U.S. Stocks See Further Downside After Early Pullback
(RTTNews) - After pulling back sharply early in the session, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Friday. With the steep losses on the day, the major averages have more than offset the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major...
The Week's Top Stories: Rate Hikes, Tesla Split & Peloton Stuck in Place
The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street. The week ended on a sour note for markets after a hard-nosed speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rattled investors. The nation's top banker said, in so many words, that the Fed would continue raising interest rates until inflation reached its longer-run goal of 2 percent, even if that meant economic hardship in the short-term. The speech threw cold water on the possibility that recent signs of moderation...
Bear of the Day: First Majestic Silver (AG)
First Majestic Silver (AG) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Earlier in the year, the stock had a nice run higher as gold and silver prices...
I grew up in the US and my partner grew up in the UK. Here are 16 differences that surprise us most.
I grew up in America and my partner grew up in the United Kingdom, which means we're both used to different lifestyles, shopping habits, and foods.
Residents in these 13 states could pay taxes on their student loan relief
Residents of 13 states who receive debt forgiveness from the federal government for their student loans may need to pay some state taxes on their forgiven amount, according to an analysis by the think tank Tax Foundation. Jared Walczak, the vice president of state projects for the Center for State...
Energy Sector Update for 08/26/2022: HAL, PBA, XLE, USO, UNG
Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 0.02%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.72% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up past 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.22% at $92.72 per barrel...
RenovoRx Nears Significant Milestone…
(RTTNews) - Shares of RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) are down more than 85% from their all-time high of $16.74, recorded last August, and trade around $2. It was on this day last year, i.e., August 26, 2021, that this clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company made its debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market, pricing its IPO at $9 per unit.
1 Large-Cap Stock With 10-Bagger Potential
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is often referred to as the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of Latin America because of its leading e-commerce market share in countries like Argentina and Brazil. But it's so much more than that. In addition to its e-commerce marketplace, MercadoLibre has a massive payment processing business called Mercado Pago, a logistics platform called Mercado Envios, and a lending division known as Mercado Credito.
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning Friday about the Fed’s determination to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes: It will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses. The message landed with a thud on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,000 points for the day. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Powell said in a high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.” Investors had been hoping for a signal from Powell that the Fed might soon moderate its rate increases later this year if inflation were to show further signs of easing. But the Fed chair indicated that that time may not be near, and stocks tumbled in response.
