar and Tiny Miss Josie Wilbanks. Baylor Brasel was named Little Miss, Jayce Stanley was named Petite Miss and Adamari Bustamante was named Young Miss. Abigale Webb is Teen Miss Howard County, Hallie Caldwell was named Miss Howard County and Macy McCammack was named Junior Miss Howard County.
hopeprescott.com
Junior trap team forming
Hope – On Wednesday, August 24, Hope Schools SRO Corporal Justin Dean talked with students at HAPS about starting a Junior Trap Shooting Club. Nearly 40 students, each over the age of 12, listened to information and asked questions. Trap season starts in February or March, according to Dean. Students must have already taken or will take the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Hunter’s Education course before they can participate.
KTBS
Couple accused of passing fraudulent checks in Sevier County, Ark.
DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county. According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
Miller County hoping to spruce up Alex Smith Park
Leaders in Miller County hope to make some additions and updates to Alex Smith County Park.
hopeprescott.com
UAHT offers financial course
HOPE/TEXARKANA – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a series of financial advising community education courses this fall on the Texarkana and Hope campuses. The four-day class series will teach students topics such as achieving financial goals, money questions for women, the cost of college, how to outsmart scammers, and social security.
KTBS
Texarkana Physical Therapy opens new location
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas - A new family-owned physical therapy office is opening in Wake Village, Texas. Texarkana Physical Therapy's newest location is in the 600 block of North Kings Highway. The new center offers a wide range of services including pre and post-operative care, treatment of orthopedic needs, sports injuries,...
Dance the State Line Two-Step on a Weekend Getaway to Texarkana
There’s only one post office in the nation where you’re likely to step across a state border in the course of dropping off mail or buying stamps. The State Line Post Office and Federal Courthouse symbolizes Texarkana’s distinctive position straddling the border of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Texarkana—whose name also pays tribute to Louisiana, which is about 30 miles south—was established in 1873 at the junction of two expanding railroads. There’s plenty to see on both sides of State Line Avenue, the historic strip that traces the border through downtown. The 1933 post office is a popular photo op; The Historic 1894 building—formerly a grocery store—features 12,000 square feet of art gallery space; and this fall brings the restoration of the 1925 Grim Hotel, now an eight-story apartment building. Surrounded by Piney Woods scenery and featuring local attractions dedicated to famous sons including musician Scott Joplin and businessman H. Ross Perot, Texarkana feels at once far-flung and at the center of everything.
hopeprescott.com
Kiley Burton
Mr. Kiley Shawn Burton, age 50 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday August 24, 2022, in Prescott. Visitation will be 5:00pm to 7:00pm at BRAZZEL/Cornish 1196 Hwy 371 Prescott, Arkansas 71857. Funeral service will be 3:00pm on Sunday August 28, 2022, at First Baptist Church with Bro. Frank Henson officiating....
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
KSLA
Texarkana Texas Police Dept. welcomes new K-9 to the force
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is welcoming its newest member. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, TTPD introduced Thor, the department’s newest K-9. Thor and his handler, Cole Bredenberg, have only been together since June, but have already made several arrests, TTPD says. Thor, a full-blooded Dutch Shepherd, is 13-months-old. He is trained as a patrol dog, meaning he can track, perform article searches, detect drugs, and make apprehensions.
foxsportstexarkana.com
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic adds award-winning neurosurgery team in Texarkana
TYLER, Texas — Each year, it is estimated that more than 22 million people suffer from disorders and injuries requiring the expertise of a neurosurgeon. With these highly trained specialists in such high demand, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is excited to announce the addition of Joseph McMordie, M.D. to the award-winning neurosurgery team.
