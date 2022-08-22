ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

yourbigsky.com

Visit the Garden of 1,000 Buddhas in Montana

Located outside Arlee and Missoula, Montana, is a hidden gem you may not know about: the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas. The garden is located on Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ land on the Flathead Reservation. The Garden of One thousand Buddhas is a public park and botanical garden...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

UPDATE: Missoula Crews Still on Scene at Fire on Whitaker Drive

KGVO News has learned more about the structure fire being fought by the Missoula City Fire Department Thursday afternoon on Whitaker Drive. Missoula Fire Department spokesperson Charity Stubb provided these details about the blaze which sent smoke high in the air over the south hills of Missoula. “The information that...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

City approves new cable franchise in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — TDS telecommunications has been approved to operate in the greater Missoula area competing with the city’s current and only cable provider in Charter. There has not been another option since 2003, it was noted that a lot has changed in the past 20 years when it comes to TV and internet consumption.
MISSOULA, MT
Seeley Lake, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Waterworks Hill Trailhead Will Open Soon, Rebuild Cost $798,143

The City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Public Works and Mobility Department, will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at 9:30 a.m. We spoke with Morgan Valliant, Ecosystems Services Superintendent for the City of Missoula this week about the newly improved trail system...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

IRS to auction commercial properties in Lolo

WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service will conduct a public auction of two commercial properties in Lolo, Mont., on Sept. 13, 2022, registration at 9:30 am and sale time at 10 am. A commercial tract quadruplex on a corner lot at 100 Glacier Dr. and former cafe at 104 Glacier...
LOLO, MT
Lake County Leader

Convoy of Hope rolls through Polson

A convoy of trucks rolled into Polson filled with food, water, cleaning supplies and more. Several community groups and organizations added clothes, shoes, school supplies, books, bicycle helmets, backpacks, infant car seats and a sundry of additional items. Booths offering the items and free services lined 3rd Avenue on both sides of Main Street. It was the community coming together to help and to give hope to other community members less fortunate than they in this Fourth Annual Day of Hope event. The Convoy Of Hope is a disaster relief arm of the Assemblies of God Fellowship and their mission is...
94.9 KYSS FM

New Electric Mountain Line Buses In Missoula -$10 Mill Grant

If you have to spend any time in Missoula you have seen the familiar Blue Buses of Mountain Line rolling through an intersection or have had the chance to grab one at a U of M Griz game to shortcut the parking hassle and post-game traffic snarls. Great news for not only riders but everyone. Mountain Line has been awarded a $10 Million Dollar Federal grant to purchase new electric vehicles for the fleet.
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Big Ditch gets emergency repairs

The Big Ditch was shut down last Thursday to repair a substantial leak that had developed in the canal bank northeast of Corvallis and south of Stevensville near Popham Lane. The Big Ditch brings irrigation water from behind the dam at Lake Como and stretches over 75 miles to the Eagle Watch area near Florence, irrigating over 16,665 acres. The main canal has an initial capacity of 350 cubic feet per second.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
montanarightnow.com

UPDATED: Parking lot fire displaces Missoula residents

Missoula emergency crews responded to a large structure fire in the South Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The blaze displaced at least four people from their homes. Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Whitaker Drive around 2:30 p.m. Two car ports were fully engulfed in flames and the side of an apartment building was scorched. The plume of black smoke could be seen throughout the Missoula valley.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Partnership Health Center Chosen Best Large Employer in Montana

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry has honored Missoula’s Partnership Health Center as the best large employer in the state of Montana. We spoke with Partnership Health Center’s Communications Director Eric Halverson on Monday for his reaction to the prestigious award targeted at businesses with more than 150 employees.
MISSOULA, MT
Char-Koosta News

Television show casting Indigenous talent

PABLO — As the Yellowstone television program wraps up filming on the Flathead Reservation, its spinoff show, 1923, offers another opportunity for Native youth who are looking to get involved in the film industry. Yellowstone has recently filmed several scenes at Gray Wolf Peak Casino on August 18 and in Arlee on August 19. Yellowstone only accepted applicants from Montana to be extras for these shoots, ensuring that locals had an chance to experience working on a film set.
PABLO, MT
montanarightnow.com

Vehicle fire spreads to apartment on Whitaker Dr. in Missoula

A vehicle fire spread to nearby vehicles under a carport and was later threatening an apartment building next door at 620 Whitaker Drive in Missoula Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. The Missoula Fire Department said in a release there were eight vehicles, a carport, an attached storage building and the...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Kid Rock Doppelganger and Tribute is Taking Over Parts of Montana

I can still remember the day I wandered into Southgate Mall in Missoula and saw someone who melted my mind. As someone born and raised in Montana, it is not every day that you see celebrities in public. And when you do happen to run into one, you almost wonder if they are real or just a look-a-like. That day, I witnessed Pamela Anderson casually looking through a crowded clothes rack at Dillard's. I knew immediately that she was not just some Pam Anderson impersonator, but the real Playmate of the Year.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

I-90 crash cleared east of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews have cleared a crash at mile marker 135, east of Missoula, on Interstate 90. The crash caused delays on I-90, and officials urged drivers to use alternate routes. Montana Highway Patrol told us it was a single-vehicle rollover with two patients. No word yet on...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Refunds Available For Maren Morris Show in Missoula

Maren Morris will not be returning to Missoula anytime soon. All tickets purchased for her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater will be refunded electronically. TicketWeb, which Big Sky Brewing used as the main ticket purchase portal for the August 20th concert, sent an email to all ticket purchasers on Monday the 22nd with the following message:
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

