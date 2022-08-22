Clair E. “Bear” Huffman age 64 of Mt. Blanchard, died Aug. 18, 2022. He was born Feb. 9, 1958 in Findlay to the late Dale and Rozetta May (Price) Huffman. He married Sally Jo Walton on Aug. 18, 1979, she preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 1993. He is also preceded in death by a son Andrew C. Huffman, he passed Dec. 5, 2008. Surviving is a daughter April (Tom Washburn) Huffman, Forest, grandchildren Wyatt Huffman, Hawk Washburn, Colt Washburn and Zoey Washburn, a sister Sandra (Terry) Trivan, IN and a brother John Huffman, AZ.

