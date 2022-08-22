Read full article on original website
Domo Welcomes Wendy Steinle as Chief Marketing Officer
SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Wendy Steinle will join the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005794/en/ Wendy Steinle (Photo: Business Wire)
Audiomack Names Jason Johnson SVP of Marketing & Brand Strategy
Audiomack has named Jason Johnson senior vp of marketing and brand strategy, the company announced Thursday (Aug. 25). In his new role, Johnson will spearhead the brand’s growth strategy across North America and continue expansion efforts throughout Africa while supporting the executive leadership team on all marketing, public relations, brand strategy and philanthropy initiatives.
No longer willing to work as long as his staff, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund steps down
Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, is losing a co-CEO after Sam Trabucco said he had reached a point in life where other things were important beyond work, like boats. After just a year at the helm, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge...
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Horizon Media, Sup3rnatural, Tombras & More
It’s Thursday, and we’re back with some more partnerships, acquisitions and newly-launched initiatives at agencies everywhere. This week is defined by mutually-beneficial partnerships aimed at offering clients capabilities to engage in the future of digital advertising, data analytics and sustainable growth. Cheil Worldwide. Cheil Worldwide has signed memorandum...
Kriya Appoints Curt Herberts as President and Chief Operating Officer
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Kriya Therapeutics, Inc., a fully integrated gene therapy company advancing a broad portfolio of innovative therapeutics, announced today that it has appointed Curt Herberts, M.B.S., as President and Chief Operating Officer. Herberts will oversee all general and administrative functions at Kriya. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005223/en/ Curt Herberts (Photo: Business Wire)
Black IT Guru Launches Social Media Platform That Celebrates Black and Brown Culture, Unity and Love
Meet Ernest L. Manning Jr, founder and CEO of WeKinFolk.com, an online space that celebrates Black business achievements while building social connections. He refers to this revolutionary platform as the “Black Facebook.”. With nearly two decades of experience in the IT field, Ernest felt there was a void in...
Audacy Is Working With Sounder, Bringing Brand Safety to Podcasts
Audio company Audacy, the firm behind podcasts like Crooked Media's Mother Country Radicals and HBO Max's The Official Hacks Podcast, is working with audio intelligence company Sounder—to give podcast advertisers access to the latter's brand safety solution, which is powered by Sounder's Audio Data Cloud.
Elastic Names Ken Exner Chief Product Officer
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced the appointment of Ken Exner as chief product officer (CPO) effective August 29, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005664/en/ Elastic Names Ken Exner Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Canada's OpenText to buy British software firm Micro Focus in $6 billion deal
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian software company OpenText (OTEX.TO), said on Thursday it would acquire Britain's Micro Focus International Plc (MCRO.L)in an all-cash deal that values the enterprise software maker at $6 billion including debt, in a push to expand its enterprise information management business. OpenText will pay 532 pence ($6.30) in cash for each Micro Focus share, a 98.7% premium over Micro Focus's closing price on Thursday, giving the company a market capitalization of about $2 billion. Micro Focus has $4.4 billion debt on its balance sheet, according to its latest earnings report. OpenText will fund the deal by raising $4.6 billion in new debt, $1.3 billion in cash, and drawing $600 million from its existing revolving credit facility. During a call with analysts, OpenText chief executive Mark Barrenechea said the company can stabilize Micro Focus' business and accelerate its cloud transition. Micro Focus helps customers maintain and integrate legacy IT technology, a business it has grown by acquiring legacy technology such as mainframe computer software used by banks, retailers and airlines. Waterloo-based OpenText, one of Canada's largest software makers, said it expects cost savings of $400 million after the deal closes. The company's U.S-listed shares were down 4.8% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Barclays served as financial adviser to OpenText on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. ($1 = 0.8448 pounds)
Mike Peralta, VP and GM, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions
In a privacy-first world, marketers must look to mobile data as more than just a tool for targeting. As mobile device usage continues to skyrocket, a better, more efficient option for digital advertising has emerged.
Lumachain, using computer vision to transform meat production, bites into new capital
But at a time when some food industry startups are trying to remove animals from the food chain, a company tackling the traditional meat industry is a rarity. Lumachain aims to become the industry standard for how beef, chicken and pork products are produced globally. “The global industry is worth...
The Tech Driving Diageo's $3 Billion Marketing Spend
Diageo has increased its marketing spend by 51% since 2017, according to its annual report published in August. In 2022, the...
Subscription Platform Zuora to Acquire Zephr in $44 Million Deal
The subscription management platform Zuora has reached an agreement to acquire Zephr, a company that provides personalized paywall software to publishers, for $44 million in an all-cash deal, Adweek has learned. The deal is expected to close in early September.
Retail Tech: Aptean PLM Acquisition, MySize Brazilian JV, LilyAI Nabs $25M
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Planning/assortment Aptean/Aptos Aptean, an enterprise software solutions provider for manufacturers and distributors, has acquired the planning and product lifecycle management (PLM) divisions of retail technology solutions provider Aptos. The planned purchase will expand Aptean’s cloud-based software offerings for the apparel, luxury, fashion and specialty retail industries, and broaden its fashion and apparel footprint. Following the transaction, Aptos will continue its focus on its suite of unified commerce solutions for the retail space, including its point of sale, order management, merchandising and other retail-specific applications. With operations primarily...
Best Buy and Roku Partner for Season-Long Brand Integration in Idea House
Roku and Best Buy are expanding their long-running partnership with a brand integration in The Roku Channel's new original series Idea House: Mountain Modern.
Brazen Boutique Founder Jance Chartae Talks Pivoting From Management To E-Commerce
Brazen Boutique's Jance Chartae is giving the 4-1-1 on how to pivot from management to e-commerce.
Ahead of Expected IPO, Instacart Debuts Biggest Ad Campaign Ever
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. After years of developing and honing a service appreciated by shoppers around the country, Instacart has recently turned...
Media Buys Are More Valuable as Streaming Steals the Spotlight
It has been a long time coming, but the power dynamic has finally shifted in streaming's favor. Linear TV is no longer the most popular way for consumers to access content, and the forecasted ad spend in CTV is reflecting that power shift.
LianLian Global Partners With Uncapped on eCommerce Financing
LianLian Global and London-based FinTech Uncapped have announced a strategic partnership to provide online merchants in the U.S. and U.K. with access to financing to grow their business through the LianLian Global platform. The partnership will enable eCommerce companies to secure loans $100,000 to $10 million in under 48-hours, LianLian...
Google Display & Video 360 Adds Digital Out-of-Home to Mix
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Google’s Display & Video 360 digital campaign management platform added a digital out-of-home component...
