Dallas, TX

mysweetcharity.com

MySweetCharity Opportunity: Ruby Red Gala

“The Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is celebrating! This is the 40th anniversary of the organization whose purpose is to maintain and to continue to develop ‘A Woman’s Garden,’ the centerpiece garden of the Dallas Arboretum. “To mark the special year, President...
DALLAS, TX
MySweetCharity Opportunity: Dallas Historical Society Centennial Gala

According to Dallas Historical Society Centennial Gala Co-Chairs Kristen Sanger and Lisa Singleton,. “The stories of our great City and State are shared each day at the Dallas Historical Society. Very few know that more than three million historical artifacts are housed at the Society, including treasures such as Sam Houston’s handwritten account of the Battle of San Jacinto, the only known original Juneteenth document, James Fannin’s watch, Santa Anna’s spurs and our newest acquisitions, the Tom and Alicia Landry Family Collection and the interactive ‘Texas Liberty Forever, The Battle of the Alamo,’ by artist Tom Feely, a 24×14-foot diorama with over 2,000 hand crafted pewter figures.
DALLAS, TX
JUST IN: A Collection Of Gems With A Priceless Destiny Is A Tale Of Inspiration And Philanthropy

Down through the ages, jewels with a backstory like the Hope Diamond, the Crown Jewels and Faberge eggs have been the stuff of legends. It’s not surprising that North Texas should have its own version of gems with a story that dazzling the imagination. Ah, but this collection has a future that has been carefully crafted to continue the family’s legacy of philanthropy. For this group of 125+ pieces, including a stunning 17.63-carat fancy intense yellow diamond ring valued at an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 and a diamond-studded butterfly brooch set in 18k gold, will be offered by Heritage Auctions on Thursday, September 29, with the proceeds benefiting Dallas non-profits.
DALLAS, TX

