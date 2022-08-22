Read full article on original website
HUNTER MAN
2d ago
I remember last year OS WAS a big favorite over Oregon look what happened The Ducks have a top rate offensive line a pile of new running backs its up for grabs on who will be starting QB FOR the Ducks
2
