Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan top target set to commit in next month
One of Michigan’s top remaining targets in the class of 2023 shined in Providence Day’s (Charlotte, NC) opening game and will likely make his college decision at the end of September. Four-star cornerback nearing decision day. Class of 2023 Michigan Wolverines four-star cornerback Chris Peal had five receptions...
3 bold Michigan State football predictions for 2022 season
Michigan State football had an unexpected 11-2 season in 2021. That has spurred a wide array of opinions on how the Spartans will do this coming 2022 season. Keep in mind that the current squad has a lot of potential going into the 2022 season. That’s thanks mainly to head coach Mel Tucker and the […] The post 3 bold Michigan State football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Cameron Lenhardt, 4-star edge rusher for 2023, announces B1G commitment
Cameron Lenhardt is a 4-star edge rusher currently at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The senior, who formerly played at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 31 player at his position in the class of 2023. All 3 of Lenhardt’s finalists were in...
MLive.com
University of Michigan Football: Wolverines win total prediction and a best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan Wolverines had a fantastic 2021 season, as head coach Jim Harbaugh guided them to a 12-2 record and College Football Playoff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Braylon Edwards predicts Michigan football will go undefeated in 2022
DETROIT -- Last season, former Michigan football star Braylon Edwards predicted a bounce-back season for the Wolverines, albeit with a couple of losses to their biggest rivals. This year, he’s projecting perfection.
‘It’s a new year:’ Michigan football out to prove 2021 wasn’t a fluke
ANN ARBOR – The inside of Michigan’s football locker room received a small but significant touchup this offseason. Along the wall, the number of Wolverines’ Big Ten championships is painted in blue with a maize outline. The total increased from 42 to 43 as Michigan was one of the surprise teams in the country last season, finishing with a 12-2 record and winning its first conference title since 2004.
Michigan's Hutchins retires as NCAA softball victory leader
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Carol Hutchins, the NCAA softball victory leader who led Michigan to the 2005 national title, has retired after 38 seasons directing the Wolverines. The school made the announcement Wednesday, saying Bonnie Tholl was promoted to lead the program after she serving as Hutchins’ top assistant for 29 years. Hutchins had 1,707 victories. “There are countless people to thank, and I want to start with Bob DeCarolis for bringing me to Ann Arbor 40 years ago, and giving me this unbelievable opportunity,” Hutchins said. “I have served nine athletic directors and want to express my gratitude to each of them for their continued commitment toward the growth of women’s athletics and softball here at Michigan.”
MLive.com
Live high school football updates from opening night in Michigan
It is time to get begin competition for the 2022 high school football season in Michigan. Follow along with MLive tonight for score updates and and exciting highlights once the action gets rolling. Our experienced team of reporters and photographers are at various games throughout the state every week and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
Four-star athlete decommits from Michigan State’s 2023 recruiting class
One day after pushing their total of four-star commitments in the 2023 class to 11, Michigan State football is back down to 10 four-stars after Murfreesboro (Tenn.) McGavock athlete Demitrius Bell announced his decommitment from the Spartans. Bell first committed to Michigan State as a wide receiver prospect, before his...
Michigan Daily
Legendary Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announces retirement
Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins — the winningest coach in NCAA history — announced her retirement Wednesday after 38 seasons at the helm of the Wolverines. “I want to begin by expressing that today I am filled with pride, love, humility and gratitude,” Hutchins said in a release. “I have served as the head coach of Michigan softball for 38 years, and I am incredibly grateful to the university for this opportunity of a lifetime. I will forever bleed blue.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Opening night of high school football
At long last, Friday Night Lights is back... well, sort of!
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 1 on Aug. 25
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Thursday, Aug. 25, or Week 1 of the football season. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 55, Detroit University Prep 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 1 Metro Detroit football matchups
The best part about the start of the football season is being able to see which teams and talents emerge as the season gets underway. It’s an exciting time when everything feels possible. The only drawback is having to select winners of the games. While it is fun to...
Grandville running game steamrolls No. 8 Grand Blanc in season opener
FLINT – Grandville’s football team had one of the most potent offenses in the Grand Rapids area the past two years. It doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon.
wrif.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Only Hard Rock Café Has a New Tenant
It’s been a while since Michigan has had a Hard Rock Café. The state’s only location was in Detroit from 2003 to 2018. I remember going there at least once, and I still don’t quite get why the Hard Rock brand didn’t make in the the Motor City.
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
965thecave.com
Lenawee County Athletic Association 2022 Football Preview
Manitou Beach, MI – At the recent 96.5fm The Cave Lenawee County football coach’s preview show, hosted at Hometown Pizza in Manitou Beach, Cave Dwellers talked to all four coaches that are part of the ultra-competitive Lenawee County Athletic Association. The league was so good last year that the Division 8 MHSAA State Champion played in it… the Hudson Tigers.
Comments / 4