ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Adopt a Pet: Dior & Shiloh

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

This company will pay for you to get a tattoo of your dog

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A retail company will pay for you to get a tattoo of your dog. Bark kicked off its free tattoo contest last week. One hundred lucky dog owners will be selected to win a $150 Visa gift card which can be used to get the tattoo, plus a gift bundle for the dog worth about $50.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Wing Week kicks off, nearly 50 restaurants participating

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Wing Week is underway in Cincinnati. Nearly 50 restaurants are taking part in the annual event, brining guests $7 wing specials. It started August 22 and runs through August 28. This is the second annual Wing Week in Cincinnati, the first was in January 2021, it was moved to August by request of the community.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Mayfield Brain & Spine celebrates 85 years of treating patients

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local surgery center is celebrating a big milestone. Mayfield Brain & Spine is celebrating more than eight decades of patient care. The team commemorated 85 years of helping with breakthrough medical therapies in the community. They now have technology that pinpoints problem areas in the spine...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
MASON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Animal Care#Pet Lover#Wkrc
WKRC

Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
XENIA, OH
WKRC

COVID-19 antiviral drug may not provide same benefits for those under 65

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The first real-world study of its kind is giving new insight into who should take the newest antiviral drug to fight off COVID-19. Taking the antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, can reduce a person’s chances of getting really sick from COVID-19. However, a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows it is highly effective for people 65 and older, but in younger people, it may not have the same benefits.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Juvenile hit by car in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A child riding a bike was hit by a car in Edgewood Wednesday morning. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dudley Road and Edgemar Road. Police say witnesses told them that the vehicle was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley when it hit...
EDGEWOOD, KY
WKRC

Colerain Township woman accused of giving dog meth

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Colerain Township woman has been charged with giving a dog drugs. Sheila Nebolsky faces a felony charge of prohibitions involving companion animals. The chief dog warden said Nebolsky gave the dog meth on Tuesday at her home on Byrneside Drive. There is no word...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRC

Third arrest made in West End murder

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The third suspect in a West End murder is locked up on a $1 million bond. Cordall Thompson was arrested Thursday. Thompson, along with Frank Bracey Turner and Ronnicea McCary, shot and killed Aaron Zander on July 31. He was found at the Stanley Rowe Apartments. Police...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Second arrest made in West End shooting death

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A second person is under arrest for the shooting death of a man in the West End. Cincinnati Police say they arrested Frank Bracey-Turner Wednesday afternoon. Police say Aaron Zander was shot early on the morning of July 31. He was found at the Stanley...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Recovery slow 7 weeks after Goshen tornado

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Almost seven weeks since an EF-2 tornado struck Goshen Township, many of the more than 200 buildings that were damaged are still in need of repair. Tarps still cover holes in roofs, windows are still boarded up and on one street, only a handful of...
GOSHEN, OH
WKRC

Police respond to crash near Cincinnati State, find fatal shooting victim

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police say a man found shot in a vehicle near the Cincinnati State campus Friday morning has died. Investigators got a call for a car accident at about 9:30 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found the Malcolm Metz, 29, suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Community rallies behind officer shot in line of duty as he undergoes another surgery

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are waiting on the results of new scans after a local police officer who was shot in the line of duty has another operation. Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head during a domestic disturbance in July. He was readmitted to Miami Valley Hospital two weeks ago and underwent surgery Monday to address blood clots.
WAYNESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy