CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The first real-world study of its kind is giving new insight into who should take the newest antiviral drug to fight off COVID-19. Taking the antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, can reduce a person’s chances of getting really sick from COVID-19. However, a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows it is highly effective for people 65 and older, but in younger people, it may not have the same benefits.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO