Effective: 2022-08-26 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Western Essex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Essex and northwestern Addison Counties through 530 PM EDT At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elizabethtown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vergennes, Moriah, Westport, Elizabethtown, Ferrisburg, Waltham, Panton, Port Henry, Addison, D A R State Park, Bridport, Ferrisburgh, Weybridge, New Haven, Owls Head Bay, North West Bay, Mud Island, Plumies Point, Potash Bay and Moriah Center. This includes Interstate 87 between mile markers 102 and 118. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

ESSEX COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO