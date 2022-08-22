Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Proposed 2022-23 NP budget: Higher tax request, slight tax-rate cut
The city of North Platte’s property tax request would go up by 6.8% under the preliminary 2022-23 budget that City Council members will review publicly Thursday at a nonvoting work session. City government’s projected 2022 property tax rate, however, would drop slightly on the strength of a 7.56% boost...
North Platte Telegraph
A farmers market online: Heritage Local expands to North Platte
A startup company that helps consumers shop for produce and proteins from local farms and ranches is expanding into the North Platte market. Heritage Local Co., an online farmers market, announced the move in a media release Thursday morning. The ecommerce business, which started in 2020 in McCook, offers individuals the opportunity to shop online and then pick up the items at a set location and time.
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Yard of the Summer competition winners announced
The five winners of the North Platte Yard of the Summer competition have been announced, according to a press release from Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful. Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin conduct the annual competition. Prize sponsors for the competition include Do It Center — North Platte Hardware and REMAX, Koby Rickertsen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Copper • Melon • Harley (MUST EMAIL US FOR AN APP!)
Available For Adoption ?North Platte, Nebraska 3 kittens adorable, long haired kittens Copper - Girl Calico Harley - Boy orange... View on PetFinder.
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Avocado toss is a waste
The upcoming avocado throwing competition is the most ridiculous idea I have ever heard of. There are so many people who don’t have food, water, clothing, school supplies and numerous other things. It is a complete waste! Sure, they are serving beer, wine and food. Another total waste. We are in a middle-class family and can’t even afford to buy an avocado for $1 each. How is this fun? The people who have signed up for the 20-plus teams should be ashamed of themselves. Disgusting and sad.
North Platte Telegraph
Prep notebook: Gothenburg, Ogallala battle for the Platte River trophy again
What’s a better way to kick off a prep football season than a matchup between rival schools?. Not much if you ask members of the Gothenburg and Ogallala teams. The programs will renew the battle for the Platte River Trophy on Friday night. “I don’t think we’ll have an...
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey celebrates with fall festival
The annual Hershey Fall Festival begins today with the annual golf tournament at River’s Edge Golf Club in North Platte. The tournament is a 4-person scramble and kicks off at 9 a.m. There is still room for more teams and the funds raised go toward the festival. Saturday starts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team's Whitetail Bull Bash will be Sept. 15
The Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team will host its inaugural Whitetail Bull Bash Sept. 15 at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. Action begins at 7 p.m. Anyone can enter the open bull riding event. Because the MPCC Stampede is Sept. 16 to 17, much of the competition will be college athletes from throughout the Great Plains Region.
North Platte Telegraph
Hidden in statue, nearly 70 pounds of meth and fentanyl found by Nebraska State Patrol
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after finding 59 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl last week at an Interstate 80 rest area. At about 3 p.m. Thursday, a trooper contacted the occupants of a Volkswagen Passat at the I-80 rest area at...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 24
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
North Platte Telegraph
Fall Preview: Hershey cross country looks to build off youth in 2022
The Hershey cross country team might not have enough runners on the girls side to score as a team, but in this case, quality trumps quantity. The Panthers only had three runners on the team at the time of a media session early in August, but coach Kyle Bottom said the team was looking to add a fourth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey girls golf looks to take next step in fall season
The Hershey girls golf team is still relatively new, but it’s still looking to move past its inexperience as a new program and start making a splash. “This is our third year,” Hershey coach Rachel Peers said. “There hadn’t been a team for a while, so this is our third year getting going, and I’m really excited about it. Just kind of finally getting some experience and getting the confidence up and it all not being quite so new and hoping that will take us a little farther into the season this year.”
North Platte Telegraph
Meth, fentanyl found in foam statues during Dawson County traffic stop
LEXINGTON — Two San Ysidro, California, residents are charged with multiple felonies after a nearly 70 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl combined was found in two hollow statues in their vehicle during a traffic stop at an Interstate 80 rest stop late last week. Ildefonso Rivera-Leon, 51, and Adriana...
North Platte Telegraph
Fall Preview: Sutherland volleyball heads into 2022 season with young team
The Sutherland volleyball team is full of unknowns heading into the 2022 fall season. The Sailors lost eight seniors from last season, then lost an additional starter who would’ve been a senior this year. Sutherland has a lot of holes that need to be filled, and coach Denee’ Elfeldt hopes those unknowns can disappear a few games into the season.
North Platte Telegraph
Gering softball sweeps Hershey
HERSHEY — A high-scoring inning in each of the Gering softball team’s doubleheader games against Hershey on Tuesday helped the Bulldogs sweep the Panthers in Hershey. Gering scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning of the first game to force a 13-0 mercy rule in four-innings, then followed with 11 runs in the top of the first inning of the second game to win 19-2, also in four innings.
Comments / 0