NASDAQ
Can Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this shipping company reflects growing...
NASDAQ
21Vianet (VNET) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
21Vianet (VNET) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $5.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.7% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing in share price is attributed to...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Univar (UNVR)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
NASDAQ
Will Harte-Hanks (HHS) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Harte-Hanks (HHS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this marketing company is driving...
NASDAQ
Will ViaSat (VSAT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
ViaSat (VSAT) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this provider of satellite and wireless...
NASDAQ
Is it Wise to Retain Realty Income (O) Stock Right Now?
Realty Income O is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio comprising major industries that sell essential goods and services and are less susceptible to economic uncertainties. Also, accretive acquisitions and a robust balance sheet augur well for the company. This retail real estate investment trust (REIT), with properties located in...
NASDAQ
Will Chubb (CB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Chubb (CB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
NASDAQ
Friday's ETF Movers: RYT, ARKG
In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Salesforce (CRM), up about 0.1% and shares of Roper Technologies (ROP), trading flat on the day.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Aug 26, 2022
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday, led by a rally in tech stocks. Yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury Note declined, rendering a rally in large-cap growth stocks. Investors eagerly await Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech slated for Friday to get a hang of what is in store. All the three major stock indexes ended in the green.
NASDAQ
Why Nerdy Stock Was on Fire This Week
Online education services provider Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) was providing a handy tutorial on how to boost a stock's price this week. A big buy from an important executive propelled the company's shares higher; they were up almost 34% week to date as of early Friday morning according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
NASDAQ
Marvell (MRVL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y
Marvell Technology MRVL reported splendid second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues not only surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved significantly year over year. California-based Marvell delivered non-GAAP earnings of 57 cents per share, beating the consensus mark by a penny. The bottom line improved 67.6%...
NASDAQ
Zoom Video Communications Stock Might Be Down, but Here Are 222 Million Reasons It's Not Out
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock has been in a freefall. Shares of the video conferencing giant have plunged 75% over the past year. Investors fled this pandemic darling as more people returned to the office and started meeting in person again. This week, the stock took another hit after...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights include Hudson Technologies, Ardmore Shipping and Arcos Dorados
Chicago, IL – August 26, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Hudson Technologies HDSN, Ardmore Shipping ASC and Arcos Dorados ARCO. 3 Best Breakout Stocks to Buy Now for Attractive Returns. Active investors tend to pick breakout stocks since this strategy promises superlative returns. This...
NASDAQ
Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BIL) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 0.16% from its 52-week low price of $91.37/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund...
NASDAQ
Bull of the Day: Avis Budget Group (CAR)
Avis Budget Group (CAR) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. The company is a leading global provider of mobility solutions through its three most recognized brands — Avis, Budget and Zipcar.
NASDAQ
1 Large-Cap Stock With 10-Bagger Potential
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is often referred to as the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of Latin America because of its leading e-commerce market share in countries like Argentina and Brazil. But it's so much more than that. In addition to its e-commerce marketplace, MercadoLibre has a massive payment processing business called Mercado Pago, a logistics platform called Mercado Envios, and a lending division known as Mercado Credito.
NASDAQ
Factors to Note Ahead of Pure Storage's (PSTG) Q2 Earnings
Pure Storage, Inc PSTG is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 31. For the fiscal second quarter, management anticipates total revenues of $635 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 28%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $636.8 million, suggesting an increase of 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ
Solana Is Down 85%. Is Now the Time to Buy the Dip?
It's been a difficult year for Wall Street, and the crypto market has been hit especially hard. Many major cryptocurrencies have seen their prices drop by 50% or more so far this year, and it can be tough for some investors to stay optimistic. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has had a...
NASDAQ
Church & Dwight Becomes Oversold
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
