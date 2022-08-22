Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKRC
Adopt a Pet: Dior & Shiloh
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524.
WKRC
This company will pay for you to get a tattoo of your dog
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A retail company will pay for you to get a tattoo of your dog. Bark kicked off its free tattoo contest last week. One hundred lucky dog owners will be selected to win a $150 Visa gift card which can be used to get the tattoo, plus a gift bundle for the dog worth about $50.
WKRC
Local Amazon driver accused of keeping and tossing packages instead of delivering them
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - An Amazon driver is accused of tossing packages out of her vehicle. Sarah Smith, 28, is also accused of keeping a few of them. Smith was working as a flex driver for Amazon, according to court papers. On July 10 and July 13, she accepted a...
WKRC
Cincinnati Wing Week kicks off, nearly 50 restaurants participating
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Wing Week is underway in Cincinnati. Nearly 50 restaurants are taking part in the annual event, brining guests $7 wing specials. It started August 22 and runs through August 28. This is the second annual Wing Week in Cincinnati, the first was in January 2021, it was moved to August by request of the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Mayfield Brain & Spine celebrates 85 years of treating patients
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local surgery center is celebrating a big milestone. Mayfield Brain & Spine is celebrating more than eight decades of patient care. The team commemorated 85 years of helping with breakthrough medical therapies in the community. They now have technology that pinpoints problem areas in the spine...
WKRC
Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
WKRC
Baby goes home with family after nearly 2 years in the hospital
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - In June, Local 12 introduced you to a local mom trying to bring her son home from the hospital after nearly two years. Because of the nursing shortage, she could not find anyone to provide the home care her son needed, so she enrolled in nursing school herself. The family's prayers have finally been answered and little Amir is home.
WKRC
Hamilton Co. allocates $3 million to prevent families from ending up in a homeless shelter
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- Millions of dollars are being spent to keep families out of homeless shelters in Hamilton County. The county is going to spend $3 million of American Rescue Plan money over the next three years on shelter diversion. This money will mean 500 families in Hamilton County, maybe more,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
WKRC
COVID-19 antiviral drug may not provide same benefits for those under 65
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The first real-world study of its kind is giving new insight into who should take the newest antiviral drug to fight off COVID-19. Taking the antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, can reduce a person’s chances of getting really sick from COVID-19. However, a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows it is highly effective for people 65 and older, but in younger people, it may not have the same benefits.
WKRC
Juvenile hit by car in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - A child riding a bike was hit by a car in Edgewood Wednesday morning. It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dudley Road and Edgemar Road. Police say witnesses told them that the vehicle was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley when it hit...
WKRC
Colerain Township woman accused of giving dog meth
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Colerain Township woman has been charged with giving a dog drugs. Sheila Nebolsky faces a felony charge of prohibitions involving companion animals. The chief dog warden said Nebolsky gave the dog meth on Tuesday at her home on Byrneside Drive. There is no word...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Third arrest made in West End murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The third suspect in a West End murder is locked up on a $1 million bond. Cordall Thompson was arrested Thursday. Thompson, along with Frank Bracey Turner and Ronnicea McCary, shot and killed Aaron Zander on July 31. He was found at the Stanley Rowe Apartments. Police...
WKRC
Second arrest made in West End shooting death
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A second person is under arrest for the shooting death of a man in the West End. Cincinnati Police say they arrested Frank Bracey-Turner Wednesday afternoon. Police say Aaron Zander was shot early on the morning of July 31. He was found at the Stanley...
WKRC
Recovery slow 7 weeks after Goshen tornado
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Almost seven weeks since an EF-2 tornado struck Goshen Township, many of the more than 200 buildings that were damaged are still in need of repair. Tarps still cover holes in roofs, windows are still boarded up and on one street, only a handful of...
WKRC
Police respond to crash near Cincinnati State, find fatal shooting victim
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police say a man found shot in a vehicle near the Cincinnati State campus Friday morning has died. Investigators got a call for a car accident at about 9:30 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found the Malcolm Metz, 29, suffering from gunshot injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
WKRC
Police hope unusual vehicle leads to gas thief who targeted church
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to identify the man who stole gas from vehicles at a Corryville church. Police say the thief targeted two vans at 220 William Howard Taft Road on August 13 between 6:30 and 7:30 in the morning. That address comes back to Peoples Church.
WKRC
Community rallies behind officer shot in line of duty as he undergoes another surgery
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are waiting on the results of new scans after a local police officer who was shot in the line of duty has another operation. Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head during a domestic disturbance in July. He was readmitted to Miami Valley Hospital two weeks ago and underwent surgery Monday to address blood clots.
WKRC
Rental relief program stops taking new applications as funding dwindles
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dwindling funding has forced a popular rental assistance program to hit pause on accepting new applications. The Community Action Agency launched its rental assistance program in February 2021 to cut down on evictions in Hamilton County. The program, which pays rent and utilities, started with $42 million...
WKRC
Clermont County man arraigned for allegedly paralyzing girlfriend's toddler
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man accused of choking two small children and paralyzing one of them appears Wednesday for a bond hearing. Details of the alleged brutality came out in court. The little boy who is paralyzed is just 18 months old. Doctors say he suffered fractured vertebrae that injured his spinal cord.
Comments / 0