Ruston, LA

crescentcitysports.com

Strong non-conference slate highlights Northwestern State Demons’ 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule

NATCHITOCHES – The first season of the Corey Gipson era of Northwestern State men’s basketball will take the Demons to several familiar places and one it has never seen. Trips to Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor and Texas A&M highlight the 13-game, non-conference portion of NSU’s 2022-23 schedule while the Demons will host and travel to Illinois State for the first time in a home-and-home matchup with the Missouri Valley Conference members.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Herald & Review

Julian Pearl taking next step at offensive line for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — A grade school Julian Pearl remembers following around his older brothers throughout the summer. Tayvion Johnson and Avery Pearl Jr. would take him to basketball and football camps and workouts throughout the day while their mother was at work, showing Pearl the ropes as he grew as a football and basketball player in Danville.
DANVILLE, IL
247Sports

Illinois basketball new playing style has been 'not far from our mindset for a couple years now'

CHAMPAIGN — The thought of how to change the way Illinois basketball played hasn’t been far from Brad Underwood’s mind over the course of the last 18 months. It couldn’t be. The Illini were always going to have to change. These days, college basketball teams exist in perpetual states of change. The concept boiled down to when, not if, and Underwood just had to be ready.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Wyoming at Illinois odds, picks and predictions

The Wyoming Cowboys open the season Saturday against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (BTN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Wyoming vs. Illinoisodds, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The Cowboys were...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
BEMENT, IL
mahometdaily.com

2022 Mahomet Music Festival Schedule

The Mahomet Music Festival will be held in downtown Mahomet on Aug. 27 and 28. The following is a schedule of events, sponsored by:. 9 a.m. Mahomet parade: take off from Lincoln Trail Elementary, heading south on Division, east on Union, north on Elm, and west on Franklin. 10:30 a.m....
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Four arrested in connection to 2014 murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened almost eight years ago. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged all four suspects with at least one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The suspects are: Peter Campbell, 45 of Champaign Dylon Cann, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Police Labor Day Weekend Safety Efforts ALREADY UNDER WAY

A special effort by the Danville Police Department to keep everyone safe through Labor Day Weekend is actually well under way, and has been since Friday, August 19th. This three weekend long “Labor Day DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER” campaign is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, and allows Danville Police to put more officers on the roads keeping everyone safe, as Deputy Police Chief Terry McCord explains.
DANVILLE, IL
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities arrest two other suspects in the Highway 165 South shooting

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Law enforcement has identified two other suspects in the August 22, 2022, shooting that left a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, 20-year-old Kaleb Rayburn, Caleb Antley, and 40-year-old John Stephenson allegedly shot approximately 18 to 20 rounds at the […]
MONROE, LA

