Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Obituary for Clair E. “Bear” Huffman
Clair E. “Bear” Huffman age 64 of Mt. Blanchard, died Aug. 18, 2022. He was born Feb. 9, 1958 in Findlay to the late Dale and Rozetta May (Price) Huffman. He married Sally Jo Walton on Aug. 18, 1979, she preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 1993. He is also preceded in death by a son Andrew C. Huffman, he passed Dec. 5, 2008. Surviving is a daughter April (Tom Washburn) Huffman, Forest, grandchildren Wyatt Huffman, Hawk Washburn, Colt Washburn and Zoey Washburn, a sister Sandra (Terry) Trivan, IN and a brother John Huffman, AZ.
Obituary for Lela M. Sweigard
Lela M. Sweigard age 89 of Upper Sandusky, died at Westbrook Assisted Living, Upper Sandusky on Aug. 19, 2022. She was born in Upper Sandusky on May 21, 1933 to the late Floyd and Mildred (Binau) Sweigard. Surviving is a brother Robert (Sherry Kocher) Sweigard, Upper Sandusky. She is preceded in death by.
Annual Memorial Service Honors Ohio’s Fallen Workers
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) today to honor 126 Ohioans who died as a result of a workplace illness or accident. BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud led her agency’s 12th annual Fallen Workers Memorial from BWC headquarters in downtown Columbus....
Dedicated Space Strictly for Families Planned for 2022 Hardin County Fair
The Hardin County Fair is creating a dedicated space strictly for families that will be centered around kids. Some of the activities that will be featured in the KidZone will be: Win-every-time games; Farm Comedy Show; All American Petting Zoo; COSI on Wheels and many more. As a result of...
Two Special Days Scheduled at 2022 Wyandot County Fair
Special days have been set aside for two groups at the upcoming Wyandot County Fair. Veterans Day is Tuesday September 13. Veterans with proof of service will be admitted for free. Senior Citizens Day is Wednesday September 14. Those 62 and over will be admitted for $3 on that day.
Alliance Holding Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Health Markets New Location
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for Health Markets. The event is being held to celebrate their location change. The Grand Opening of the new location is at 875 East Columbus Street in Kenton. The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting, which...
Hancock Historical Museum to Host Historic Barn Tour
Biennial Program has consistently been recognized as one of the best in the state of Ohio. The Hancock Historical Museum will host its sixth Historic Barn Tour on Saturday, September 10th from 10a-4p. The self-guided tour, sponsored by Premier Bank, will showcase six historic barns in the western half of...
Amphitheater in Lima Under Construction
The Downtown Lima Amphitheater is taking place. The main structural beam was lifted into place for the Greater Lima Region Park & Amphitheater last week. The beam was fabricated in Mansfield and weighs in at more than 12 tons. The anticipated project completion is late summer of 2023.
SR 309 Roundabouts Open; Finishing Work in the Area Continues
State Route 309 between Perry Chapel Road and Pevee Road, east of Lima, is open following a project to construct two roundabouts. One of those is at Napoleon Road. The other roundabout is at Thayer Road. Crews may be present to do work alongside the roadway and single lane closures...
Kenton School District Hires Music Teacher
Maureen Leech is a native of Pittsburgh and has been teaching for 16 years. Seven were spent in the Pittsburgh area and nine in the state of Montana. She joins the Wildcat family as a music teacher and choir director at all buildings in the district. “I love being able...
Kenton Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting August 31
The City of Kenton Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Wednesday August 31. The meeting will be held in council chambers in the Kenton City Building starting at 9:30am. This meeting is being called to review the following:. .Joshua C. Bopp, 411 N Leighton St submitted an application to place...
Smith Hired as 6th Grade Intervention Specialist
Shawn Smith is a 2012 graduate of Ridgemont High School. He became a Wildcat for the first time in 2016 as an aide in the CC unit. He returns this year as a 6th Grade Intervention Specialist at KES. “I enjoy working with kids,” said Smith. “I really enjoy how...
Fackler Hired as KES Intervention Specialist
Brice Fackler makes his return as a Wildcat after graduating from Kenton in 2012. He will be a 5th grade Intervention Specialist at KES. He got into education to be a positive role model in a child’s life, and to help them be the best person they can be.
UW Football Drop Tickets Still on Sale
Tickets remain on sale for the annual United Way of Hardin County Football Drop. This year’s drop will be in Ada prior to the Ada vs Hardin Northern football game on September 2. Contact any United Way board member or partner agency to buy tickets. You can also stop...
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Michael F. Taylor was sentenced to a total of 42 months in prison on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs. .Kathryn M. Keets was placed on five years community...
Another Great Year for Sunflowers at Kellogg Farms
The Kellogg Farm field of sunflowers are back for visitors to enjoy. The field is located on the corner of County Road 175 and Township Road 50 near Forest. The sunflowers make a great backdrop for photos. The farm also features an artesian well and painted wings on the north...
Dayton Murder Suspect Arrested After 3 County Pursuit
A homicide suspect from Dayton was arrested after a three county pursuit that started in Allen County late Wednesday morning. According to a release, an Allen County Sheriff’s deputy located and attempted to stop the suspect, who immediately fled in his vehicle. The pursuit lasted approximately an hour and...
Familiar Thermometers Show Progress of United Way Campaign
The United Way of Hardin County thermometers that keep track of the 2022 campaign’s progress are in place. They show that 10% of the $170,000 goal has been pledged. Pledge cards have been mail, and you can also donate to the campaign by going to:. You can also text:...
Market on Main Set for August 27
The Kenton Historic Courthouse District will hold another Market on Main event this Saturday. It will be held on Saturday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the parking lot behind Liberty National Bank just off Main Street in Kenton. All of your favorite vendors will be...
Hardin Northern Competed at the Ben Logan Early Bird Invitational
HN High School Boys (70 total competitors): (8th place team) HN High School Girls (67 total competitors)
