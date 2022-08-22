Read full article on original website
Related
Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash
A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
4 hurt when school bus collides with 2 cars
Four people were hurt in eastern Boulder County on Friday morning in a crash involving a school bus and at least 2 cars. CBS News Colorado has learned one of the cars was driven by a 13-year-old girl who took her parents' car without their knowledge. It happened at the intersection of Highway 287 and Lookout Road and led to an extended road closure. Highway 287 was closed at Highway 52 for several hours.No students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver as well as three other drivers were taken to the hospital. Four vehicles appeared to have suffered heavy damage.
