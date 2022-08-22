ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan top target set to commit in next month

One of Michigan’s top remaining targets in the class of 2023 shined in Providence Day’s (Charlotte, NC) opening game and will likely make his college decision at the end of September. Four-star cornerback nearing decision day. Class of 2023 Michigan Wolverines four-star cornerback Chris Peal had five receptions...
3 bold Michigan State football predictions for 2022 season

Michigan State football had an unexpected 11-2 season in 2021. That has spurred a wide array of opinions on how the Spartans will do this coming 2022 season. Keep in mind that the current squad has a lot of potential going into the 2022 season. That’s thanks mainly to head coach Mel Tucker and the […] The post 3 bold Michigan State football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Ann Arbor News

'It's a new year:' Michigan football out to prove 2021 wasn't a fluke

ANN ARBOR – The inside of Michigan’s football locker room received a small but significant touchup this offseason. Along the wall, the number of Wolverines’ Big Ten championships is painted in blue with a maize outline. The total increased from 42 to 43 as Michigan was one of the surprise teams in the country last season, finishing with a 12-2 record and winning its first conference title since 2004.
Michigan's Hutchins retires as NCAA softball victory leader

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Carol Hutchins, the NCAA softball victory leader who led Michigan to the 2005 national title, has retired after 38 seasons directing the Wolverines. The school made the announcement Wednesday, saying Bonnie Tholl was promoted to lead the program after she serving as Hutchins’ top assistant for 29 years. Hutchins had 1,707 victories. “There are countless people to thank, and I want to start with Bob DeCarolis for bringing me to Ann Arbor 40 years ago, and giving me this unbelievable opportunity,” Hutchins said. “I have served nine athletic directors and want to express my gratitude to each of them for their continued commitment toward the growth of women’s athletics and softball here at Michigan.”
Live high school football updates from opening night in Michigan

It is time to get begin competition for the 2022 high school football season in Michigan. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling. Our experienced team of reporters and photographers are at various games throughout the state every week and...
Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class

One day after pushing their total of four-star commitments in the 2023 class to 11, Michigan State football is back down to 10 four-stars after Murfreesboro (Tenn.) McGavock athlete Demitrius Bell announced his decommitment from the Spartans. Bell first committed to Michigan State as a wide receiver prospect, before his...
Legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announces retirement

Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins — the winningest coach in NCAA history — announced her retirement Wednesday after 38 seasons at the helm of the Wolverines. “I want to begin by expressing that today I am filled with pride, love, humility and gratitude,” Hutchins said in a release. “I have served as the head coach of Michigan softball for 38 years, and I am incredibly grateful to the university for this opportunity of a lifetime. I will forever bleed blue.
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
Michigan's Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant

It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
Lenawee County Athletic Association 2022 Football Preview

Manitou Beach, MI – At the recent 96.5fm The Cave Lenawee County football coach’s preview show, hosted at Hometown Pizza in Manitou Beach, Cave Dwellers talked to all four coaches that are part of the ultra-competitive Lenawee County Athletic Association. The league was so good last year that the Division 8 MHSAA State Champion played in it… the Hudson Tigers.
