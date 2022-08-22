Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup TreatsLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo was Impressed by the Homework the Dodgers Did on Him
New Dodger Joey Gallo didn't know what to expect when he came to Los Angeles, but he found a team that was ready to help him be as successful as possible.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reveals His Favorite LA Teammate
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman names his outfielder teammate Mookie Betts as his favorite player
Dodgers: Former Cy Young Pitcher Eric Gagne Tries to Bat Against Himself
What better pitcher for former Dodgers pitcher Eric Gangé to go up against than former Doders pitcher Eric Gagné himself
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Dodgers: The Wild Horse Can Still Run — Watch Puig’s Inside-the-Park HR
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig hasn’t played in the major leagues since 2019, when he split the season between Cincinnati and Cleveland. He had a rumored agreement with the Braves in 2020, but he came down with Covid before it was finalized and Atlanta went a different direction. Puig has...
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Dodgers News: New Details Emerge on the Astros Cheating Scandal Emerge
The Astros cheating scandal that rocked the sports world will be felt for a very long time. That’s hard to deny at this point. Dodgers and Yankees fans will feel it for decades after being cheated out of a potential title. And other teams around baseball probably feel the same.
RELATED PEOPLE
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Dodgers News: Doc Backs Questionable Decision from Monday Night Loss
Dave Roberts fully supported third base coach Dino Ebel after he sent Justin Turner right into an out.
Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani
His ownership is defined by mismanagement and utter disappointment. His exit can’t come soon enough.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers News: Tim Kurkjian Believes 2022 Dodgers Team is an All-Time LA Squad
Long time MLB reporter Tim Kurkjian makes some intriguing thoughts for this years Dodgers team
Albert Pujols gives young Cardinals fan the jersey off his back in heartwarming moment (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols just became even more respectable by selflessly giving a young fan the jersey off his back. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols has done several good things throughout his MLB career, but giving a young fan the jersey off his back is by far one of the most respectable.
Justin Verlander addresses being removed from no-hitter
Justin Verlander was removed in the middle of a no-hitter on Tuesday night, and the pitcher has no qualms about the move. Verlander shut out the visiting Minnesota Twins through six innings without allowing a hit. His Houston Astros were leading 2-0, so he was in line for the win when he exited.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Blunt in Assessment of Craig Kimbrel's October Role
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted to the media that Craig Kimbrel will need to earn the right to close postseason games for Los Angeles in October.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers News: LA Re-Signs Longtime Colorado Rockies Catcher
The Dodgers re-signed Tony Wolters after releasing him to make space for the return of Austin Barnes.
Could Trout Request a Trade to the Cubs?
Los Angeles Angeles owner Arte Moreno has indicated he could sell the team. Could his biggest star be on the move?
ESPN
As Arte Moreno prepares to sell the Angels, he leaves behind a complicated legacy
Four weeks ago, the Los Angeles Angels' baseball operations department had come to a consensus: The team had reached an ideal window to trade Shohei Ohtani. The greatest two-way player in baseball history will be eligible for free agency in the fall of 2023, so some other teams communicated to the Angels that they would be open to trades -- and willing to include their very best prospects. The view around the industry was that the ensuing bidding might've netted a return that would be similar to what the Washington Nationals got for Juan Soto. Maybe more, because Ohtani would've filled lineup and rotation holes for two pennant races before his free agency.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0