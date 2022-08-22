Down through the ages, jewels with a backstory like the Hope Diamond, the Crown Jewels and Faberge eggs have been the stuff of legends. It’s not surprising that North Texas should have its own version of gems with a story that dazzling the imagination. Ah, but this collection has a future that has been carefully crafted to continue the family’s legacy of philanthropy. For this group of 125+ pieces, including a stunning 17.63-carat fancy intense yellow diamond ring valued at an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 and a diamond-studded butterfly brooch set in 18k gold, will be offered by Heritage Auctions on Thursday, September 29, with the proceeds benefiting Dallas non-profits.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO