fox34.com
Hotter, then wetter, potentially
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains will get just a little hotter over the next several afternoons. On the other hand, rain chances will gradually improve over the next several days. Temperatures will edge up to near average this afternoon. We can expect it to be partly cloudy, somewhat...
fox34.com
A seasonable weekend ahead with an increase in rain chances
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will be on a slight incline through the weekend, topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The best rain chances for us will be next week, but some could see showers this weekend. Temperatures will begin to cool into the 60s overnight tonight,...
fox34.com
Drought Update: Good news!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Great news! Recent rains have put quite a dent in the drought. We still have a long way to go, but looking much better. Images below show conditions one month ago and today’s drought monitor. Temperatures will continue to edge up each afternoon through the...
Top 5 Tips to Prepare for Lubbock’s Next Big Rain
Living somewhere like Lubbock, Texas, we don’t see much rain. Because of this, many people aren’t aware of the dangers associated with heavy rainfall or how to avoid them. Some of the biggest hazards associated with a lot of rain include but aren’t limited to: flooding, mold growth in your home, and poor driving conditions. These are things that aren’t just a slight inconvenience, but could be life-threatening.
fox34.com
Quiet weather on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild weather will continue across the viewing area through the work week. Mornings will be a little cool, afternoons will be warm. Winds will be light. Clouds will come and go. A stray shower or two is possible each afternoon. Rain chances remain slim through the...
1 Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Official reports from the Lubbock Police Department state that a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle took place at 19 Street and Idalou Road. The incident is reported to have taken place at around 7.53 PM on Thursday.
everythinglubbock.com
Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
When It Rains, It Floods: Did You See This in West Texas?
We all know the saying, 'when it rains, it pours.' Well, in West Texas it's just a little bit different. This weekend we got some rain around the area and I was actually out in New Mexico in the mountains when it was all happening. When I finally got cell...
Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – The downtown Lubbock area has experienced a boom in recent years with new hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. So what else can Lubbockites look forward to? While Texas Tech starts classes Thursday, about seven blocks away where City Hall used to stand is a new campus – South Plains College Downtown Center. […]
fox34.com
Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - During September, National Hunger Action Month, Comfort Keepers® of Lubbock, TX is asking the community to make food or monetary donations to the Feed Seniors Now™ food drive benefiting Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ programs. Businesses, healthcare organizations, churches, and others are encouraged...
Love Rocks & Gems? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show & Sale
Now, this is a fun event I have been to and loved. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society puts on an annual show and sale event that is really cool to check out. The group is a 501c3 educational organization that seeks to provide guidance, education, and information, share ideas and techniques, and assist in developing and refining skills through the combined resources and knowledge, and experience of the Society’s Members. The Lubbock Gem and Mineral Society’s annual show and sale is the society’s largest fundraiser and thus the largest source of operating capital.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 2 motorcyclist seriously injured in separate crashes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. It was announced during a Centennial kick-off celebration that the Goin’ Band from Raiderland will perform during next year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tech was one of just ten marching band selected to take part in the parade. Details here:...
fox34.com
Lubbock Area United Way Campaign Kickoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Area United Way hosted its annual Campaign Kickoff today. During the kickoff, it announced how it plans to give the Lubbock community a helping hand this Fall. With school back in session, many non-profits are hoping to take the stress off of Lubbock families who need affordable quality child care. United way is encouraging parents to look into the childcare programs that are available in the Lubbock area.
fox34.com
Lubbock band ‘All About Alice’ wins Clovis Battle of the Bands
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Katie Scholl, Dakota Hansen, Jace Brooks, Jack McClanahan, and Noah Luna make up the All About Alice Band. Scholl is the lead singer, Hansen is the bassist, Brooks is the lead guitar player, McClanahan is the rhythm guitar player, and Luna plays the drums. The group started playing together about two years ago.
fox34.com
Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland became famous for traveling with the football team back when that wasn’t the norm. And since its establishment 97 years ago, it has played on some pretty large stages, too – bowl games, NFL halftime shows and even a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland.
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
This Gorgeous Lubbock Home Comes With a Custom Dog Washing Station
One thing most dog owners dread just as much as their pets do is when your pup gets a little too stinky or gets into some sort of mess and requires a bath. You either feel terrible because you see the misery on your pooch’s face, or you both end up sopping wet after wrestling in the tub trying to get the process over with.
fox34.com
South Plains Auto Task Force has some advice for back to school
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we’re settling back into our school year routines, the South Plains Auto Task Force wanted to remind the residents of Lubbock and the surrounding counties of some key tenants. When not in your vehicle, they advise you to hide or remove any valuables you...
Texas leaders prepare for life-threatening flooding across state
The National Weather Service forecasted heavy rain and flash flooding in the Panhandle, West Texas and South Texas this week, plus large hail and winds.
fox34.com
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday. “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.
