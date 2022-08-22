ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Carol Hutchins, the NCAA softball victory leader who led Michigan to the 2005 national title, has retired after 38 seasons directing the Wolverines. The school made the announcement Wednesday, saying Bonnie Tholl was promoted to lead the program after she serving as Hutchins’ top assistant for 29 years. Hutchins had 1,707 victories. “There are countless people to thank, and I want to start with Bob DeCarolis for bringing me to Ann Arbor 40 years ago, and giving me this unbelievable opportunity,” Hutchins said. “I have served nine athletic directors and want to express my gratitude to each of them for their continued commitment toward the growth of women’s athletics and softball here at Michigan.”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO