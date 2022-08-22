ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus teachers, school district reach conceptual agreement

(The Center Square) – Columbus school teachers will not return to the picket line today, but instead are expected to be home preparing to return to class Monday after the union leaders and the Columbus City School District reached a conceptual contract agreement early Thursday morning to end the teachers’ strike.
