MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining

The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
As Arte Moreno prepares to sell the Angels, he leaves behind a complicated legacy

Four weeks ago, the Los Angeles Angels' baseball operations department had come to a consensus: The team had reached an ideal window to trade Shohei Ohtani. The greatest two-way player in baseball history will be eligible for free agency in the fall of 2023, so some other teams communicated to the Angels that they would be open to trades -- and willing to include their very best prospects. The view around the industry was that the ensuing bidding might've netted a return that would be similar to what the Washington Nationals got for Juan Soto. Maybe more, because Ohtani would've filled lineup and rotation holes for two pennant races before his free agency.
